Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Screaming Buys I’d Hold for The Next 20 Years

2 Screaming Buys I’d Hold for The Next 20 Years

Looking for two TSX stocks to hold for 20 years? Toromont and ATS offer durable growth, recurring cash flow, and rising dividends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.

Group of friends laughing on a roller coaster ride at the amusement park during sunny day.

Key Points

  • Toromont supplies and services heavy equipment, benefiting from steady construction and infrastructure demand and growing dividends.
  • ATS builds automation systems with recurring service revenue, capturing secular growth in EVs, semiconductors, and life sciences.
  • Both trade at reasonable valuations and suit patient investors seeking long-term compounding over decades.

Investing in a TSX stock for 20 years is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to build wealth. After all, time is the greatest ally of compounding. Over two decades, dividends reinvested and share-price growth can turn modest contributions into substantial gains, all while smoothing out the ups and downs of market cycles. So let’s look at two screaming buys amongst TSX stocks to consider.

Toromont

Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) operates as a Caterpillar equipment dealer across Canada and parts of the U.S., providing machinery, parts, and services for construction, mining, energy, and infrastructure projects. These are industries that don’t just vanish with economic cycles. In fact, they are essential to keeping the economy moving. That dependable demand gives Toromont recurring revenue and a solid foundation for long-term growth. Even when construction slows, companies still need to maintain and repair their equipment. It’s that stability that makes Toromont a true long-term compounder.

The company’s financial track record backs that up. Over the last decade, Toromont has grown earnings per share at a double-digit pace, expanded its dividend steadily, and maintained one of the strongest balance sheets in the industrial sector. It carries minimal debt and generates robust free cash flow. This gives management flexibility to reinvest in the business, pursue strategic acquisitions, and continue rewarding shareholders.

Another reason Toromont looks like a screaming buy now is its positioning in Canada’s infrastructure and resource economy. Governments at every level are ramping up spending on roads, transit, utilities, and energy projects. All of these require heavy equipment that Toromont supplies and services. On top of that, the global push for electrification, renewable infrastructure, and natural resource development in Canada means decades of demand ahead. While the yield may hover around 1.3%, the dividend grows every year. This is therefore a TSX stock designed for patient compounding.

ATS

ATS (TSX:ATS) designs, builds, and integrates automation systems used by industries from automotive and life sciences to clean energy and semiconductors. What sets ATS apart is its role in the automation revolution. Global manufacturers are under immense pressure to modernize their operations, whether it’s electric vehicle production, vaccine manufacturing, or renewable energy components. ATS builds the custom automation systems that make these processes faster, safer, and more efficient. Once installed, ATS typically earns recurring revenue from service, maintenance, and upgrades, creating a sticky, long-term customer relationship.

Over the past decade, ATS has proven it can scale efficiently without losing discipline. Revenue and earnings have grown steadily, supported by a strategy of targeted acquisitions and strong execution. The TSX stock’s balance sheet is solid, its margins are expanding, and it’s generating growing free cash flow. This gives it flexibility to reinvest in future growth. ATS is now in the perfect position to capitalize, and its growing global footprint gives it exposure to some of the world’s fastest-expanding industrial hubs.

Despite this, ATS remains underappreciated compared to many industrial peers. It doesn’t make headlines, yet it continues to post double-digit growth and secure multi-year, billion-dollar order backlogs. The TSX stock trades at a reasonable 21.7 times earnings, given its earnings growth potential, which means investors buying now are locking in exposure to a structural mega-trend while the market is still catching up.

Bottom line

Both of these TSX stocks are solid performers for the next 20 years. The world is changing, and with electrification and infrastructure major themes, both Toromont and ATS stand to benefit. Meanwhile, here’s what investors could gain from a $7,000 investment in TIH alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TIH$164.1742$2.08$87.36Quarterly$6,894.96

All together, if you’re looking to get in on the future of growth while collecting dividends, these are two of the best TSX stocks to consider today.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Emera Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Emera is one of the best and most reliable dividend stocks in Canada, here's one that's even safer in…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Here are some of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA for the years…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Top TSX Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term picks for any portfolio. Here’s a trio of the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corporation is a Dividend Knight, with diversified financial holdings, conservative management, and a 3.6% yield making it a crash-resistant…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 2.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout, a yield of 2.5% and a significant upside…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Is So Cheap, it’s Ridiculous

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy looks oversold. Its cheap valuation, strong earnings history, and 4.6% yield make it a compelling buy-for-the-long-term income play.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that has returned 150% to shareholders over the past decade. Here's why it could…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is it Better to Take CPP at Age 60, 65, or 70?

| Andrew Button

You can supplement CPP income by holding the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA.

Read more »