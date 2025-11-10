How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

Canada’s next major asset boom might not come from oil, gold, or housing. It could come from something far less visible: artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Behind every chatbot, autonomous vehicle, or AI-driven logistics network is a massive physical backbone of data centres, fibre-optic cables, chip manufacturing, and clean energy. And Canada, with its abundance of land, energy, and technical talent, is quietly positioning itself to become one of the best places on the planet to build it.

Build it, and they will come

AI computing requires immense amounts of electricity, particularly for running and cooling high-performance servers. Canada’s access to cheap, clean energy gives it a competitive advantage that few countries can match. Provinces like Quebec and British Columbia are already attracting hyper-scale data centre investments from major cloud and AI players. These can offer reliable green power at a lower cost.

Furthermore, with vast tracts of affordable land, a cold climate ideal for server cooling, and a politically stable environment, Canada offers the perfect conditions for large-scale data centre development. Unlike the volatility seen in some global tech hubs, Canada’s regulatory and economic predictability appeals to long-term investors. Regions around Montreal, Calgary, and southern Ontario are already seeing a quiet land rush as developers race to secure sites near reliable power grids and fibre connectivity.

Financial markets are beginning to take notice. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure funds are eyeing data centre properties as the new class of income-generating assets, much like pipelines and cell towers were a decade ago. Energy producers, meanwhile, are exploring how to pair AI-related demand with their existing grids to stabilize and monetize excess capacity. In short, AI could tie together two of Canada’s traditional strengths of energy and engineering into a high-tech growth story that blends innovation with tangible, long-term assets.

Investing now

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) could quietly be at the heart of what could become Canada’s next major asset boom. As the world races to power AI, industrial REITs like Granite stand to benefit from a surge in demand for modern, high-tech real estate. Granite’s portfolio already reads like a blueprint for AI infrastructure expansion. The REIT owns a diversified base of logistics, distribution, and light industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. These buildings are essential spaces where goods are stored, shipped, and increasingly, where technology-driven automation takes hold.

What makes Granite particularly compelling is its financial strength and development capacity. The REIT maintains one of the most conservative balance sheets in the Canadian real estate sector, giving it the flexibility to fund new projects and redevelop existing properties into higher-value assets. That’s crucial as AI infrastructure evolves. Older industrial buildings are being converted into data centres or automated fulfillment hubs, and Granite has both the land and the capital to participate in that shift.

Analysts also see Granite as one of the better-positioned REITs to weather higher interest rates, thanks to strong rent collection, low leverage, and inflation-indexed leases. Those same strengths make it a reliable income generator today, with a dividend yield around 4.4% paid monthly, and a growth opportunity tomorrow as AI-driven infrastructure investment ramps up. For investors, that combination of income and potential capital appreciation is a rare find.

Bottom line

In many ways, Granite is a modern version of Canada’s industrial growth story. Yet instead of pipelines or refineries, it’s warehouses, logistics parks, and smart factories powering the flow of data and goods. As AI continues to blur the line between digital innovation and physical infrastructure, Granite’s assets could quietly become some of the most valuable real estate in the economy. And for now, even a $7,000 investment could bring in substantial income each month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $77.53 90 $3.40 $306.00 Monthly $6,977.70

For those looking to get in early on the AI infrastructure boom without the volatility of tech stocks, GRT.UN offers a stable, tangible, and income-producing way to own a piece of the revolution being built behind the scenes.