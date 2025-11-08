Member Login
Investors: How to Turn $20K Into a Cash Flow Machine

$20,000 can become an income-yielding machine. Here’s a four-stock portfolio that could earn nearly $950 a year in cash.

Robin Brown
Key Points

  • A $20,000 portfolio split evenly ($5,000 each) into Pembina (PPL), Exchange Income (EIF), Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN), and Northland Power (NPI) would generate about $79.02/month (~$948.24/year).
  • The allocation gives diversified dividend income across energy, aerospace, industrial REIT, and renewables—mixing high yields and stable cash flows with growth catalysts.
The stock market is an incredible place to earn income. Unlike owning an asset like real estate, stocks are completely liquid (easy to buy or sell) and affordable to purchase (often at low single-dollar or no-fee commissions).

Unlike real estate, you don’t need millions to buy a passive income-yielding asset. In fact, $20,000 could buy you a diverse portfolio of stocks that earn attractive dividends and hopefully capital gains over time.

If you are wondering how to create an investment cash flow machine, here’s a $20,000 portfolio that is split evenly across four quality dividend stocks. This portfolio would average passive income of $79.02 per month, or $948.24 annually.

An energy infrastructure stock for safe income

The first dividend stock I would deploy $5,000 into is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). With a $0.71 per share quarterly dividend, Pembina stock yields 5.4% today. A $5,000 investment would earn $66.03 quarterly or $264.12 annualized.

Pembina operates a crucial franchise of gathering and egress pipelines, gas processing facilities, storage, and export terminals. For many Western Canadian producers, Pembina offers a primary way to get commodities to market.

Pembina is interesting because it has a great balance sheet, quality contracted assets, an attractive mix of growth opportunities, and a cheap valuation compared to peers. Its dividend is well supported by cash flows, so it is a great addition before that valuation aligns closer to the sector.

A diversified leader for monthly income

Another stock I’d buy for cash flow is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). It pays a $0.22 per share monthly dividend for a 3.4% yield. A $5,000 investment in Exchange would earn $14.08 monthly or $168.96 of annual income.

Exchange Income operates a diversified business with aerospace, aviation, and industrial operations. It provides niche services like emergency medical air transportation to northern Canadian communities. These are places that are hard to get to and require specialized operations.

It has delivered great long-term returns for shareholders. Its stock is up 129% in the past five years and 222% in the past 10 years. Add in dividends, and those returns are 197% and 482%, respectively. It has raised its dividend 17 times in the past 20 years.

A quality real estate stock

If you want to own some real estate assets, you can buy REITs (real estate investment trusts) on the TSX. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is one of the largest industrial landlords in Canada. It also has a large portfolio in Western Europe.

Its properties are characterized by attractive urban locations, high-quality tenants, long-term leases, and attractive occupancy (over 94%). While the dividend has not grown recently, its payout ratio has considerably declined (meaning its dividend is very safe).

It pays a $0.0583 per unit monthly distribution. Dream yields 5.8%. A $5,000 investment would earn $23.33 of monthly cash flow, or $280 annually.

A renewable energy player

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is another Canadian stock for dividend cash flow. It pays a $0.10-per-share monthly dividend. It yields 4.65%.

Northland operates a diverse portfolio of renewable assets that include onshore and offshore wind, battery power, solar, and utility operations. It has two major projects set for completion next year. That could be a major boost to cash flow (and potentially the dividend).

A $5,000 investment in Northland would earn $19.60 monthly or $235.20 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$53.3793$0.71$66.03Quarterly
Exchange Income Corporation$77.4664$0.22$14.08Monthly
Dream Industrial REIT$12.48400$0.0583$23.33Monthly
Northland Power$25.39196$0.10$19.60Monthly
Prices as of November 5, 2025.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

