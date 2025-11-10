Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

If you’re an investor looking to turn your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a dividend machine, it’s not about chasing yields. No, you’ll need to create a balanced, dependable portfolio that pays you regularly while growing tax-free behind the scenes. Because TFSA withdrawals are completely tax-free, every dollar you earn in dividends or capital gains stays in your pocket. That makes it the perfect vehicle for passive income that compounds quietly and consistently. Let’s get into how to get started and a stellar dividend stock to consider.

Getting started

The first step is choosing the right mix of dividend stocks and ETFs. Focus on dividend stocks and funds with reliable, well-covered dividends and histories of gradual growth. Look for sectors that tend to be resilient across market cycles such as utilities, telecoms, real estate, infrastructure, and financials. These spread your risk across dozens of income-producing names while giving you the convenience of automatic monthly payouts.

Then, reinvesting dividends early on is the secret to speeding up your compounding. Instead of spending the income right away, use a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) to automatically buy more shares each time dividends are paid. Over time, those extra shares start earning dividends of their own, accelerating your income growth. Even small amounts can snowball into serious passive income after a few years of compounding. Once your TFSA balance is large enough, you can switch from reinvesting to collecting the cash flow directly as monthly income.

Finally, make sure your yields are sustainable. A 10% yield might look tempting, but it often signals risk such as over-leveraged real estate investment trusts (REIT) or volatile financial products. Aim for yields in the 5% range backed by strong balance sheets and stable cash flow. With consistent contributions, even modest investments today can evolve into a portfolio that covers utility bills, groceries, or travel expenses later in life without touching your savings.

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of those rare TSX stocks that fits perfectly into the idea of a monthly dividend machine, especially inside a TFSA. The REIT owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centres across the United States, a business model built on stability and necessity. Grocery stores are essential service providers that attract consistent foot traffic year-round. That means steady rental income for the dividend stock, and in turn, reliable monthly payouts for its unit-holders.

The REIT currently offers a yield of roughly 8.2%, paid out monthly, which is significantly higher than what you’ll find with most traditional dividend stocks. Yet that yield is supported by long-term leases with strong, investment-grade grocery tenants like Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Those tenants provide essential goods and tend to perform well in any economic climate. Even when retail trends shift, people still buy groceries, making this one of the most resilient corners of commercial real estate.

Financially, Slate Grocery REIT’s recent results have been solid. Its same-property net operating income continues to grow, and occupancy remains consistently high, currently at 94%. In its latest quarterly earnings, the REIT reported rising funds from operations (FFO), the key measure of a REIT’s profitability, which fully covers its distributions. The dividend stock also completed several accretive acquisitions, strengthening its geographic diversification and boosting cash flow. With over 120 properties across major U.S. markets, the dividend stock’s portfolio is large enough to absorb market bumps but focused enough to keep management efficient and results predictable.

Bottom line

In short, Slate Grocery REIT checks every box for a TFSA monthly dividend machine: essential tenants, strong occupancy, reliable cash flow, and an attractive monthly yield that pays you to hold. Right now, to create $500 per month (or $6,000 per year), here is how much you would have to invest in the dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SGR.UN $14.76 4,958 $1.21 $6,000 Monthly $73,164

All in all, Slate is a strong option for long-term investors seeking monthly income. It’s a dividend stock you can buy, forget about, and watch quietly deposit income into your account month after month. All while building long-term, tax-free wealth.