Member Login
Home » Investing » My No. 1 Stock for Canadian Investors in 2026 and Beyond

My No. 1 Stock for Canadian Investors in 2026 and Beyond

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is, hands-down, the best opportunity in the market right now for long-term investors, in my humble opinion.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis is highlighted as an undervalued Canadian stock with robust cash flow and impressive dividend prospects, making it ideal for long-term investors.
  • Leveraging AI-driven demand, Fortis enhances its growth potential while maintaining an exceptional track record of dividend increases.

I’m not going to sugarcoat it: this market doesn’t look like one where there’s any place to hide anymore.

From high-flying growth stocks in the AI space to solid and robust dividend stocks, investors around the world have plenty of reasons to be in selling mode right now. After all, valuations are near all-time highs in most major markets, with Canadian stocks seeing their aggregate valuations surging as well in recent years.

That said, there are some Canadian names which remain undervalued relative to their long-term growth potential. I continue to think Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one such undervalued stock, especially when one compares its current multiple to its forward growth and dividend prospects.

Here’s why I think Fortis could be the best stock in the market for long-term investors looking to put capital to work in 2026 for the long term.

AI-driven growth will hit the economy unevenly

With whispers that mega-cap tech companies in the U.S. and around the world may be tamping back spending, as the market throws a tantrum over the sheer amount of debt these companies are taking on to chase uncertain returns, I think more investor attention will eventually be paid to companies like Fortis that have steady business models which work without AI, but are supercharged with AI usage over time.

As a regulated utilities provider in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, serving more than three million customers, Fortis’s cash flow profile is about as robust as they come.

But factor in surging demand courtesy of AI for its existing customer cohort, and investors become increasingly giddy about the company’s future growth prospects.

What will Fortis do with all that additional cash flow? History tells us.

More dividends to come

The key reason I continue to point to Fortis as a top stock to own right now isn’t its relatively attractive valuation, nor its growth prospects thanks to AI.

It’s the company’s incredible track record of returning capital to shareholders in the form of share buybacks, but more importantly, dividends.

With a track record of dividend hikes that spans more than five decades, Fortis is simply among the best dividend growth stocks in the market. For investors looking for a passive-income stream that can not only keep up with inflation but potentially beat inflation, this is the stock to pick.

With a current yield of 3.5% and plenty of long-term capital appreciation ahead, Fortis remains my number one pick for investors looking to invest into 2026 and beyond.

More on Investing

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two stocks look like world-class winners but are being overlooked by dividend investors who may be focused on other…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank’s recovery this year has been impressive, but is it enough to call it a long-term winner for 2026…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

It’s Near 52-Week Lows, So Is This Stock a Bargain or Buyer Beware?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) shares are selling off pretty quickly, but the dividend looks too big and too good to pass up!

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 3.5% and significant upside potential over the…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Investing

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Here are a few TFSA stocks that have delivered substantial long-term returns and one stock that could deliver great returns…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the most popular TSX stocks today. Is it time to own them?

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

TSX on Fire: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two red-hot TSX stocks are showing no signs of cooling off anytime soon.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what’s driving renewed interest in this 6.8% yield, monthly-paying dividend stock built on essential healthcare real estate.

Read more »