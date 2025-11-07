Member Login
This 3.3% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

Do you want steady retirement income? Meet the dividend stock: it’s reliable, inflation-resistant, and undervalued.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future

Key Points

  • Pick dividend stocks with payout ratios under 70% and strong free cash flow so dividends survive recessions.
  • Choose companies that raise payouts annually or link revenues to inflation to preserve income's purchasing power.
  • CIBC offers a 3.3% yield, solid capital, low P/E, and a century-long dividend record, a steady retirement play.

If you’re an investor seeking out the ultimate retirement ally, it isn’t the dividend stock that makes you rich fast. No, it’s the one that pays you reliably for decades while you barely have to think about it. You want a dividend stock that can fund its dividends through good times and bad, ideally providing essential products or services that people and businesses can’t live without. So, let’s get into what it takes, and one dividend stock that ticks all the boxes.

What to watch

The defining feature of a true retirement ally is dividend durability. That means you’ll want a payout ratio that’s comfortably sustainable, usually under 70%, and backed by consistent earnings and strong free cash flow. Look for businesses that throw off stable cash flow from regulated or long-term contracted assets. These firms often have multi-decade track records of dividend growth, showing that management can keep raising payouts through inflation, recessions, and even market crashes.

Another hallmark is built-in inflation protection. The right dividend stock raises its payout steadily, ideally every year. That growth compounds over time, keeping your income’s purchasing power intact as costs rise. A 4% yield growing at 7% annually can double your income in about a decade. Dividend stocks that link revenue to inflation, like utilities with rate-adjustment mechanisms or infrastructure firms with inflation-indexed contracts, can help protect your income stream.

Finally, the dividend stock should have a long runway of relevance. You don’t want to depend on a business that might fade with technological change or shifting consumer trends. Essential service providers are built to stay relevant for decades. When you own shares in a dividend stock like that, you’re effectively buying a personal pension that grows over time.

Consider CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) looks like one of the most overlooked opportunities among Canada’s Big Six banks. Right now, CIBC offers one of the highest dividend yields among the major Canadian banks, sitting comfortably above 3.3%, supported by a conservative payout ratio and strong capital reserves. CIBC has spent the past few years rebuilding its reputation for stability after a period of aggressive expansion left it more exposed to the Canadian housing market. That caution is now paying off. The bank improved its balance sheet, strengthened its capital position, and refocused on its core retail and commercial banking operations. Its capital ratios remain well above regulatory minimums, and its provision for credit losses is manageable given the state of the economy.

Recent earnings reinforce that view. In its latest quarterly report, CIBC posted earnings growth ahead of expectations, with revenue at $7.3 billion, up 10% year over year. This was driven by improving margins and stable loan growth. The bank’s wealth management and U.S. operations are showing renewed strength, helping to offset slower domestic mortgage activity. Management has also emphasized efficiency and digital banking upgrades, which are already lowering costs and improving client retention.

Where the opportunity lies today is in valuation. CIBC trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 14 times earnings, despite having a comparable dividend history and long-term earnings power to its peers. The market seems to have priced in too much caution about housing exposure, overlooking how diversified the business has become. As the economic picture stabilizes and rate cuts eventually ease borrower stress, investors could see that discount narrow. Furthermore, patient shareholders could enjoy both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Bottom line

For retirees or anyone planning ahead, CIBC’s dividend track record is key. The dividend stock has paid dividends uninterrupted for well over a century, through wars, recessions, and financial crises. It regularly increases those payouts, reflecting the bank’s consistent profitability and commitment to shareholders. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM$117.6559$3.88$228.92Quarterly$6,941.35

All together, CIBC checks every box for a true retirement ally: a generous and sustainable dividend, undervalued stock price, strong fundamentals, and a history of rewarding patient investors. For long-term investors looking to build stable, inflation-beating income for decades, CIBC stands out as one of the most dependable and undervalued dividend giants in Canada today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

