Member Login
Home » Investing » How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

Canada’s next asset boom may be AI infrastructure. Granite REIT offers monthly income plus exposure to data centre and industrial land demand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • AI needs massive data centres and power; Canada’s cheap, clean energy and cold climate make it an attractive build location.
  • Granite REIT owns industrial properties, low debt, and development capacity to benefit from rising demand for AI-related infrastructure.
  • GRT.UN yields about 4.4% with monthly payouts, providing income and potential capital gains from AI-driven property upgrades.

Canada’s next major asset boom might not come from oil, gold, or housing. It could come from something far less visible: artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Behind every chatbot, autonomous vehicle, or AI-driven logistics network is a massive physical backbone of data centres, fibre-optic cables, chip manufacturing, and clean energy. And Canada, with its abundance of land, energy, and technical talent, is quietly positioning itself to become one of the best places on the planet to build it.

Build it, and they will come

AI computing requires immense amounts of electricity, particularly for running and cooling high-performance servers. Canada’s access to cheap, clean energy gives it a competitive advantage that few countries can match. Provinces like Quebec and British Columbia are already attracting hyper-scale data centre investments from major cloud and AI players. These can offer reliable green power at a lower cost.

Furthermore, with vast tracts of affordable land, a cold climate ideal for server cooling, and a politically stable environment, Canada offers the perfect conditions for large-scale data centre development. Unlike the volatility seen in some global tech hubs, Canada’s regulatory and economic predictability appeals to long-term investors. Regions around Montreal, Calgary, and southern Ontario are already seeing a quiet land rush as developers race to secure sites near reliable power grids and fibre connectivity.

Financial markets are beginning to take notice. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure funds are eyeing data centre properties as the new class of income-generating assets, much like pipelines and cell towers were a decade ago. Energy producers, meanwhile, are exploring how to pair AI-related demand with their existing grids to stabilize and monetize excess capacity. In short, AI could tie together two of Canada’s traditional strengths of energy and engineering into a high-tech growth story that blends innovation with tangible, long-term assets.

Investing now

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) could quietly be at the heart of what could become Canada’s next major asset boom. As the world races to power AI, industrial REITs like Granite stand to benefit from a surge in demand for modern, high-tech real estate. Granite’s portfolio already reads like a blueprint for AI infrastructure expansion. The REIT owns a diversified base of logistics, distribution, and light industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. These buildings are essential spaces where goods are stored, shipped, and increasingly, where technology-driven automation takes hold.

What makes Granite particularly compelling is its financial strength and development capacity. The REIT maintains one of the most conservative balance sheets in the Canadian real estate sector, giving it the flexibility to fund new projects and redevelop existing properties into higher-value assets. That’s crucial as AI infrastructure evolves. Older industrial buildings are being converted into data centres or automated fulfillment hubs, and Granite has both the land and the capital to participate in that shift.

Analysts also see Granite as one of the better-positioned REITs to weather higher interest rates, thanks to strong rent collection, low leverage, and inflation-indexed leases. Those same strengths make it a reliable income generator today, with a dividend yield around 4.4% paid monthly, and a growth opportunity tomorrow as AI-driven infrastructure investment ramps up. For investors, that combination of income and potential capital appreciation is a rare find.

Bottom line

In many ways, Granite is a modern version of Canada’s industrial growth story. Yet instead of pipelines or refineries, it’s warehouses, logistics parks, and smart factories powering the flow of data and goods. As AI continues to blur the line between digital innovation and physical infrastructure, Granite’s assets could quietly become some of the most valuable real estate in the economy. And for now, even a $7,000 investment could bring in substantial income each month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$77.5390$3.40$306.00Monthly$6,977.70

For those looking to get in early on the AI infrastructure boom without the volatility of tech stocks, GRT.UN offers a stable, tangible, and income-producing way to own a piece of the revolution being built behind the scenes.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These energy sector players offer high yields and good growth potential.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Affordable Stability: Large-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Under $50

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are four of the best large-cap stocks that Canadian investors can buy now and hold for years to come.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into a tax-free monthly paycheque with a balanced mix of reliable dividend stocks, REITs, and disciplined reinvestment.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Investors focused on earning passive income can take a closer look at these two solid names.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Investing

Top Stocks to Buy and Hold in November

| Aditya Raghunath

Top Canadian stocks such as GFL and SNDL offer significant upside potential for investors in November 2025.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Investing

The Best $7,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s a simple approach Canadian investors can use to make the most of their TFSAs and take full advantage of…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Silver is surging, Pan American Silver and Fortuna offer scaled production, improving margins, and growth to ride higher silver prices.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

Retire Early: This TSX Dividend Stock Could Help Make it Happen

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for the past 52 years.

Read more »