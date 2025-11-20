Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 20

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 20

After a sharp recovery, the TSX may find direction in U.S. data and tech momentum today, with Nvidia’s solid results in focus.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX rebounded 242 points on Wednesday as U.S. Fed minutes hinted at potential December rate cuts and commodity prices strengthened.
  • Strong performances in tech, mining, and energy stocks drove market gains, while Metro exceeded earnings expectations with an 11% rise.
  • Despite mixed commodity prices, the TSX could see a higher open today with Nvidia's robust earnings expected to boost tech stocks as investors await key economic data.

After falling for two consecutive sessions, Canadian equities staged a sharp recovery on Wednesday as the latest minutes of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signaled that policymakers remain open to another rate cut in December. These policy signals, coupled with strengthening commodity prices, drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index up by 242 points, or 0.8%, to 30,278.

Even as the healthcare sector ended the session in the red, strong gains in technology, mining, and energy stocks lifted the broader market. Shares of tech firms saw renewed momentum ahead of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings release after the closing bell — an event watched even more closely after recent concerns about stretched valuations across artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

MDA Space, G Mining Ventures, Celestica, and AtkinsRéalis were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 4.9%.

Shares of Metro (TSX:MRU) also traded positively after the grocery and pharmacy giant posted solid fourth-quarter (ended in September) results, with its adjusted earnings climbing 10.8% year over year to $1.13 per share, exceeding Bay Street analysts’ expectations.

Last quarter, Metro’s total sales rose 3.4%, boosted by strong pharmacy same-store sales and stable food retail performance. Even with a temporary shutdown at its frozen food distribution centre impacting net earnings, the company highlighted that operations have now resumed and are expected to normalize by year-end. On a year-to-date basis, MRU stock is now up nearly 10%.

On the flip side, Allied Properties REIT and Bausch Health were among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by at least 2%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, Enbridge, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

After rallying sharply in the previous session, commodity prices were largely mixed in early trading on Thursday, suggesting a relatively flat open for the TSX today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest labour market, manufacturing, and existing home sales data from the U.S. this morning.

Investors reacted positively to Nvidia’s stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which showed record revenue and continued momentum in the global AI cycle. The chipmaker reported record revenue of US$57.0 billion, up 62% from a year ago, with the help of surging demand for its Blackwell data centre GPUs.

NVDA’s data centre sales alone soared to US$51.2 billion, marking another all-time high. The earnings beat sent Nvidia shares up over 5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, a move that could help support sentiment in TSX-listed tech stocks today — especially those tied to data-center, semiconductor, and AI infrastructure demand.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, Mda Space, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, Nvidia, TELUS, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 19

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX hitting a fresh one-week low, investors will watch Metro’s earnings and the U.S. Fed’s meeting minutes for…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After Monday’s pullback, the TSX might remain range-bound today as markets look ahead to key economic data later in the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After a volatile week, the TSX could open cautiously today as investors await Canada’s latest inflation data for policy clues.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stock Market

Top Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2026

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for stocks that could have a huge bounce back in 2026? Check out these three quality growth…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Following its biggest one-day decline in over six months, the TSX could open on a volatile note today as oil…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX might build on its record-breaking streak at the open today as investors watch U.S. inflation data and another…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 12

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a three-day rally, the TSX could take a breather at the open today with investors watching the U.S. shutdown…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 11

| Jitendra Parashar

After Monday’s strong rally, the TSX could extend gains at the open today as rising commodity prices and easing political…

Read more »