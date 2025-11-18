Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Defensive Canadian Stocks Ready to Rock Higher Into Year End

2 Defensive Canadian Stocks Ready to Rock Higher Into Year End

These two defensive dividend stocks could be good buys for a possible recession.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend Growth Across Industry Giants: Alimentation Couche-Tard and Fortis are highlighted as top picks for investors seeking defensive dividend stocks with potential for long-term growth.
  • Strategic Expansion and Stability: Couche-Tard thrives on a growth-via-acquisition strategy in the gas station sector, while Fortis offers stable cash flow from regulated utility sales, both providing reliable dividends amidst economic uncertainties.

When many investors think of dividend stocks, they want to hold for a decade or two, certain factors come into play.

Sure, the up-front dividend yield a given stock provides is important. Investing in a company with a strong balance sheet that can continue to pay these dividends is also important.

But as we face what could be an incoming recession (given the plethora of warning signs that are flashing red right now), finding defensive dividend stocks to buy is many investors’ top priority.

Here are two of my top picks right now for those in this boat.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

I’ve recently pointed to Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) as a sneaky dividend stock for investors seeking meaningful long-term growth. I think that thesis more than holds right now.

Indeed, Couche-Tard is viewed by many investors more as a growth play than a bond-like offering. The company’s 1.1% dividend yield won’t entice any true passive-income aficionados to this stock. And that’s fine, considering the company’s long-term growth trajectory, which has been driven by its growth-via-acquisition strategy.

Acquiring a host of small and mid-sized family-run gas stations and convenience stores, and rolling them into the company’s diversified portfolio of such companies, Couche-Tard has found a “secret sauce” in a boring sector many have overlooked. This has allowed the company to quietly become a global juggernaut in this sector, now one of the top five players in this space.

I think this growth trajectory could continue and potentially accelerate over time, as Couche-Tard looks for other vertical opportunities outside of its core business segments to grow. I don’t know which companies Couche-Tard will target next, but I do know fireworks are possible. This is an exciting company in a boring sector that long-term investors can own for its defensive profile and strong total returns.

Fortis

I think it’s actually somewhat of a similar story with utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Investors looking for meaningful upside in an era which will undoubtedly be shaped by surging energy demand (thanks to the rise of AI, machine learning, crypto, and other key innovative technological developments) have increasingly begun looking at utility and energy providers as a way to play a picks and shovels approach to this revolution.

I think that line of thinking is correct. And with most of Fortis’s business still coming via regulated utilities sales to loyal residential and commercial customers, the cash flow stability this company provides makes it a top defensive stock in any market to consider.

For dividend investors looking for consistent and stable dividend growth, Fortis could be the best pick in the market. That’s why I continue to pound the table on this name, and I’m not going to stop.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

If Go-Go Growth Is Hitting the Top, I’d Buy These Safer Stocks Instead

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great way to improve your portfolio's defensive positioning amid market volatility.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

A Dirt-Cheap Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a massive pullback in its share price lately, this cheap TSX stock continues to build strong momentum with big…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This TSX giant could be poised for a nice rebound next year.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks Offering Decades (and Decades) of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want reliable dividend income for decades? EQB, goeasy, and BMO offer niche growth, disciplined lending, and big-bank stability…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy with $300

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for TSX stocks under $300? Here are three no-brainer picks every portfolio should own.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Plays: 2 Staples Stocks to Navigate Uncertainty

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A holdings company and its subsidiary, both consumer staples stocks, can handle economic uncertainties.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

The 6% Dividend Stock You Can Set Your Watch to

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable monthly income? CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) uses long-term Canadian Tire leases and triple-net contracts to deliver steady, inflation-resistant monthly…

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

Nvidia and Microsoft Land a Multibillion-Dollar Anthropic Partnership. Which Stock Benefits Most?

| Patrick Sanders

Deals with Nvidia and Microsoft will expand the availability of Anthropic's Claude large language model.

Read more »