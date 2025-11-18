Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors should consider owning established businesses that generate healthy cash flow.
  • Fortis and Enbridge have large capital programs on the go to support dividend growth.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia is making good progress on its strategy transition and offers an attractive dividend yield.

Canadian investors are searching for good stocks to own inside their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios.

In the current market conditions, where the TSX sits near a record high and uncertain economic conditions persist amid the ongoing trade issues with the United States, it makes sense to consider stocks that will pay you a steady dividend through challenging times.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a great example of a top TSX dividend-growth stock that TFSA investors can simply sit on for decades.

The utility company operates $75 billion in assets spread out across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Businesses in the portfolio include power generation facilities, natural gas distribution utilities, and electricity transmission lines. Power and fuel are required by homes and businesses regardless of the state of the economy, so Fortis should be a good defensive stock for investors to hold during a recession.

Fortis is working on a capital program of close to $29 billion that will boost the rate base from $42 billion to $58 billion over five years. The incremental revenue and cash flow coming from the new assets as they are completed and go into service should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030. Fortis increased the dividend in each of the past 52 years, so investors should be comfortable with the guidance.

At the time of writing, Fortis provides a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals turned Enbridge into the largest natural gas utility operator in North America and further diversified the revenue stream.

Enbridge’s core oil and natural gas pipeline businesses still remain very important, and expansion of the assets continues. Enbridge recently announced a US$1.8 billion project to boost capacity on its Mainline system. Brownfield projects are easier to complete than new major oil pipelines, and Enbridge is taking advantage of its unique position in the market to deliver upgrades to address demand from energy producers.

In the past few years, Enbridge has also purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and bulked up its renewables division with the acquisition of an American solar and wind project developer.

Across the asset portfolio, Enbridge is working on $35 billion in capital projects. Management expects the new assets to drive 3% to 5% annual growth in distributable cash flow over the medium term. This should enable Enbridge to extend its dividend growth streak, which currently sits at 30 years.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is making good progress on its turnaround plan, which includes shifting its growth focus from Latin America to the United States and Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank, last year and sold its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama in early 2025. The bank is also streamlining operations to improve efficiency and reduce operating expenses.

BNS has enjoyed a nice rally over the past six months. More upside could be on the way for the stock as the strategy transition continues. Investors who buy at the current price can get a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The bottom line

Fortis, Enbridge, and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2025

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs are a passive way to earn rent-like monthly income without the hassle to manage properties. Here are some…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

3 No Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Discover the investment potential of oil stocks amid changing global dynamics. Get insights on Canadian stocks for steady returns.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian Investors have great options to consider for their TFSAs. Here’s a trio of options to buy now and hold…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Buy and Hold Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Atco combines regulated utilities, essential infrastructure, and conservative management into a low-drama, buy-and-hold stock built for steady compounding.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Tier TSX Stock Down 3.7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien’s pullback could be a rare chance to buy a world-class fertilizer business with steady cash flow, a rising dividend,…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in November

| Kay Ng

Looking to invest in November? These two names could deliver strong returns over the next three to five years!

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Per Month to Create $286 in Passive Income in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Discover opportunities for passive income in 2026 with Telus Corporation as a key investment in the evolving market.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Dividend Stocks

These Days, I’d Much Rather Buy Value Stocks Over Growth as AI Fears Mount

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock has momentum, value and a great dividend, making it a great fit for investors looking for…

Read more »