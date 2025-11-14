Member Login
Home » Investing » A 2.7% Dividend Stock Paying Every Month Like Clockwork

A 2.7% Dividend Stock Paying Every Month Like Clockwork

Extendicare delivers predictable monthly dividends backed by government-funded long-term care and growing home-care services, making it a dependable income pick.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Extendicare operates long-term care homes and home-care services, delivering predictable, government-backed revenue.
  • It pays monthly dividends (about 2.7% yield) supported by steady cash flow and improving occupancy.
  • An aging population and asset-light management make EXE a defensive, long-term income option.

A monthly dividend stock can be ideal in retirement. It provides consistent, predictable income that aligns perfectly with real-life expenses like bills, groceries, and travel. But here’s the thing, it doesn’t have to provide a high yield to offer amazing returns. Beyond convenience, reinvesting those monthly dividends can accelerate compounding for investors who don’t need the income right away. This helps preserve and even grow wealth over time. It’s a practical, reliable way to turn long-term investments into a steady stream of financial freedom. So let’s look at why this dividend stock belongs on your watchlist on the TSX today.

EXE

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is one of those quietly dependable dividend stocks that pays every month like clockwork. As one of Canada’s largest operators of long-term care homes and retirement living facilities, Extendicare provides a service that’s not only essential but becoming more in demand every year. The country’s aging population ensures that the need for quality senior care will keep rising for decades. This creates a steady stream of cash flow that supports the company’s reliable monthly dividends and makes it a compelling long-term investment.

Extendicare operates a network of over 100 long-term care homes across Canada and offers home healthcare and management services through its ParaMed division. These are steady, need-based operations driven by demographic realities rather than economic swings. As more Canadians enter their senior years, demand for Extendicare’s facilities and services will continue to grow. That makes its revenue base remarkably predictable, a key ingredient for sustainable dividend income.

Another reason Extendicare looks solid for the long term is its asset-light management business. Through its contract management and home care operations, the dividend stock earns stable fees without taking on the full capital costs of owning every facility. This model gives it scalability and flexibility. Furthermore, the dividend stock has been steadily modernizing its properties and investing in new care homes that meet evolving government standards, which should improve margins and support future cash flow growth.

Numbers don’t lie

The company’s dividend performance reflects that consistency. Extendicare pays a dividend of $0.50 per share, translating to a yield of roughly 2.7%. It has been making those payments for years without interruption. That resilience speaks to both its financial stability and management’s commitment to returning cash to shareholders. The payout is well-supported by recurring operating cash flow from its long-term care and home healthcare contracts, which are largely government-funded.

Recent financial results highlight how Extendicare’s recovery and growth strategy are taking hold. In its third quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of $440.3 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising to $50.8 million. Growth came from improved occupancy rates, higher funding from provincial governments, and cost management efforts that are finally offsetting the inflationary pressures that weighed on the sector in recent years.

Beyond its income reliability, EXE offers long-term investors a defensive play with growth potential. The senior care industry is protected by high barriers to entry with heavy regulation, limited land availability, and strict licensing requirements. These make it difficult for new competitors to enter the space. That structural advantage means Extendicare can maintain market share and pricing power while gradually growing through government partnerships and redevelopment projects.

Bottom line

In short, Extendicare is the kind of dividend stock that keeps paying, month after month, while investors sleep easy. Its steady government-backed revenue, essential service model, and disciplined financial management make its dividend as reliable as they come. Today, here’s what even $7,000 could bring in from an investment.

With the aging population tailwind only getting stronger, Extendicare is positioned to keep generating stable income and gradual growth for decades. For retirees or long-term income investors, EXE isn’t just a dividend payer. It’s a dividend stock that quietly turns demographic certainty into dependable monthly cash flow.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock for the Ultimate Reitirement Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a reliable dividend stock that can provide years of retirement income? This is one stock you will regret…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy 1 Canadian Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

Investors who can embrace goeasy's risk and volatility now could be rewarded handsomely over the next three to five years.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for +$30 Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to get a monthly boost of passive income? Here's how investing $10,000 across four stocks could earn…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays Solid Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Richelieu Hardware offers GIC-like stability with the upside of rising dividends and long-term capital growth from niche distribution dominance.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Contrarian investors can pick up a 5% yield from this top Canadian energy producer.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ag Growth International mixes essential, recession-resistant demand with a debt-cutting turnaround and cheap valuation.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Happily Buy Now and Hold for at Least the Next 3 Years

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock and another grower worth buying and holding for the long haul.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Sneha Nahata

Dollarama is well-positioned to deliver steady returns. The company’s focus on affordability makes it a defensive play.

Read more »