Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Put Your Money to Work While You Sleep

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Put Your Money to Work While You Sleep

Buy and hold these TSX dividend stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to create a passive income stream you can always count on.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The S&P/TSX is up roughly 20% YTD but has pulled back amid inflation and other risks, making dividend stocks a useful way to build passive income.
  • Consider Capital Power (TSX:CPX — ~$67.89, ~4.07% yield, 12-year dividend growth) and BCE (TSX:BCE — ~$32.53, ~5.38% yield after a recent cut) as durable, income-focused holdings.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Capital Power] >

Considering how expensive everything is now, it is safe to say that one of the most important things Canadians think of as they go to sleep is their finances. Rather, it is the one thing keeping plenty of Canadians up at night. Whether you’re making a retirement plan, planning to pay your mortgage off, or simply shopping for groceries, finances are increasingly stressful these days.

If only there were a way to make money while you’re asleep. Technically, that’s not impossible. By investing in and building a portfolio of high-quality dividend stocks, you can actually achieve that. While it might be a bit slow to deliver returns at the start, disciplined and intelligent investing can make you a much wealthier individual down the line.

The TSX has no shortage of dividend stocks. The real key to success is identifying stocks with the potential to keep paying for decades down the line. Today, I will discuss two dividend stocks that you can consider as foundations for such a portfolio.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) is a $10.6 billion market-cap North American power producer headquartered in Calgary. The company primarily engages in developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. It also owns a portfolio of natural gas, coal, solid fuel, and renewable energy generating facilities. Most of the company’s revenue comes through the sale of natural gas and the electricity it produces.

As of this writing, CPX stock trades for $67.89 per share and pays investors $0.691 per share, each quarter, translating to a 4.1% dividend yield. Capital Power stock also has a 12-year track record for dividend growth. The stock expects more growth, as the company continues to expand its portfolio in the US.

While it is not immune to the impact of commodity prices, Capital Power stock looks like a solid bet for investors seeking long-term holdings with reliable dividends.

BCE

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is a $30.3 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian telco sector. It is one of the Big Three Canadian telcos, and a pioneer for 5G infrastructure and technology in Canada. BCE accounts for around a third of the market share for wireless carriers in Canada. The company also has a sizeable media segment, which gives it an advantage over its closest industry peers.

BCE recently slashed its dividends to align with more sustainable financial practices. The decision was to help BCE’s overall financial situation, which has struggled due to headwinds in recent months. Despite the cut, it pays investors $0.4375 per share each quarter, translating to a 5.4% dividend yield. As of this writing, BCE stock trades for $32.53 per share and I think it is too attractively priced to ignore.

Foolish takeaway

Building a sizeable portfolio of income-generating assets like dividend stocks can be an excellent way to create a passive income stream. A collection of solid and reliable dividend stocks held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can make things even better. The tax-sheltered status of the account means that you do not have to pay any of the earnings from dividends or capital gains as taxes.

By reinvesting the dividends you earn to buy more shares, you can unlock the power of compounding to accelerate your wealth growth. Capital Power stock and BCE stock can be formidable long-term holdings when building a dividend-focused portfolio in a self-directed TFSA.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Champion Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of more than 7% in November 2025.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

8% Dividend Yield! This TSX Income Machine is a Gift That Keeps on Giving

| Adam Othman

Telus (TSX:T) is a top telecom stock on the Canadian stock market and it looks too cheap to ignore if…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TSFA

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be the dividend-paying growth stock investors are missing in their TFSA.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Total Returns: 1 Discounted Dividend Stock to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX energy stock has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Investors Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly paycheque? Exchange Income delivers reliable monthly dividends backed by diversified, acquisition-driven cash flow, and disciplined management.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively safe stock with a good dividend growth track record.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: Create $1,000/Month in Dividend Income to Supplement CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly, tax-free retirement top-up? Granite REIT offers steady, inflation-resistant income from industrial properties that pairs well with CPP.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want safety and yield? Labrador Iron Ore Royalty delivers steady, high dividends tied to durable iron-ore royalties and…

Read more »