Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Dividend Stock in November: Telus or BCE?

Better Dividend Stock in November: Telus or BCE?

BCE (TSX:BCE) and the telecoms are in a bad spot right now, but the yields are tempting.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian telecoms are under pressure: Telus’s yield near ~8.8% looks potentially unsustainable given stalled growth and debt, while BCE yields ~5.46% after a prior cut but trades very cheaply (~4.8x trailing P/E).
  • Prefer BCE for dividend safety and valuation; treat Telus as a higher‑risk, high‑yield play that you should only nibble at if you can tolerate potential future cuts.

It certainly hasn’t gotten any easier to be a net buyer of the dip in Canadian telecom stocks. And while high-yield dividend seekers might wish to start deploying some cash with the hopes that shares will bottom out at some point over the next couple of quarters, I think that paying careful attention to industry trends as well as the resilience of the fundamentals is a far better way to go than just pursuing yield.

As we found out in the case of BCE (TSX:BCE), which chopped its dividend down a while back, going based on yield can be the perfect formula for a dividend cut and potentially further pains as shares sag further.

After the cut, the new dividend, I think, looks safe, sound, and ready to grow at a decent annualized rate from here, even if there’s not much in the way of relief for the hard-hit telecom. Today, shares of BCE trade at just north of $32 per share, sporting a 5.5% yield. That’s generous, but still nowhere close to matching the yield of its top telecom rival in Telus (TSX:T), which actually possesses a jarring 8.8% yield.

Telus and BCE shares are under pressure again

Undoubtedly, I think Telus might need to hold off on further dividend increases at a time like this, even though I’m sure it’d be a bit of a pain to put the multi-year dividend growth streak to rest. A close to 9% yield on a stock should probably scream unsustainable.

And while the latest implosion in shares of Telus doesn’t paint a nice picture moving forward as earnings growth stalls, while investors consider the weight of the debt, I am tempted to punch a ticket into the name for the dividend alone, even though it might be destined for the chopping block within the next two years if things don’t change for the better soon. With limited catalysts, though, I’m not so sure what the future holds.

Could Telus slash its dividend in the future as BCE did?

Like BCE, I do think that Telus might have to follow suit with a dividend reduction. Though I’m sure a smaller reduction might be better received by shareholders, especially since I do think there’s some risk of a reduction already priced into the shares at $18 and change.

Though the telecom space is a tough place to invest these days, especially if there are more big-name analysts ready to downgrade the stock or lower the price target due to the last few months’ worth of share price depreciation, it might be best to start nibbling while most other investors think there’s no hope in sight.

Maybe there is a chance that the sky-high dividend yield stays intact. And if it does, those who buy at these levels might be able to lock it in for the long haul at a time when risk-free yields are the slimmest they’ve been in years. Undoubtedly, GIC rates are unattractive, and I think that makes BCE or Telus a far more enticing bet, even though there are serious risks to consider amid negative momentum.

Bottom line

Between BCE and Telus, I’d have to go with BCE. The dividend looks to be on steadier ground. It also has a ridiculously low 4.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. Though it is worth noting that the forward P/E is just north of 11 times. Either way, I view BCE as cheap on both fronts.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This 6.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Steady rent growth, strong occupancy, and a reliable payout make this top monthly dividend stock worth considering for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 10.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you building a retirement portfolio? Timbercreek Financial stock offers a massive 10.4% yield paid monthly. Here is why this…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

7.7% Dividend Yield? Buy Up This Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by decades of payouts and a growing mortgage business, MCAN Mortgage’s 7.7% yield makes it an amazing dividend stock…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15 Percent This Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Puja Tayal

Dividend investing cane help you build a sustainable source of passive income. And if you buy it at the dip,…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

My top 2 TSX stock picks are ideal options if you’re investing for income and capital growth.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these top Canadian dividend stocks could remain resilient in a falling-rate environment.

Read more »