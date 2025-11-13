8.8% Yield: 1 Perfect TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Every Month

It’s clear why so many investors are interested in monthly dividend stocks. Finding a monthly dividend stock creates a steady, predictable stream of income that aligns perfectly with how most people manage their expenses. Monthly payers also help smooth out market volatility, offering a sense of financial stability and peace of mind, especially for retirees or anyone seeking reliable, low-maintenance passive income. Yet of all of the dividend stocks out there paying monthly, one of the most overlooked has to be Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN).

About Firm Capital

Firm Capital is one of those under-the-radar gems that quietly fits the definition of a perfect Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dividend stock, especially for investors looking for steady, tax-free monthly income. The trust specializes in owning and managing income-producing commercial real estate across Canada, including retail plazas, industrial buildings, and multi-residential properties.

What makes it stand out is its disciplined, conservative approach to real estate investing. Firm Capital focuses on properties with stable tenants and long-term leases. This ensures a dependable stream of rental income. That reliability is what supports its monthly distributions, making it a natural fit for TFSA investors who want income that arrives like clockwork without taking on excessive risk.

Staying strong

Another reason Firm Capital is so attractive for a TFSA is its diversification and risk control. The trust spreads its assets across several provinces and property types, reducing exposure to any single region or sector. It also maintains partnerships with experienced real estate operators, allowing it to punch above its size while keeping operations lean. This structure gives Firm Capital the flexibility to grow modestly through acquisitions while still maintaining the cautious balance sheet that income investors love.

The dividend stock’s management team deserves credit for running the trust conservatively and transparently. They focus on low-leverage, efficient operations, and acquiring properties that can immediately contribute to cash flow. The result is a portfolio built for income stability rather than speculation. Even as interest rates have pressured the broader real estate market, Firm Capital’s well-timed debt structure and strong tenant base have allowed it to maintain its distributions.

Value and income

Yet one of Firm Capital’s biggest advantages is its monthly dividend, which currently yields around 8.8%, depending on market fluctuations. That kind of yield is significant for TFSA holders, since every dollar earned stays completely tax-free. Whether you withdraw it as income or reinvest it, those payments compound faster without the drag of taxation. For retirees or long-term investors looking to build passive income, that kind of predictability is invaluable.

On top of that, the dividend stock looks undervalued at these levels. Shares trade at 11.6 times earnings, and just 0.72 times book value. Furthermore, its enterprise value-to-revenue ratio has dropped to just 8.7. Add in that dividend yield supported by a shrinking payout ratio, and you’ve got plenty to look forward to.

Bottom line

In short, Firm Capital Property Trust is the kind of dividend stock that quietly delivers what most investors want but few find. That’s dependable, inflation-resistant monthly income backed by real assets. And right now, here’s what just $7,000 in a TFSA could bring in through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FCD.UN $5.94 1,177 $0.52 $611.96 Monthly $6,994.38

All together, its focus on conservative management, sustainable yield, and steady long-term growth makes it an ideal candidate for TFSA investors who want to build lasting, tax-free passive income.