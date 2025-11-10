Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

Turn your TFSA into a tax-free monthly paycheque with a balanced mix of reliable dividend stocks, REITs, and disciplined reinvestment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use your TFSA for tax-free compounding and target sustainable yields, not the highest-risk payouts.
  • Mix dividend growers with monthly-paying REITs to smooth cash flow and reduce volatility.
  • Slate Grocery REIT offers roughly an 8% monthly yield, high occupancy, and FFO coverage, making it TFSA-friendly.

If you’re an investor looking to turn your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a dividend machine, it’s not about chasing yields. No, you’ll need to create a balanced, dependable portfolio that pays you regularly while growing tax-free behind the scenes. Because TFSA withdrawals are completely tax-free, every dollar you earn in dividends or capital gains stays in your pocket. That makes it the perfect vehicle for passive income that compounds quietly and consistently. Let’s get into how to get started and a stellar dividend stock to consider.

Getting started

The first step is choosing the right mix of dividend stocks and ETFs. Focus on dividend stocks and funds with reliable, well-covered dividends and histories of gradual growth. Look for sectors that tend to be resilient across market cycles such as utilities, telecoms, real estate, infrastructure, and financials. These spread your risk across dozens of income-producing names while giving you the convenience of automatic monthly payouts.

Then, reinvesting dividends early on is the secret to speeding up your compounding. Instead of spending the income right away, use a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) to automatically buy more shares each time dividends are paid. Over time, those extra shares start earning dividends of their own, accelerating your income growth. Even small amounts can snowball into serious passive income after a few years of compounding. Once your TFSA balance is large enough, you can switch from reinvesting to collecting the cash flow directly as monthly income.

Finally, make sure your yields are sustainable. A 10% yield might look tempting, but it often signals risk such as over-leveraged real estate investment trusts (REIT) or volatile financial products. Aim for yields in the 5% range backed by strong balance sheets and stable cash flow. With consistent contributions, even modest investments today can evolve into a portfolio that covers utility bills, groceries, or travel expenses later in life without touching your savings.

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of those rare TSX stocks that fits perfectly into the idea of a monthly dividend machine, especially inside a TFSA. The REIT owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centres across the United States, a business model built on stability and necessity. Grocery stores are essential service providers that attract consistent foot traffic year-round. That means steady rental income for the dividend stock, and in turn, reliable monthly payouts for its unit-holders.

The REIT currently offers a yield of roughly 8.2%, paid out monthly, which is significantly higher than what you’ll find with most traditional dividend stocks. Yet that yield is supported by long-term leases with strong, investment-grade grocery tenants like Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Those tenants provide essential goods and tend to perform well in any economic climate. Even when retail trends shift, people still buy groceries, making this one of the most resilient corners of commercial real estate.

Financially, Slate Grocery REIT’s recent results have been solid. Its same-property net operating income continues to grow, and occupancy remains consistently high, currently at 94%. In its latest quarterly earnings, the REIT reported rising funds from operations (FFO), the key measure of a REIT’s profitability, which fully covers its distributions. The dividend stock also completed several accretive acquisitions, strengthening its geographic diversification and boosting cash flow. With over 120 properties across major U.S. markets, the dividend stock’s portfolio is large enough to absorb market bumps but focused enough to keep management efficient and results predictable.

Bottom line

In short, Slate Grocery REIT checks every box for a TFSA monthly dividend machine: essential tenants, strong occupancy, reliable cash flow, and an attractive monthly yield that pays you to hold. Right now, to create $500 per month (or $6,000 per year), here is how much you would have to invest in the dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$14.764,958$1.21$6,000Monthly$73,164

All in all, Slate is a strong option for long-term investors seeking monthly income. It’s a dividend stock you can buy, forget about, and watch quietly deposit income into your account month after month. All while building long-term, tax-free wealth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger, Slate Grocery REIT, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

