Got $10,000 to deploy into the stock market today? Here’s a diversified portfolio I would have no problem owning in 2026.

The Stocks I’d Most Want to Own If I Had $10,000 to Invest Today

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Together they offer income, growth, value and U.S. exposure — hold multi‑year, size positions to your risk tolerance, and monitor AI/sector‑specific risks.

With 2026’s market and geopolitical volatility, diversify across sector, asset class, and geography — I’d split $10,000 equally across four stocks.

We are only five months into 2026, but there has already been plenty of action for stocks. The market and geopolitical volatility makes it challenging to know how to position one’s portfolio.

The best most investors can do is to diversify your portfolio across sector, asset class, and even geography. If I had $10,000 to invest right now, I would probably position it equally across these four stocks.

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A top dividend stock

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is one way to win from the surge in energy prices, but without the same volatility (or commodity risk) as an energy stock.

Fifty-five percent of AltaGas’ business is from its regulated natural gas utilities in the U.S. It’s a steady business that chugs out cash to shareholders. It also happens to be growing its rate base by a high single-digit rate (faster than most other utility peers).

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The interesting factor comes from its midstream business. With LNG and LPG shipments disrupted at the Strait of Hormuz, demand for Canadian propane and butane is rising. AltaGas operates several LPG export terminals. It also has expansions in progress. Rising demand means higher volumes and better pricing ahead.

Overall, the setup for AltaGas looks attractive for a relatively low-risk, steady-as-it-goes business. It yields 2.6% and has an attractive mid-single-digit annual dividend growth profile.

A top growth-at-a-fair price stock

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is another stock to load up on right now. With Canada widely increasing its defence and military spend, Calian should be exceptionally well-positioned in the coming years. It is a key contractor to the military for training, health services, and specialized technologies.

Calian just announced $200 million in new defence contracts in the second quarter. It’s sitting with a $1.4 billion backlog today. It is targeting mid-teens growth this year.

Despite rising 28% this year, this stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio under 16. Given it could grow by a similar rate, it still looks like a reasonable bargain now.

A top software company

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has quickly fallen from investors graces in the past year. Its stock is down 51% in that time. You might think there is something wrong with its business.

Yet, this is a company that grew revenues by 15% and cash from operations by 24% in 2026. It doesn’t seem like anything is broken.

While AI disruption is a concern to monitor, one must remember that Constellation is an entrenched technology partner across thousands of different businesses and industries. If anyone can use AI to help customers improve operations, it is them.

It may take some time for this stock to rebound. However, you can buy it at a multi-year low valuation right now.

A top American stock

Visa (NYSE:V) is another stock that declined on fears of AI disruption. Yet, it just posted a quarter with 17% revenue growth and 20% normalized earnings per share growth!

This company is persistently a mid-teens grower, and it looks like it will deliver that again in 2026. It forms the backbone of efficient commerce around the world. The best part is Visa keeps innovating and making its network more valuable to participants. It creates a great flywheel effect.

Visa is trading near its lowest price-to-earnings ratio in 10 years. It’s an opportune time to add this high-quality business to your portfolio.