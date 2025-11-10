Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 10

After two weeks of losses, the TSX could open higher today as firmer metals prices lift mining stocks.

Jitendra Parashar
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX closed slightly up by 44 points on Friday, as a strong jobs report raised policy concerns, ending the week with a 1.2% decline.
  • Algonquin Power & Utilities led gains with nearly an 8% rise on strong earnings, while real estate and tech stocks lagged.
  • Rising metal prices may boost TSX mining stocks at the open today, with investors watching corporate earnings from key players like K92 Mining and Barrick Mining.

Despite firm gold and silver prices, Canadian stocks traded on a mixed note on Friday as a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report raised concerns about the Bank of Canada’s next policy move, while corporate earnings painted a varied picture across sectors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 44 points to 29,912, but ended the week with a 1.2% loss to mark its second consecutive weekly decline.

Despite heavy declines in real estate and technology stocks, continued buying in commodity-linked and defensive sectors, such as utilities and consumer staples, helped cushion the broader market.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) climbed nearly 8% to $8.72 per share, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. This rally in AQN stock came after the Oakville-based utility firm posted solid third-quarter results and highlighted its strategic focus on becoming a pure-play regulated utility.

In the latest quarter, Algonquin’s regulated services group delivered a 61% year-over-year earnings jump with the help of approved rate hikes, favourable weather, and lower operating costs. The company also named a new chief financial officer, Robert Stefani, reflecting its continued focus on transformation. After the recent rally, AQN stock has risen nearly 37% so far in 2025.

Curaleaf Holdings, Sprott, and Perpetua Resources were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each rising by at least 6.2%.

Altus Group, Brookfield Business Partners, ARC Resources, and Celestica slid by more than 6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, B2Gold, ARC Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metal prices across the board rose sharply in early Monday trading, setting the stage for a higher opening for the TSX mining stocks today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to closely monitor macroeconomic developments, along with corporate earnings.

Many TSX-listed companies, including InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, MEG Energy, Premium Brands, K92 Mining, and Barrick Mining, will announce their latest quarterly financial results today, which could keep their stocks active throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

