Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » DIY Investing for Canadians: How Beginners Can Get Started With Homegrown Stocks

DIY Investing for Canadians: How Beginners Can Get Started With Homegrown Stocks

Are you a new Canadian investor and looking for a place to start? Here’s an easy five-stock portfolio for a mix of growth, stability, and income.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A starter Canadian portfolio of five stocks — Fortis, Mainstreet Equity, Colliers, VitalHub, and Waste Connections — offers diversification across utilities, residential and commercial real estate, healthcare software, and waste services.
  • The mix pairs stability and income (Fortis, Waste Connections, Mainstreet) with growth and upside potential (Colliers, VitalHub), aimed at long‑term, buy‑and‑hold investors.
  • Want some other stocks that would be great for a starter portfolio? Check out these top stocks.

Beginning to invest in Canadian stocks can be a daunting experience. There are nearly 2,000 stocks that you can buy on the TSX Exchange alone. It can be challenging to know where to start, let alone build an entire portfolio.

If you are looking to start, here’s a diverse mix of five stocks that could help round out a solid, long-term investment portfolio.

A solid base to any Canadian stock portfolio

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a great anchor for any investment portfolio. It is as close to a bond as any stock in Canada could be.

Fortis is not an exciting business by any means. It operates crucial regulated transmission and distribution utilities in Canada and the U.S. It is targeting 5-7% growth over the coming five years. Its stock has returned about the same over the past five years.

Fortis yields 3.56%. It has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. If you want consistency and steady returns in times of volatility, this is a good stock to hold for the long term.

A real estate stock

It’s nice to own some hard assets in any investment portfolio. Mainstreet Equity (TSX:MEQ) is an attractive way to own a portfolio of residential rental properties across Western Canada.

The company is not a real estate investment trust (REIT), so it can retain its earnings and reinvest in buying more apartment properties. It has compounded great returns for shareholders. Its stock is up 186% in the past five years and 476% in the past 10 years.

It still has plenty of apartments to consolidate. With the real estate market moderating in Canada, there could be plenty of bargains, so it has more room to run in the years ahead.

A top long-term compounder

A different take on real estate is Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI). It is best known for its commercial real estate brokerage business. Yet, it has become a major player in property management, financing, advisory, engineering/consulting, and investment management.

While its stock has struggled over the past few years, the company has delivered high-teens returns over the long term for over 20 years. Colliers still has considerable room to grow by consolidating the engineering, real estate, and investment management sectors. It trades at a reasonable valuation today.

An up-and-coming small-cap stock

Small-cap stocks tend to be riskier, but they also have quick and substantial upside. VitalHub (TSX:VHI) with a market cap of $642 million, fits the bill nicely. In the past few years, smart acquisitions and a move to profitability have really seen the stock shoot up.

VitalHub provides niche software to the healthcare industry. The company is winning from strong internal growth and a wide market to consolidate. While it is a pricier stock, on a price-to-growth basis, it’s quite reasonable.

A solid utility-like business

If you want a more defensive stock that compounds, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is interesting. In the future, society will likely be producing more waste, not less. Somebody must collect and manage that waste, and Waste Connections does that very efficiently.

The company has grown by expanding into secondary markets where it can be the top waste provider. It has great pricing power that fuels stable organic growth. Its stock is down in 2025, and you can pick it up at a fair valuation.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? Look for fast-growing, mission-critical products with sticky revenue, WELL Health checks those boxes.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Edging in? It’s Not too Late to Catch Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Late to saving? VXC gives cheap, global diversification so your TFSA can compound growth and help you catch up.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s second-largest company by market capitalization is well-positioned to be Canada’s next AI winner.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Stocks for Beginners

Patient Investors: Why These Stocks Could Return Multiples Over a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX stocks with recurring revenue could quietly multiply wealth over the next decade.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable, growing income? Hydro One and BMO offer steady, rising dividends backed by essential services and strong balance sheets.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Kay Ng

New investors can build positions over time for long-term wealth creation and dividend income generation.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Down 28% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MTY’s nearly 30% pullback could be a buying opportunity. The franchisor’s steady fee income, growing dividend, and acquisition strategy point…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers a near‑8% monthly yield, diversified real‑estate and mortgage income, and conservative leverage – a steady…

Read more »