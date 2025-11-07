Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 5 Years

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 5 Years

These Canadian stocks are trading at attractive valuation and have solid long term prospects, making them compelling bets.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The broader Canadian stock market has maintained its upward trend in 2025, despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures and tariff-related uncertainties.
  • Shares of several fundamentally sound companies are trading at attractive valuations, offering a compelling buying opportunity.
  • Buying these Canadian stocks now, and holding them for the next five years could offer meaningful capital appreciation.

The Canadian stock market has shown impressive resilience this year, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index continuing its steady climb despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures and tariff-related uncertainties.

While many Canadian stocks have already delivered exceptional year-to-date returns, several high-quality, fundamentally sound companies are trading at appealing valuations. For long-term investors, these opportunities present an attractive entry point to build wealth steadily over time.

Investing in such stocks now and holding them for the next five years could offer meaningful capital appreciation. With that perspective, here are five Canadian stocks to consider now.

Canadian stock #1: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) stock has pulled back sharply after contract-related concerns, but the dip could offer investors a buying opportunity. Shares of this space technology company slid when EchoStar cancelled a multibillion-dollar satellite contract, followed by reports that key client Globalstar might be in early talks with SpaceX, sparking fears of lost future business.

Nonetheless, MDA’s long-term outlook remains strong. As a leader in digital satellites, robotics, and Geointelligence, it’s well-positioned to benefit from growing investment in space by governments and private players alike. With a diversified business model and a solid balance sheet, MDA Space has the resilience and resources to drive innovation and capture long-term growth.

Canadian stock #2: goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has dropped approximately 38% from its 52-week high of $216.50 after short-seller Jehoshaphat Research accused the subprime lender of accounting manipulation, inflating earnings, and concealing credit losses. However, the company denied the claims and maintained its outlook. Moreover, it recently delivered a strong third-quarter performance, driven by solid loan growth across all product verticals, stable credit performance, and operating efficiency.

Notably, goeasy’s revenue and earnings have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.74% and 21.6%, respectively, in the past five years. This momentum will likely sustain. Its growing loan portfolio, steady credit performance, geographic expansion, and diversified funding base will support its financials and dividend payouts. Trading at 6.8 times forward earnings, the stock appears significantly undervalued.

Canadian stock #3: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is a compelling stock to buy and hold for five years. The stock has come under pressure due to macroeconomic uncertainty, softer commodity prices, and trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada. However, its fundamentals remain strong with its diversified waste management and energy infrastructure assets continuing to generate steady cash flows.

About 80% of SECURE’s adjusted EBITDA comes from production and industrial activity, offering stability amid volatile markets. With disciplined cost control, high-barrier assets, stable waste volumes, and several infrastructure projects nearing completion, SECURE is positioning for renewed growth in 2026. Its resilient revenue mix and essential service base make it a solid long-term investment opportunity.

Canadian stock #4: Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock is down approximately 13.4% this year, largely due to macroeconomic uncertainties and its decision to remain public. Nonetheless, the long-term story of this Canadian tech company remains compelling. The cloud-based commerce platform continues to post steady revenue gains and is advancing toward profitability. With its valuation now more appealing, Lightspeed offers an attractive entry point for investors.

Lightspeed is well-positioned to capitalize on a vast market opportunity and the global shift toward multi-channel retail. The firm’s growing payments penetration and capital businesses, along with its focus on higher-value clients, are set to lift margins and strengthen retention, potentially driving a rebound in its stock performance ahead.

Canadian stock #5: Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock has declined approximately 52% from its 52-week high of $ 139.54. Macroeconomic uncertainty and trade-related challenges, impacting its ACMI revenue and earnings, dragged its stock lower. However, the company’s strong domestic operations, driven by rising e-commerce demand, and expectations of stabilizing global trade could power a rebound.

With long-term contracts ensuring steady cash flow and healthy margins, Cargojet maintains a resilient foundation. Its leading role in Canada’s time-sensitive air freight market and disciplined cost management further strengthen its recovery prospects, making the stock a potential long-term opportunity as market conditions improve.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

