TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Here are a few TFSA stocks that have delivered substantial long-term returns and one stock that could deliver great returns in the future.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Key Points

  • The TFSA is ideal for holding long‑term Canadian stocks to keep capital gains and dividends tax‑free; the article highlights Hammond Power, TerraVest, and Firan as TFSA candidates.
  • Hammond and TerraVest have posted massive multi‑year gains (≈2,432% and 717% over five years), while smaller Firan (up ~431% over five years, $262M market cap) offers earlier‑stage upside.
  • Looking for other stocks that could perform like Hammond Power? Check out these expert top picks now!

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is made for Canadians who want to save money and build wealth. While the federal government doesn’t get many things right, the TFSA was one of its best creations.

Canadians can invest in individual stocks, bonds, indexes, ETFs, and mutual funds inside their TFSA. Any interest, dividend, and/or capital gain is completely tax-free. The best part is that when you withdraw your capital, there is no tax on the withdrawal either.

The TFSA is the ideal place to put long-term investments. You want to build up substantial capital gains in that account. You don’t want to pay any tax on 5, 10, or 50 times returns. The TFSA becomes the most efficient place to hold stocks that you anticipate will deliver big returns.  

If you want some TFSA ideas, here are a few examples of stocks that have delivered substantial long-term returns and one stock that could deliver great returns in the future.

A stock benefiting from the data centre and electricity boom

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is probably one of the most successful TSX stocks that most investors have never heard of. This $1.8 billion stock is up 2,432% in the past five years! A $10,000 TFSA investment five years ago would be worth $252,866 today! That’s a capital gain you would not want to pay any tax on.

Hammond has steadily been growing its portfolio of specialized transformers and crucial electrical components. During the pandemic, this stock traded for a low single-digit earnings multiple.

However, secular themes like electrification, manufacturing on-shoring, renewable power, and artificial intelligence have spurred on a wave of demand for its products.

Today, Hammond is a bit pricey at 22 times earnings. However, the stock has recently pulled back. If it got closer to 15 times, it could be an interesting time to add it to your TFSA.

This TFSA stock would have massively multiplied your capital

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) is another uncommon stock that would have delivered exceptional returns for shareholders. Its stock is up 717% in the past five years and 1,880% in the past 10 years. If you invested $10,000 TFSA dollars in TerraVest 10 years ago, it would be worth $195,000 today. You don’t want to pay tax on that kind of growth.

TerraVest operates a mix of gritty industrial businesses that include tank and trailer manufacturing, boilers, and energy services. The company’s secret sauce has been its ability to scope out cheap businesses and use best practices to maximize profits.

Like Hammond, its valuation has risen considerably in the past few years. Right now, this stock is in a bit of a drawdown. It may mean you can add it at a more attractive price for a longer-term hold.

Hold this small-cap stock for long-term TFSA compounding

If you want a stock that is still in its early innings, Firan Technologies (TSX:FTG) might be a great add to a TFSA. Its stock is up 431% in the past five years. However, it only trades with a $262 million market cap. This company could still have some substantial growth ahead.

Firan supplies circuit boards, cockpit components, and specialized sensors and hardware to the aerospace industry. Smart acquisitions have expanded its manufacturing capability and product assortment.

Airline demand for new planes is insatiable. Likewise, defence spending is on the rise. All these factors support increased demand for Firan’s products.

The company trades at a considerable discount to other aerospace component providers. For a fairly priced stock with a long-term tailwind of growth, this is an ideal stock to hold inside a TFSA for the long term.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group and Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

