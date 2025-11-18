3 Canadian Bank Stocks Offering Decades (and Decades) of Dividends

Do you want reliable dividend income for decades? EQB, goeasy, and BMO offer niche growth, disciplined lending, and big-bank stability to keep payouts rising.

Bank stocks remain the go-to when it comes to bringing in dividends for not just 10 years, but multiple decades. There are many reasons for this. Profits tend to grow steadily over time, supported by regulated environments, strong capital requirements, and diversified revenue streams that help weather recessions better than most industries. This stability allows banks to pay reliable dividends year after year, often raising them consistently as earnings expand. But instead of looking at the most obvious options, we’re going to take a walk off the beaten path.

EQB

EQB (TSX:EQB) doesn’t have the scale of the Big Six banks, but does have something just as powerful: a focused, profitable niche built around digital banking, alternative lending, and high-growth consumer deposits. As Canada’s leading digital-first bank, it avoids the costly branch networks that weigh down traditional banks. Instead, it reinvests capital into technology and competitive products, letting it attract deposits at lower costs and lend them out at higher spreads. This model has powered double-digit earnings growth for more than a decade,

What makes EQB a true “decades of dividends” stock is its explosive dividend-growth rate. While the yield today may appear modest, the bank has been raising its dividend by more than 10% annually, with more in the future.

EQB also maintains a rock-solid balance sheet, with strong capital ratios and prudent risk management. Its mortgage book has proven resilient across interest rate cycles, and unlike riskier lenders, EQB maintains disciplined underwriting standards that keep credit losses low. This financial strength gives the company the flexibility to keep expanding, keep buying back shares, and keep increasing its dividend even during economic slowdowns.

GSY

goeasy (TSX:GSY) isn’t a traditional bank, but in many ways it behaves like one. Over the past two decades, goeasy has built a reputation for strong, predictable earnings growth, disciplined lending, and a dividend that has risen so consistently that it now looks like a future Canadian Dividend Knight in the making.

The dividend stock operates in the non-prime lending market, a segment the big banks avoid. Millions of Canadians need access to credit but don’t fit the rigid requirements of traditional lenders. goeasy has spent years building a responsible, regulated alternative, offering personal loans and leasing solutions with strict underwriting standards. Furthermore, it offers a scalable business model. As it expands its footprint across Canada and enhances its digital platforms, the company can grow lending volumes without dramatically increasing costs.

Yet the real reason goeasy is built for decades of dividends is its remarkable earnings growth. Over the last 20 years, GSY has grown revenue from a few hundred million to over $1.5 billion, while earnings have compounded at double-digit rates nearly every single year. And GSY’s dividend isn’t just rising, it’s well-covered and positioned to keep growing.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) might be one of the Big Six banks, yet it’s not the first to come up when doing a quick search. Yet it’s one of the most reliable dividend machines in Canada with nearly 200 years of payments. BMO’s business model is grounded in diversification, which is key to sustaining dividends over the long term. The bank generates earnings from personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and its large U.S. franchise. This was strengthened by the acquisition of Bank of the West.

In addition, the bank consistently maintains strong capital ratios, disciplined loan underwriting, and diversified credit exposure. It avoids excessive risk-taking and keeps a balanced mix of consumer, commercial, and industrial lending. This conservative posture gives BMO a predictable cash flow, even when markets become volatile.

The bank also has a long history of dividend growth, not just dividend stability. Over the past decade, BMO has delivered steady, meaningful dividend increases supported by expanding earnings and healthy payout ratios.

Bottom line

These dividend stocks are in one of the most stable sectors in Canada: the finance sector. In fact, here is what $7,000 can offer from an investment in each dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BMO $171.33 40 $6.52 $260.80 Quarterly $6,853.20 EQB $84.30 83 $2.20 $182.60 Quarterly $6,996.90 GSY $119.49 58 $5.84 $338.72 Quarterly $6,930.42

While not the most traditional of banks, these stocks do offer one traditional thing: dividends — something every investor can latch onto for life.