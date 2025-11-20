Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

These three Canadian stocks, with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, could stabilize your portfolios amid this uncertain outlook.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

After a strong rally in recent months, Canadian equity markets have become volatile amid valuation concerns and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been relatively flat this month but is still up more than 22% year to date. In this uncertain environment, I believe investors should strengthen their portfolios with defensive stocks to help stabilize returns and navigate the current volatility. With that in mind, here are my top three picks.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is an excellent defensive stock with a tilt towards growth, given its healthy same-store sales even in a challenging macro environment and its continued expansion of its store network. Its superior direct sourcing and efficient logistics have lowered its expenses, thereby allowing it to offer various consumer products at attractive price points, which have led to healthy footfalls, irrespective of the macro environment.

Moreover, the Montreal-based retailer is expanding its store network, with plans to grow its Canadian footprint from 1,665 to 2,200 locations and its Australian network from 395 to 700 stores. Thanks to its efficient capital model, rapid sales ramp-up, shorter payback periods, and low maintenance capex requirements, this expansion is well-positioned to drive meaningful growth in both revenue and earnings.

Additionally, the company holds a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which operates 658 stores across Latin America. Dollarama also has the option to increase its stake to 70%, while Dollarcity plans to expand its network to 1,050 stores by the end of fiscal 2031. As a result, Dollarcity’s contribution to Dollarama’s net income is likely to grow in the coming years. Given these robust growth prospects, I remain positive on Dollarama despite the uncertain market environment.

Waste Connections

Second on my list is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a company that collects, transfers, and disposes of non-hazardous solid waste. By operating primarily in exclusive and secondary markets across the United States and Canada, it faces limited competition and benefits from higher margins. The company has expanded its footprint through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, supporting robust financial performance and steady stock price appreciation. Over the past decade, Waste Connections has delivered returns of more than 540%, representing an annualized gain of 20.4%.

Moreover, with a strong financial position and healthy cash flows, WCN expects to maintain its active acquisition strategy in the coming quarters. The company is also investing in advanced technologies to enhance employee safety, improve operational efficiency, and boost overall productivity. Additionally, stronger employee engagement and improved safety metrics have helped reduce turnover and support margin expansion. Considering these positives, I believe WCN remains an attractive buy despite ongoing pressure from recycled commodity prices.

Hydro One

Another stock I consider an excellent buy in the current uncertain environment is Hydro One (TSX:H), a pure-play electric utility focused exclusively on transmission and distribution, with no exposure to commodity price volatility. The company benefits from stable, predictable cash flows, with 99% of its business rate-regulated. Over the past seven years, it has expanded its rate base at an annualized rate of 5.4%, supporting steady financial growth.

These fundamentals have translated into strong shareholder returns, with the stock gaining around 88% over the last five years—an annualized return of 13.5%. During this period, Hydro One has also increased its dividend at a 5.4% annualized rate and currently offers a forward yield of 2.47%.

Looking ahead, rising electricity demand is driving further expansion. Hydro One is executing an $11.8 billion capital investment plan that is expected to lift its rate base to $32.1 billion by 2027, representing a 6.6% annualized growth rate. Supported by this growth, management projects adjusted earnings per share to rise 6–8% annually through 2027. With its highly regulated asset base and ongoing expansion initiatives, I believe Hydro One’s upward momentum is well-positioned to continue in the coming years.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the key factors behind the growth of top stocks in 2025 and which stock is poised for sustained success.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

3 Reasons Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Under-the Radar Growth Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

This company looks poised to surge from here, after recently being cut in half from its peak. Here's why I…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Investing

1 Canadian Stock You’ll Probably Kick Yourself for Not Owning a Decade From Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) could be one of the best long-term holdings for investors looking to put…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Investing

2 Discounted TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Rebound in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Find out how the stock market has shifted in 2025 and which dividend stocks are leading amidst changing economic conditions.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Robin Brown

The RRSP should be part of your long-term retirement planning.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This ETF is a Cheap Way to Gain Exposure to NVIDIA and the Top Chipmakers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s first semiconductor ETF is a cheap option to gain exposure to NVIDIA and the AI semiconductor value chain.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two TSX stocks to your holdings if you want to inject substantial long-term growth potential into your…

Read more »