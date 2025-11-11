Member Login
Home » Investing » This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

Enghouse could be Canada’s next tech unicorn. It offers debt-free, acquisition-driven software compounding cash flow while paying a hefty dividend.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse grows by buying niche software firms, creating sticky, recurring revenue that’s hard for customers to replace.
  • The company is debt-free with strong cash flow, letting it buy growth opportunistically while returning cash via a rising dividend.
  • Trading at a modest multiple, Enghouse offers income and durability for long-term investors seeking conservative tech exposure.

When looking for an under-the-radar tech stock with unicorn potential, there are several checklist items to go through. Investors want companies with real, large-scale problems in fast-growing industries — ones with recurring revenue models like subscriptions or platform fees that lock in customers and scale easily.

A hidden gem often has a niche market leadership position, even if it’s small today, along with evidence of expanding demand, strategic partnerships, or international reach. And, of course, you want all this for a great price. That’s why today, we’re looking at Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH).

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) has all the hallmarks of a tech stock that could quietly evolve into Canada’s next big tech unicorn. Enghouse is a software company that specializes in communications, networking, and video technology, serving enterprise clients across industries like telecommunications, public safety, and transportation. What makes it special is its strategy. Enghouse acquires, integrates, and optimizes profitable niche software companies around the world. That acquisition-driven model gives it access to recurring, mission-critical revenue streams and allows it to grow without taking on significant debt or diluting shareholders.

Enghouse has quietly built a global footprint with operations in over 25 countries, and its portfolio now includes dozens of specialized software solutions that clients rely on every day. Many of these systems are deeply embedded in customer operations. So, once installed, these are incredibly hard to replace, ensuring sticky, long-term contracts, fuelling dividends. In fact, the company has paid and increased its dividend for over 15 consecutive years — something few Canadian tech firms can claim.

Another key strength is management’s approach. Under founder and CEO Stephen Sadler, Enghouse has remained conservative, profitable, and shareholder-focused. Its patience could pay off massively over time, especially as Enghouse positions itself in high-demand sectors like unified communications, contact-centre software, and video collaboration. All of these are seeing structural growth from artificial intelligence (AI) integration and digital transformation trends.

The numbers

Financially, Enghouse stands out for its rock-solid balance sheet. It carries no long-term debt, holds hundreds of millions in cash, and consistently generates strong free cash flow. That war chest gives it the ability to make opportunistic acquisitions, especially as smaller tech firms face higher borrowing costs in today’s market. While many tech stocks are burning cash, Enghouse quietly uses its reserves to buy growth on sale.

Furthermore, the tech stock’s business model is built for longevity. Enghouse focuses on acquiring software with low churn and high recurring revenue. These steady, cash-generating assets give Enghouse a defensive moat that allows it to thrive even during downturns. The tech stock’s gross margins typically hover above 70%, and management’s focus on cost control ensures profits translate directly into free cash flow. That financial discipline is exactly what separates long-term compounders from speculative growth stories.

Despite all these strengths, Enghouse remains under-appreciated by the broader market. In fact, it trades at just 15.3 times earnings at writing, practically unheard of among tech stocks. Meanwhile, it compounds quietly in the background, supported by a strong balance sheet, recurring revenue, and a growing dividend. For investors looking for a stock that can grow steadily for years, Enghouse fits the bill.

Bottom line

Enghouse stock could be Canada’s next big tech unicorn because it’s doing everything right, quietly — all while offering a 5.72% dividend yield at writing. In fact, here’s what $7,000 invested in the tech stock could bring in right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENGH$20.83336$1.20$403.20Quarterly$6,998.88

Altogether, Enghouse offers a scalable business with recurring cash flow, running debt-free, paying a rising dividend, and reinvesting wisely in growth. It’s the kind of disciplined, under-the-radar compounder that doesn’t just survive market cycles but thrives through them, rewarding patient investors who see its strength before the crowd does.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Canada’s AI Gold Rush Is Here — and These Companies Are at the Forefront 

| aditiganguly

The country isn't sitting on the sidelines anymore.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? Look for fast-growing, mission-critical products with sticky revenue, WELL Health checks those boxes.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

This Oversold TSX Stock is So Cheap Its Ridiculous

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why CGI is an oversold TSX tech stock offering you significant upside potential over the next four years.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Tech Stocks

The 3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy First in November

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian growth stocks, and why long-term investors would be well-served by adding some exposure to…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Robin Brown

Shopify is a great Canadian tech success story. Here's another tech stock that could skyrocket in the years to come.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Pops 11% as Earnings Deliver “Rock Star” Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enjoying consistent quarterly growth on strong growth metrics, Lightspeed's rebound is real.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

5N Plus has shifted into high-purity materials for semiconductors, renewables, and aerospace. It's trading cheaply despite clear growth catalysts --…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three under-the-radar Canadian growth stocks offer cheap, long-term upside across space tech, digital healthcare, and non‑prime lending.

Read more »