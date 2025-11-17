Member Login
Home » Investing » The Single Stock I’d Want to Own Before the Next Big AI Correction

The Single Stock I’d Want to Own Before the Next Big AI Correction

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) is a great value pick in a pricier market.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • An AI‑driven correction is likely at some point — don’t panic; stay long‑term, keep cash ready to buy dips, and tilt toward quality/value instead of overpaying for high‑multiple AI names.
  • I’m watching Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) — down ~8% and trading ~13.3× forward P/E as resilient, high‑quality names that I think might be spared in an AI pullback.

It’s not a matter of if the AI trade is going to get hit with a correction at some point down the line; it’s when. Undoubtedly, the broad markets have felt quite chaotic over the past couple of sessions, so it is kind of hard to believe that the S&P 500 is only down around 2%, which is not even a half-correction. Part of the reason why it feels painful is that many retail investors have probably gotten used to markets moving higher week after week.

With markets moving past September and October (seasonally volatile periods for stocks) with gains intact, it seemed like the market momentum was unstoppable, thanks in part to the red-hot AI trade. And while AI demand has stayed in a good spot, it certainly seems like investors want more to justify the steep prices of admission to various stocks that are leading the charge on AI. As always, it’s more about how the actual results stack up against the expectations of investors.

And even if estimates are surpassed by a considerable margin, it can be really hard to tell how a stock will react immediately after. Undoubtedly, it’s getting just a tad tougher to digest quarterly results reactions with the earnings bar set so high on various names in the AI scene.

Seeking quality and value in the face of a potential AI pullback

In any case, I still think the AI theme is a trend worth sticking with. But do be ready for the dips with cash in hand, just in case a correction centred on AI hits sooner rather than later. Additionally, some of the AI stocks have already gotten crushed far more than the S&P, which is just a few measly percentage points off its all-time highs at the time of this writing. In any case,

In this piece, I’d much rather be a holder of shares of Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN), a high-quality name that I think might be spared if an AI correction does happen before or perhaps through the holidays. If Canadian blue chips do get hit in such a correction, I’d view such a markdown as a generous gift rather than a lump of coal.

Brookfield Corp.

Brookfield Corp. is a standout alternative asset play if you’re looking for real assets that generate real cash flows in all sorts of market weather conditions. Undoubtedly, hard assets that can produce sustained cash flows, even in economic recessions, should be more sought after for those a bit worried about the state of the AI trade or excessive valuations elsewhere in markets.

In any case, Brookfield Corp. is a standout play that also stands to benefit as it gets more involved with AI data centres, a booming field that could help give Brookfield a shot in the arm. With a new Canadian private equity fund in place and plenty of drivers (think nuclear energy projects behind AI data centres) to look forward to in the new year, shares of BN look priced to buy after a recent 8% dip off highs.

Given the impressive growth drivers, I think Brookfield Corp. stock ought to be worth far more than just 13.3 times forward price to earnings. In short, Brookfield was built to last, and with a robust long-term growth plan as well as a modest multiple, the name is atop my watchlist, especially if an AI correction drags everything down.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

visualization of a digital brain
Dividend Stocks

These Days, I’d Much Rather Buy Value Stocks Over Growth as AI Fears Mount

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock has momentum, value and a great dividend, making it a great fit for investors looking for…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Bank Stocks

How Many Bank of Nova Scotia Shares You Need for $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in BNS stock will enable shareholders create a passive-income stream and benefit from long-term capital gains.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Investing

3 of the Top Stocks TFSA Investors Can Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are ideal for your TFSA.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 World-Class Canadian Dividend Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the best dividend stocks Canada has to offer, and why these companies look like rock-solid…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is one of Canada's best utility stocks, with a 52-year dividend growth track record.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong underlying businesses, proven track records of dividend growth, and encouraging outlooks, I believe these three dividend stocks…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI International is a buy-and-hold logistics powerhouse that compounds cash flow through disciplined acquisitions, resilient services, and steady capital returns.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Top 3 Canadian AI Stocks to Watch Next Year

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), Docebo (TSX:DCBO), and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are three top Canadian AI stocks investors ought to consider right…

Read more »