Member Login
Home » Investing » How Many Suncor Shares Do You Need for $1,000 in Passive Income?

How Many Suncor Shares Do You Need for $1,000 in Passive Income?

Suncor is a cash-flow machine, nearly tripling its dividend in three years. Here’s exactly how many shares you need to earn $1,000 in passive income.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Suncor (TSX:SU) has aggressively grown its dividend, nearly tripling it in three years, and just raised it another 5% to $0.60 per quarter.
  • To earn $1,000 in annual passive income from Suncor, an investor would need to own 417 shares, costing approximately $25,000.

Investors seeking passive income love the dream of getting paid every quarter, just for owning a high-quality dividend stock. If you’re looking for a Canadian energy giant to add to your dividend portfolio, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is making a powerful investment case that it wants to be your top pick for passive income growth in November 2025.

Suncor’s reputation among income investors took a hit during the pandemic’s oil price collapse, forcing a painful dividend cut. But that’s old news. Today, Suncor is in the midst of a stunning redemption story, aggressively growing its payout and transforming itself into a reliable dividend-gushing machine.

A cash-generating juggernaut

A dividend is only as safe as the cash flow that backs it up. Suncor’s recent third-quarter (Q3) 2025 results show a company that is absolutely firing on all dividend-propelling cylinders. The company is “sweating its assets” and achieving operational excellence, posting record-breaking productivity numbers that translate directly into shareholder value.

Suncor achieved record Q3 upstream production of 870,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) and record refinery throughput of 492,000 bbls/d. Its assets are running at incredible utilization rates, with upgraders at 102% and refineries at 106%. This is a strategic move that allows the company to capture maximum value for shareholders, even as oil prices take a breather.

The company’s operational strength means Suncor is generating a mountain of cash. In Q3 alone, it produced $2.3 billion in free funds flow — a fancy term for the cash left over after all bills, operational investments, and declared dividends are paid. This money is used to reward shareholders, and Suncor is generating plenty of it.

This performance may not be a short-term fluke. The company’s long-life oil sands assets have an expected reserve life of 25 years, meaning Suncor can potentially maintain this level of productivity for decades, paying out juicy dividends all the while.

Suncor stock’s impressive dividend redemption

Here’s where Suncor’s passive-income growth story gets exciting. Since returning to dividend growth in 2022, Suncor has been on a tear, nearly tripling its payout. The company has raised its dividend by a staggering 185% over the past three years.

ENB Dividend Chart

ENB Dividend data by YCharts

Good news keeps coming out of this tariff-proof energy company. Hot on the heels of its blowout third-quarter earnings performance, Suncor’s management announced another 5% increase to the quarterly dividend, bringing it to $0.60 per share. The new payout yields 4% annually.

Suncor has a clear, shareholder-friendly capital-allocation plan in action. The company achieved its net debt target (of $8 billion a year ago) and is now committed to returning 100% of its excess funds to shareholders through share buybacks and a reliable, growing dividend. Its net debt position improved to $7.1 billion last quarter, and management has more confidence as it targets 3-5% annual dividend growth, signalling to investors that this payout is a top priority.

So, how many SU shares for $1,000 in passive income?

With the new quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, Suncor stock should pay $2.40 per share in dividends over the next 12 months.

To generate $1,000 in annual passive income, you would need to own 417 shares, as shown in the table below.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequencyTotal annual Dividend
Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)$59.76417$0.60$250.20Quarterly$1,000.80
Suncor Energy’s investment math targeting $1,000 in annual passive income

Based on a recent share price of $59.76, acquiring those 417 shares would represent a total investment of just under $25,000.

Beyond hitting that $1,000 dividend mark, there could be some compound growth opportunities. If Suncor follows through on its 3-5% dividend-growth target, your $1,000 income stream could become $1,050, then $1,100, and beyond — all without you lifting a finger.

Long-term-oriented investors building a retirement portfolio may view Suncor stock as more than just another Canadian energy stock, but as a powerful passive income growth story to buy into and stay invested in for decades to come.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

7.6% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Jitendra Parashar

Even as the energy sector stays volatile, this top Canadian energy stock shows how dependable infrastructure and operational strength could…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is well-positioned for shareholder value creation as it reports another record quarter.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Energy Stocks

Why Fortis Could Be the Best Dividend Stock in the Market Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top dividend stock long-term investors ought to consider right now.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Energy Stocks

Where Could Enerflex Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Enerflex’s diversified business model, growing recurring revenue base, and robust backlog positions it well to deliver solid growth.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Could Keep Paying Dividends for Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge is a Canadian energy stock with a dividend history that spans decades. Here’s why it could keep paying for…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

A Top Uranium Stock to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a stellar miner that might not be pricey enough, given its secular AI tailwinds.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Why This Stock Could Be the Future of Canadian Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power blends offshore wind, solar, and flexible gas with long-term contracts and a 4.7% yield, positioning it as a…

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into Enbridge's (TSX:ENB) rather high dividend yield, and whether this is a top dividend stock worth buying at…

Read more »