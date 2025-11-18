Member Login
Home » Investing » 1.27% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

1.27% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

Are you looking for steady income? TransAlta Renewables (TSX:TA) uses long-term power contracts to deliver predictable cash flow and a durable dividend through market cycles.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TransAlta Renewables earns predictable revenue from long-term power contracts, reducing exposure to volatile commodity prices.
  • Its renewable, hydro, and gas assets generate steady cash flow that supports a reliable, gradually growing dividend.
  • TA trades cheaply by earnings and sales and offers modest yield, but refinancing and maintenance risks deserve attention.

When you’re hunting for a high-yield TSX dividend stock that can churn out profits year after year, there are a few items investors need to be wary of. Start with the backbone of the business: stable, recurring cash flow from essential services that people or companies rely on regardless of the economy. A true never-quit dividend generator should have a payout ratio that leaves room for growth, a long record of steady earnings, and a balance sheet that isn’t weighed down by debt.

From there, look for industries with built-in durability, and make sure management has a history of disciplined spending and consistent dividend increases. The best high yielders don’t just pay you today, but protect the payout through downturns, grow it in good times, and deliver the kind of steady compounding that makes long-term wealth feel almost effortless. And if there’s one to consider these days, it’s TransAlta Renewables (TSX:TA).

Why TA?

TransAlta is the kind of profit-generating dividend stock that keeps delivering through almost every market condition. That’s because its entire business is built on long-term, contracted cash flow. Instead of relying on volatile commodity prices, RNW earns predictable revenue from wind, hydro, solar, and natural gas assets that sell power under agreements lasting 10 to 20 years or more.

Those contracts lock in steady income, often with inflation protection built right in. This gives the dividend stock remarkable visibility into its earnings. It’s the sort of stability income investors dream of. Money is coming in year after year, regardless of what happens in the broader economy or energy markets.

More to come

What makes RNW especially compelling is how essential its assets are. Electricity demand doesn’t disappear in recessions, and renewable power has become a foundational part of North America’s energy grid. TransAlta Renewables benefits from that shift without taking on wild growth risks. Its wind farms, hydro stations, and gas facilities generate cash every single day, and because the dividend stock isn’t responsible for dramatic cost overruns or high development risk. It runs a lean, efficient operation with dependable margins. That’s the backbone of a dividend that just keeps paying.

Even as the dividend stock transitions under the broader TransAlta corporate umbrella, its core assets continue performing the same way they always have. RNW has endured recessions, rate hikes, commodity swings, and even structural changes in the energy sector. Yet its cash flow holds steady because the contracts anchoring its revenue don’t fluctuate with the market. Investors looking for a dividend stock they can hold for decades appreciate that level of predictability, especially in a sector that can sometimes be noisy or cyclical.

Value and income

What’s great, however, is that this dividend stock continues to offer dividends, while also providing value. TA continues to trade at just 6.64 times earnings, with investors expecting a lot in the future. Meanwhile, it trades at just 2.45 times sales, offering value.

Furthermore, investors can grab it today at a 1.27% yield. True, it’s not huge, but it’s stable. And right now, here is what investors can grab from a $15,000 investment, without including returns.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TA$20.33738$0.26$191.88Quarterly$15,006.54

Foolish takeaway

There are risks, of course, including refinancing costs and occasional asset maintenance challenges. Yet RNW has shown for years that it can manage those without jeopardizing the payout. And with a portfolio of essential power assets that run day and night, it continues to generate the same reliable income that has made it a favourite among dividend-focused investors. For anyone seeking a stock that keeps earning, keeps paying, and keeps compounding without drama, TransAlta Renewables remains one of the TSX’s most quietly powerful income engines.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This TSX giant could be poised for a nice rebound next year.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy with $300

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for TSX stocks under $300? Here are three no-brainer picks every portfolio should own.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

The 6% Dividend Stock You Can Set Your Watch to

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable monthly income? CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) uses long-term Canadian Tire leases and triple-net contracts to deliver steady, inflation-resistant monthly…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Plays: 2 Staples Stocks to Navigate Uncertainty

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A holdings company and its subsidiary, both consumer staples stocks, can handle economic uncertainties.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free compounding? Put durable Canadian stocks like Wheaton Precious Metals and Dollarama in a TFSA to grow wealth quietly…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies’ resilient earnings base and sustainable payouts make them ultra-safe dividend stocks to buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock for $118 in Monthly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how dividend stocks, particularly REITs, can provide better returns and income compared to Guaranteed Investment Certificates.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

Are Telus and Timbercreek Financial Stocks a Smart Buy for Canadian Dividend Investors?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Read on to see why Telus stock is a compelling opportunity for investors to capture some serious yield in today's…

Read more »