The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

The Canadian stock market has shown resilience in 2025 even as investors navigate inflation pressures, shifting interest rate expectations, and lingering tariff concerns. The country’s benchmark index has continued to edge higher, rising 21.5% year to date.

Despite this upward momentum, a number of high-quality Canadian companies remain attractively priced. Many have strong fundamentals, durable business models, and long-term growth potential, yet they’re still trading at valuations that leave room for meaningful upside. For investors with a multiyear time horizon, this creates a compelling moment to step in.

With that backdrop, here are the two best Canadian stocks to invest $2,000 in right now.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the best TSX stocks to buy now as it offers growth, income, and value. Shares of this subprime lender witnessed a significant pullback, declining about 41% over the past three months. The selloff began with a short-seller report alleging accounting manipulation. It continued as the company’s latest quarterly results reflected pressure from higher credit-loss provisions, rising finance costs, and a deliberate shift toward more secured lending.

While these developments weighed on near-term earnings, they also highlight a more cautious lending approach aimed at enhancing long-term stability. Moreover, goeasy has firmly disputed the short-seller accusations and reiterated confidence in its outlook.

Despite recent turbulence, demand for the company’s credit solutions remains strong. Loan volumes continue to expand across unsecured products, auto financing, home equity, and point-of-sale lending. Moreover, its disciplined underwriting, a diversified funding base, and ongoing product and geographic expansion position the business to sustain growth even in a more conservative credit environment.

After the correction, the stock trades at roughly 6.5 times forward earnings, far below its historical valuation. With solid fundamentals, the potential for a return to double-digit earnings growth, and a dividend yield of around 4.7%, the recent weakness presents long-term investors with an appealing entry point into a company that has consistently proven its ability to compound value over time.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is a compelling value play, following a decline in its share price of more than 45% over the past year. While the company continues to post steady domestic network revenue, its ACMI and Charter segments remain pressured by shifting global trade patterns and softer international demand. Management expects this volatility to linger in the near term, which may keep the stock from rebounding quickly.

Even so, Cargojet’s long-term outlook is encouraging. The company operates a diversified business supported by disciplined cost controls and a resilient model built on long-term contracts with major customers. Recently renewed agreements with Amazon through 2029 and DHL through 2033, both with extension options, strengthen the stability of its cash flows and deepen relationships that can scale alongside customer demand.

Despite geopolitical and trade-related headwinds, Cargojet anticipates maintaining strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins in the short run while positioning itself to benefit from market recovery over time. Its dominance in time-critical domestic freight and exposure to e-commerce growth provide structural advantages, and its existing fleet gives it the capacity to expand without heavy capital outlays.

In short, investors seeking a high-quality Canadian stock with solid long-term growth potential could consider adding Cargojet right now.