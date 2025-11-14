Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With $20,000

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With $20,000

These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals, stable earnings, and proven track records of maintaining and increasing dividend payments.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High-quality dividend stocks are reliable investments for building a powerful passive income portfolio.
  • These companies have a strong track record of stability and consistent dividend payouts, making them appealing additions to a long-term income portfolio.
  • If you were to invest a total of $20,000, splitting it evenly between the two stocks, your investment could generate approximately $1,068.16 in yearly passive income.

One of the most reliable ways to build a powerful passive-income portfolio is through investments in high-quality, dividend-paying stocks. These Canadian companies pay regular dividends, offering investors a dependable source of income. Even better, many of these businesses consistently increase their dividends over time, allowing your income to grow in tandem with your investment.

While many TSX stocks currently pay dividends, only a few are dependable bets. What sets these apart is their strong fundamentals, stable earnings, and proven track records of maintaining and increasing dividend payments. They also provide visibility into payments and maintain sustainable payouts.

Against this background, here are three dividend stocks that can help transform $20,000 portfolio into a steady stream of passive income.

Passive-income stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most dependable Canadian dividend stocks to generate stress-free passive income. The energy transportation and distribution company is recognized for its consistent payouts and history of increasing its dividends, regardless of economic or commodity cycles. It has raised its annual dividend uninterrupted since 1995, reflecting its ability to generate strong, predictable cash flows, supported by over 200 diversified assets.

The company’s revenues are largely insulated from fluctuations in commodity prices thanks to regulated or take-or-pay contracts and long-term power purchase agreements. Its vast network of pipelines and energy infrastructure links major supply and demand hubs across North America, ensuring high utilization rates and a steady flow of income that supports its generous payouts. Currently, Enbridge offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.6%, a compelling figure for income-focused investors.

Enbridge’s large scale, diversified revenue sources, contracted and regulated assets, and disciplined capital management provide a strong foundation for continued growth in distributable cash flow (DCF). This, in turn, supports the company’s commitment to maintaining and increasing dividends. Beyond its core pipeline operations, Enbridge is expanding its renewable energy portfolio. This move positions it to benefit from rising global energy demand, particularly from energy-intensive sectors like artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centres.

Over the next five years, Enbridge plans to return between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders through dividends, with expectations for mid-single-digit annual growth. In summary, Enbridge is a reliable dividend stock to add to any portfolio.

Passive-income stock #2: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another top dividend stock to own for the long term. This oil and gas producer has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Further, CNQ’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 21% during that period. This dividend-growth streak is likely to continue in the years ahead. Currently, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, reflecting a high yield of 5.2%.

The company’s resilient and growing payouts are driven by high-quality assets and a balanced production mix that generates consistent cash flow. Beyond dividends, CNQ stock has grown at a CAGR of about 34% in the last five years, delivering overall capital gains of more than 330%.

Thanks to its long-life, low-decline reserves, operational discipline, and strong ability to generate profits, the company will be able to sustain future payouts. Furthermore, CNQ’s portfolio of low-risk, conventional projects, which are quick to execute and require minimal capital, augur well for growth. Moreover, its vast, undeveloped land base provides years of drilling potential, enabling it to generate higher income and support its payouts.

Earn over $1,068 per year in passive income with $20,000

Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources are attractive TSX stocks to add to a passive-income portfolio. If you invest a total of $20,000, splitting it evenly between the two stocks, your investment could generate approximately $1,068 in yearly passive income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Enbridge$68.25146$0.943$137.68Quarterly
Canadian Natural Resources$45.42220$0.588$129.36Quarterly
Price as of 11/12/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks Delivering Huge Profits

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock for the Ultimate Reitirement Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a reliable dividend stock that can provide years of retirement income? This is one stock you will regret…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

A 2.7% Dividend Stock Paying Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Extendicare delivers predictable monthly dividends backed by government-funded long-term care and growing home-care services, making it a dependable income pick.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy 1 Canadian Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

Investors who can embrace goeasy's risk and volatility now could be rewarded handsomely over the next three to five years.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for +$30 Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to get a monthly boost of passive income? Here's how investing $10,000 across four stocks could earn…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays Solid Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Richelieu Hardware offers GIC-like stability with the upside of rising dividends and long-term capital growth from niche distribution dominance.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Contrarian investors can pick up a 5% yield from this top Canadian energy producer.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ag Growth International mixes essential, recession-resistant demand with a debt-cutting turnaround and cheap valuation.

Read more »