Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

A top-tier Canadian gold stock is a smart buy right now regardless of the investment amount.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:

Key Points

  • Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) — $80.8B gold and copper miner trading around $46.44 (YTD +110.7%) with a ~1.79% dividend, pitched as a top $5,000 buy for long‑term investors.
  • Backed by strong H1 2025 results (revenue +15% to $6.8B, net income +93% to $1.3B, FCF +107% to $770M), tier‑1 assets/projects (Fourmile, Reko Diq) and a 38‑year dividend history with a ~25% payout ratio.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Barrick Mining] >

Basic materials led all 11 primary sectors for most of the year. Gold stocks, in particular, helped the TSX breach the 30,000-point milestone on September 30, 2025. The parabolic run was in step with rising gold prices, which peaked at over $4,380 per ounce on October 30.

If you have $5,000 right now, Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) is not only a golden opportunity but also the smartest Canadian stock to invest in. This large-cap stock has had a good year like physical gold. The share price is below $50, with a 110.7% year-to-date return. Also, at $46.44 per share, ABX pays a modest 1.79% dividend.     

Gold’s historic rally has paused in November. However, it remains a safe-haven asset due to the uncertain and volatile geopolitical environment. Similarly, the basic materials sector pulled back, although the year-to-date gain is +70.3% compared with the TSX’s +20.9%.

Long-term growth foundation

The mining industry is inherently risky, but it’s safe to buy Barrick Mining and hold the stock long term. Its liquidity position and cash flow are solid and healthy. This $80.8 billion company owns tier-one gold and copper assets.

“We’re growing production, lowering costs, and advancing the industry’s most exciting pipeline of gold and copper projects,” said Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Mining. He added that the company’s long-term growth foundation continues to strengthen through reserve replacement and exploration. Also, Barrick will replace more than 80% of the gold it mines in 2025.

Barrick has operating mines in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. According to management, the Fourmile project in Nevada is this century’s greatest gold discovery. Based on preliminary economic assessment, its combined grade, scale, and exploration upside is rare.

In Nevada alone, Barrick has nine underground mines in a large gold mining complex. The on-site construction of the Reko Diq Project in Pakistan, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold projects, is ongoing. Its first production from phase one is scheduled for year-end 2028.

Production and cash flows

A good investment prospect in the mining sector must have at least a high-quality portfolio and a robust balance sheet. Barrick both and more. In the first half of 2025, revenues and net earnings increased 15% and 93%, respectively, to $6.8 billion and $1.3 billion versus the same period in 2024.

Notably, free cash flow rose 107% year over year to $770 million. The 24% growth in copper production offset the 18% drop in gold production. Bristow notes the benefits of consistent delivery and disciplined execution across the business. He stressed that Barrick’s performance and growth are clear.

Regarding dividend safety and sustainability, this premier gold stock boasts a 38-year dividend track record. The payout ratio is 25.16%, while the payout frequency is quarterly. Barrick established a performance-based dividend policy in 2022. It means a quarterly performance dividend will be added to the regular dividend when liquidity is strong.

Sustainable value creation

You can liken Barrick Mining’s durability to gold. Bristow believes that the company is built for sustainable value creation. His pitch is that ABX offers a peerless investment case in the gold and copper space.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have time-tested business models, generate consistent profitability, and pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Protect Your Investments With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to secure long-term capital gains.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Yield-Loving Investors

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top Canadian dividend stocks yield-hungry investors can buy and hold long term and sleep…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX blue-chip stocks have paid and increased their dividends for decades and are likely to sustain their payouts over…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

An 8.12%-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Benefit After Recent Bank of Canada Rate Cuts

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is a dirt-cheap bargain after recent rate cuts, even amid considerable industry challenges.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Investors: How to Turn $20K Into a Cash Flow Machine

| Robin Brown

$20,000 can become an income-yielding machine. Here's a four-stock portfolio that could earn nearly $950 a year in cash.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Steps to Take if CPP Is Partial Replacement of Pre-Retirement Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have ways or can take steps to fill the CPP’s shortfall and boost retirement income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two stellar REITs that pay monthly.

Read more »