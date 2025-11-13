Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy With a Big Chunk of My Next TFSA Contribution

A Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy With a Big Chunk of My Next TFSA Contribution

IA Financial (TSX:IAG) may have nearly doubled in two years, but shares still look severely undervalued.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • IA Financial (TSX:IAG) is up ~27% YTD (roughly doubled in two years) and trades around 15.6× trailing P/E (≈11.6× forward P/E) with a ~2.4% yield.
  • Strong management, M&A runway and a conservative payout ratio make IAG a compelling TFSA buy‑candidate for dividend growth and upside — though a near‑term pullback would be a preferable entry.

The TSX index might just finish the year with a gain of more than 25%, and while the past week’s bounce could precede an even bigger move, Canadian investors shouldn’t expect the scorching pace of gains to continue forever, especially as the AI trade and gold miners look to run into a bit of a cooldown. While the latest surge in the TSX index may be alarming to some who pay careful attention to valuations, I still think that, relative to the S&P 500, the Canadian market is still fairly priced or even a tad on the affordable side after the recent slip in the gold miners.

With the big banks picking up steam again while gold prices find their footing again, I like the setup going into December. But instead of chasing the next big melt-up, I’d much rather look to the proven dividend payers that are still priced with not much in the way of expectations in mind. In this piece, we’ll look at two names that I’d be tempted to buy come January 2026, the next TFSA top-up season.

So, if you’re short on ideas and you’re unimpressed by today’s slate of GIC rates, which are the lowest in a number of years, perhaps the following name is worth checking out today:

IA Financial

The insurers have been firing on all cylinders this year, and IA Financial (TSX:IAG), which is a much smaller player in the space with a market cap just over $15 billion, has been really impressing, with 27% in year-to-date gains. Zooming out, the returns have been even more impressive, with shares of IAG pretty much doubling in the past two years.

Of course, the pace of gains is unsustainable, but that doesn’t mean you cannot do well, perhaps far better than the TSX index moving forward, with the name at the current entry price. Today, shares are overheated, but the valuation is still nowhere close to being excessive, with the name trading at 15.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E).

Looking forward

Looking into the next year, shares look even cheaper at an 11.6 times forward P/E. Undoubtedly, there are a lot of industry tailwinds in play, but you shouldn’t discount management’s efforts, which have and will continue to pay big dividends. Though the 2.4% yield isn’t all that remarkable, I do think the conservative payout ratio and growth prospects could pave the way for better dividend growth than rivals in the coming three years.

Either way, IAG stock is a value play, dividend grower, and momentum stock all rolled into one. As the up-and-comer looks to make major strides via M&A, I certainly wouldn’t bet against the rally coming to a painful halt. With strong managers, an ample growth runway, and a strong history of smart acquisitions, perhaps IA Financial is the best insurance play in the Canadian market.

Is the stock worthy of a piece of your next TFSA contribution? Perhaps. If it pulls back into the end of the year, the name may very well be more of a table pounder, in my opinion.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Top TSX Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term picks for any portfolio. Here’s a trio of the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corporation is a Dividend Knight, with diversified financial holdings, conservative management, and a 3.6% yield making it a crash-resistant…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 2.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout, a yield of 2.5% and a significant upside…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Is So Cheap, it’s Ridiculous

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy looks oversold. Its cheap valuation, strong earnings history, and 4.6% yield make it a compelling buy-for-the-long-term income play.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that has returned 150% to shareholders over the past decade. Here's why it could…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is it Better to Take CPP at Age 60, 65, or 70?

| Andrew Button

You can supplement CPP income by holding the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $7,000 for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable monthly income? Slate Grocery REIT and Mullen Group offer high, resilient payouts backed by grocery-anchored rents and diversified…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

8.8% Yield: 1 Perfect TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want reliable monthly TFSA income? Firm Capital Property Trust offers diversified commercial real estate, conservative management, and an attractive 8.8%…

Read more »