How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With $20,000

One of the most reliable ways to build a powerful passive-income portfolio is through investments in high-quality, dividend-paying stocks. These Canadian companies pay regular dividends, offering investors a dependable source of income. Even better, many of these businesses consistently increase their dividends over time, allowing your income to grow in tandem with your investment.

While many TSX stocks currently pay dividends, only a few are dependable bets. What sets these apart is their strong fundamentals, stable earnings, and proven track records of maintaining and increasing dividend payments. They also provide visibility into payments and maintain sustainable payouts.

Against this background, here are three dividend stocks that can help transform $20,000 portfolio into a steady stream of passive income.

Passive-income stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most dependable Canadian dividend stocks to generate stress-free passive income. The energy transportation and distribution company is recognized for its consistent payouts and history of increasing its dividends, regardless of economic or commodity cycles. It has raised its annual dividend uninterrupted since 1995, reflecting its ability to generate strong, predictable cash flows, supported by over 200 diversified assets.

The company’s revenues are largely insulated from fluctuations in commodity prices thanks to regulated or take-or-pay contracts and long-term power purchase agreements. Its vast network of pipelines and energy infrastructure links major supply and demand hubs across North America, ensuring high utilization rates and a steady flow of income that supports its generous payouts. Currently, Enbridge offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.6%, a compelling figure for income-focused investors.

Enbridge’s large scale, diversified revenue sources, contracted and regulated assets, and disciplined capital management provide a strong foundation for continued growth in distributable cash flow (DCF). This, in turn, supports the company’s commitment to maintaining and increasing dividends. Beyond its core pipeline operations, Enbridge is expanding its renewable energy portfolio. This move positions it to benefit from rising global energy demand, particularly from energy-intensive sectors like artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centres.

Over the next five years, Enbridge plans to return between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders through dividends, with expectations for mid-single-digit annual growth. In summary, Enbridge is a reliable dividend stock to add to any portfolio.

Passive-income stock #2: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another top dividend stock to own for the long term. This oil and gas producer has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Further, CNQ’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 21% during that period. This dividend-growth streak is likely to continue in the years ahead. Currently, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, reflecting a high yield of 5.2%.

The company’s resilient and growing payouts are driven by high-quality assets and a balanced production mix that generates consistent cash flow. Beyond dividends, CNQ stock has grown at a CAGR of about 34% in the last five years, delivering overall capital gains of more than 330%.

Thanks to its long-life, low-decline reserves, operational discipline, and strong ability to generate profits, the company will be able to sustain future payouts. Furthermore, CNQ’s portfolio of low-risk, conventional projects, which are quick to execute and require minimal capital, augur well for growth. Moreover, its vast, undeveloped land base provides years of drilling potential, enabling it to generate higher income and support its payouts.

Earn over $1,068 per year in passive income with $20,000

Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources are attractive TSX stocks to add to a passive-income portfolio. If you invest a total of $20,000, splitting it evenly between the two stocks, your investment could generate approximately $1,068 in yearly passive income.