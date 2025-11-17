1 Top-Tier TSX Stock Down 3.7% to Buy and Hold Forever

If a company maintains steady earnings, keeps raising its dividend, and operates in a sector with durable demand, a temporary pullback can make it even more attractive. The key is to look past the headline drop and focus on whether the TSX stock’s core strengths, such as balance sheet health, pricing power, and growth prospects, are intact. When they are, that discount becomes a gift. The chance to buy a magnificent business at a bargain price.

NTR

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) looks like one of those rare TSX stocks that can fall out of favour temporarily but still deserves a permanent spot in a long-term portfolio. When a commodity-linked TSX stock dips, it often scares investors away, but the pullback in Nutrien’s share price says more about short-term fertilizer price cycles than the strength of the underlying business.

Global food demand is rising, farmland acreage isn’t increasing, and growers still need reliable access to potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. Nutrien is one of the only companies in the world that supplies all three at scale. That gives it pricing power, resilience, and moat strength that remains mostly invisible during commodity downturns but becomes unmistakable when the cycle swings back.

More on the way

Nutrien’s retail segment is the real anchor. It serves over 500,000 growers and is the largest ag-retail platform on the planet. Even when potash prices soften, farmers still show up for seed, crop protection, and services. That recurring revenue smooths the earnings curve and gives Nutrien a stability that most commodity-linked companies don’t have. When the TSX stock falls, it tends to be because the market is reacting to fertilizer price drops, not because of issues with Nutrien’s long-term cash-flow engine. The business keeps expanding its retail footprint, and every new location adds stickier customers and higher-margin revenue that compound quietly in the background.

The long-term catalysts are also too big to ignore. Countries continue to restrict exports, global food security remains a strategic priority, and major importers like India, Brazil, and China aren’t getting any less dependent on fertilizer. As global population growth pushes food production higher, Nutrien sits at the centre of one of the most essential supply chains in the world. Potash demand alone should climb steadily this decade, and Nutrien has excess production capacity that others lack.

Considerations

There are risks, of course. Fertilizer prices can remain low longer than expected, geopolitical events can disrupt trade flows, and weather volatility can impact demand seasonally. But these risks tend to hit valuations far more than they affect long-term fundamentals. If anything, these create the very dips that long-term investors can use to accumulate shares at cheaper prices.

Nutrien continues to generate strong cash flow, maintains one of the most stable balance sheets in the sector, and pays a growing dividend while buying back shares aggressively. Even now, it yields 3.72% while trading at just 16 times earnings. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NTR $83.42 83 $3.07 $254.81 Quarterly $6,923.86

Bottom line

So, even with the recent pullback, Nutrien remains a buy-and-hold-forever TSX stock. Its moat is built into global food security, its retail business drives consistent growth, and its market position allows it to weather every commodity cycle. If you want a TSX stock that will still matter decades from now, Nutrien fits that bill perfectly.