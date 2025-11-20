Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Discounted TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Rebound in 2026

2 Discounted TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Rebound in 2026

These top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors can still find dividend deals in the TSX.
  • Canadian National Railway should pick up steam when Canada and the U.S. reach a new trade agreement.
  • Canadian Natural Resources continues to deliver growth in a challenging energy market.

Investors who missed the big rally in the TSX this year are wondering which Canadian stocks might still be undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) investors have endured a rare rough couple of years. The stock currently trades near $131 compared to $180 in early 2024.

The pullback is due to several factors. Labour disputes at both CN and key ports in 2024 disrupted operations. Wildfires in Alberta that summer added to the delays. As a result, CN saw expenses rise, efficiency drop, and revenue growth effectively stagnate last year. In the end, CN’s adjusted earnings dipped compared to 2023 and revenue only increased about 1%.

2025 started out on an upbeat note, but things changed over the course of the first half of the year. CN initially expected a nice rebound to occur with anticipated growth of 10% to 15% in adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS). Management held the line on the guidance until the summer, but had to step back as it became obvious that tariffs imposed by the United States on Canada and other trading partners would remain in place for some time.

CN operates a rail network that connects the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of Canada with the Gulf Coast in the United States. The company transports coal, cars, crude oil, forestry products, metals, grain, and finished goods to and from the two countries. Tariffs have impacted demand for CN’s services, resulting in reduced guidance for the year. In the Q3 2025 earnings report, CN confirmed it now expects adjusted diluted EPS to increase by less than 10% in 2025 compared to last year.

Near-term headwinds are expected, but a deal between Canada and the United States will eventually get done. Tariffs are starting to drive up inflation in the United States, which should put pressure on the White House to speed up a conclusion of trade negotiations with major trade partners before a recession occurs. As soon as there is clarity on tariff rates, CN should start to rebound.

CN remains very profitable and had increased the dividend for 29 consecutive years. The company is also taking advantage of the depressed share price to aggressively buy back stock. Investors can currently get a dividend yield of 2.7% from CNR.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) traded as high as $55 in 2024. The stock dipped as low as $36 in April this year. Investors who bought the tariff-induced plunge are already sitting on some decent gains. CNQ trades for close to $47 at the time of writing. More upside could be on the way.

CNRL remains very profitable at current prices and is still delivering higher profits. The company says its WTI breakeven price is US$40 to US$45 per barrel. Management is adept at taking advantage of the strong balance sheet to make strategic acquisitions to drive revenue and earnings growth alongside the successful drilling program.

Expansion of export capacity for both oil and natural gas is on the way for Canadian oil and gas producers. This will benefit CNRL in the coming years.

The board increased the dividend in each of the past 25 years. Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5%, so you get paid well to wait for oil prices to recover.

The bottom line

Canadian National Railway and CNRL trade at discounted prices and have great track records of delivering dividend growth. If you have some cash to put to work in a buy-and-hold dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Find out how the stock market has shifted in 2025 and which dividend stocks are leading amidst changing economic conditions.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Robin Brown

The RRSP should be part of your long-term retirement planning.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This ETF is a Cheap Way to Gain Exposure to NVIDIA and the Top Chipmakers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s first semiconductor ETF is a cheap option to gain exposure to NVIDIA and the AI semiconductor value chain.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two TSX stocks to your holdings if you want to inject substantial long-term growth potential into your…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The momentum in Suncor's stock price has been driven by a relentless focus on value creation. Will 2026 see more…

Read more »

stock chart
Stocks for Beginners

Seize These TSX Stocks Before the Holiday Surge 

| Puja Tayal

The market correction has created a buying opportunity for these holiday season stocks.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Investing

Got $1,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the uncertain outlook, these three Canadian stocks would help in building a balanced portfolio.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Bank Stock I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 25% from all-time highs, EQB is a bank stock that offers significant upside potential over the next 12…

Read more »