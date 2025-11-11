This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

When looking for an under-the-radar tech stock with unicorn potential, there are several checklist items to go through. Investors want companies with real, large-scale problems in fast-growing industries — ones with recurring revenue models like subscriptions or platform fees that lock in customers and scale easily.

A hidden gem often has a niche market leadership position, even if it’s small today, along with evidence of expanding demand, strategic partnerships, or international reach. And, of course, you want all this for a great price. That’s why today, we’re looking at Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH).

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) has all the hallmarks of a tech stock that could quietly evolve into Canada’s next big tech unicorn. Enghouse is a software company that specializes in communications, networking, and video technology, serving enterprise clients across industries like telecommunications, public safety, and transportation. What makes it special is its strategy. Enghouse acquires, integrates, and optimizes profitable niche software companies around the world. That acquisition-driven model gives it access to recurring, mission-critical revenue streams and allows it to grow without taking on significant debt or diluting shareholders.

Enghouse has quietly built a global footprint with operations in over 25 countries, and its portfolio now includes dozens of specialized software solutions that clients rely on every day. Many of these systems are deeply embedded in customer operations. So, once installed, these are incredibly hard to replace, ensuring sticky, long-term contracts, fuelling dividends. In fact, the company has paid and increased its dividend for over 15 consecutive years — something few Canadian tech firms can claim.

Another key strength is management’s approach. Under founder and CEO Stephen Sadler, Enghouse has remained conservative, profitable, and shareholder-focused. Its patience could pay off massively over time, especially as Enghouse positions itself in high-demand sectors like unified communications, contact-centre software, and video collaboration. All of these are seeing structural growth from artificial intelligence (AI) integration and digital transformation trends.

The numbers

Financially, Enghouse stands out for its rock-solid balance sheet. It carries no long-term debt, holds hundreds of millions in cash, and consistently generates strong free cash flow. That war chest gives it the ability to make opportunistic acquisitions, especially as smaller tech firms face higher borrowing costs in today’s market. While many tech stocks are burning cash, Enghouse quietly uses its reserves to buy growth on sale.

Furthermore, the tech stock’s business model is built for longevity. Enghouse focuses on acquiring software with low churn and high recurring revenue. These steady, cash-generating assets give Enghouse a defensive moat that allows it to thrive even during downturns. The tech stock’s gross margins typically hover above 70%, and management’s focus on cost control ensures profits translate directly into free cash flow. That financial discipline is exactly what separates long-term compounders from speculative growth stories.

Despite all these strengths, Enghouse remains under-appreciated by the broader market. In fact, it trades at just 15.3 times earnings at writing, practically unheard of among tech stocks. Meanwhile, it compounds quietly in the background, supported by a strong balance sheet, recurring revenue, and a growing dividend. For investors looking for a stock that can grow steadily for years, Enghouse fits the bill.

Bottom line

Enghouse stock could be Canada’s next big tech unicorn because it’s doing everything right, quietly — all while offering a 5.72% dividend yield at writing. In fact, here’s what $7,000 invested in the tech stock could bring in right now.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENGH $20.83 336 $1.20 $403.20 Quarterly $6,998.88

Altogether, Enghouse offers a scalable business with recurring cash flow, running debt-free, paying a rising dividend, and reinvesting wisely in growth. It’s the kind of disciplined, under-the-radar compounder that doesn’t just survive market cycles but thrives through them, rewarding patient investors who see its strength before the crowd does.