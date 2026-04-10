The TSX snapped its six-day winning streak as commodity swings amid geopolitical uncertainties weighed on sentiment, while updates related to the fragile ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz disruptions could keep markets volatile today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 10

Mixed commodity prices and geopolitical tensions could keep TSX sentiment cautious today ahead of U.S.-Iran talks, as investors also focus on Canadian jobs data and U.S. inflation and consumer sentiment reports.

The TSX fell 0.4% to 33,478 as volatility in oil markets and doubts about the U.S.-Iran ceasefire ended a six-day winning streak, with declines in technology, energy, and mining sectors.

A day after reaching their highest level in a month, Canadian stocks turned negative again as commodity prices continued to swing sharply, with oil markets reacting to shifting geopolitical developments in the Middle East, raising doubts about the durability of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 143 points, or 0.4%, on Thursday to settle at 33,478 — snapping its six-day winning streak.

Even as select financial and industrial stocks trended higher, sharp declines in most other key sectors, including technology, energy, and mining, dragged the TSX index down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Telus, Shopify, Methanex, and Open Text were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each slipping by at least 4.8%.

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) was also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as its shares fell 4.2% to $38.80 apiece. This selloff in RCH stock came after the Saint Laurent-headquartered specialty hardware firm reported its February quarter results. The company’s sales in the latest quarter rose 5% year-over-year with the help of acquisitions and stable demand.

However, Richelieu’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew at a slower pace of 1.9%, while margins slipped to 9.3% from 9.6% a year ago due to an unfavourable foreign exchange impact. Despite strong expansion activity and double-digit sales growth in the U.S. market, investors appeared concerned about margin pressure and slower earnings momentum. RCH stock now trades with a nearly 2% year-to-date drop.

Despite the broader market weakness, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) jumped by 7.4% after its fourth-quarter (ended February 2026) results highlighted improving growth and profitability trends.

The tech company reported a 10% year-over-year rise in quarterly revenue, while its adjusted EBITDA surged 71% to US$36.1 million, reflecting stronger operating performance. BlackBerry also posted its eighth straight quarter of net income improvement and generated solid operating cash flow of US$45.6 million.

Aecon, Bird Construction, and Skeena Resources also climbed by more than 4% each, making them among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, TD Bank, Enbridge, and Cenovus Energy were the exchange’s five most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early morning trading on Friday, as investors closely monitored fast-evolving developments ahead of high-stakes U.S.-Iran talks scheduled to begin Saturday. The meeting, expected to be led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire that remains under strain due to continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon and disagreements over whether the truce applies to the region.

Adding to concerns, only a few vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire, leaving hundreds of ships stranded. These disruptions could keep shipping-related and energy stocks volatile, while broader TSX sentiment may remain cautious today.

In addition to the domestic jobs report, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest consumer inflation and consumer sentiment reports from the United States this morning. These economic releases could add to market volatility, especially if they reinforce concerns about persistent inflation or slowing economic momentum.

Market movers on the TSX today