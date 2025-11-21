Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 1,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $90/Month in Passive Income

Buy 1,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $90/Month in Passive Income

This unique TSX oil & gas royalty stock pays monthly and has less risk than producers.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Freehold Royalties pays C$0.09 per share monthly; owning 1,000 shares generates about C$90/month.
  • Its royalty business model means it receives revenue without owning the infrastructure, giving less operational risk compared producers.
  • With a dividend reportedly sustainable down to $50/barrel oil, it offers income-focused energy investors in Canada a unique yield alternative.

I’ve always had a soft spot for TSX royalty stocks—these companies differ from traditional operating firms because they don’t run all the machinery or manage day-to-day operations; instead they collect royalties from assets owned and managed by others.

But for royalty exposure to really work, what those royalties are backed by matters a lot. I’m wary of restaurant-oriented royalty companies given how stretched the Canadian consumer is. On the other hand, oil & gas-focused royalty companies are possibly undervalued right now and fly under the radar.

For this role I like Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). The company currently pays a regular dividend of $0.09 per share each month, meaning owning 1,000 shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would generate about $90 per month in tax-free passive income. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Freehold Royalties?

Freehold Royalties operates as a royalty-interest company in oil & gas. It doesn’t act like a typical explorer or producer. Instead it owns gross overriding royalty (GOR) interests and mineral title acreage, meaning it receives a portion of production revenue from wells drilled and operated by others, so it avoids much of the operational risk and cost burden associated with drilling and extracting oil and gas itself.

Its asset base spans Western Canada and major U.S. basins. The business functions like a toll booth—it collects revenue without owning the production infrastructure. That model delivers relatively stable cash flows when commodity prices are supportive, and Freehold’s payout of $0.09 per share monthly gives it an annual dividend yield around 7% or more depending on share price.

Is Freehold Royalties safe?

IBeing a royalty company still exposes it to commodity cycles—if oil prices drop hard or production declines, revenue drops too. And the share price can swing on sentiment. But for investors seeking monthly dividend income and willing to take energy-exposure risk, Freehold stands out in the TSX dividend-income universe as a less leveraged alternative.

On the balance sheet front, Freehold shows moderate leverage. Its debt-to-equity ratio is around 27%, showing it has manageable debt levels for the royalty model. The yield and payout are underpinned by management guidance that the dividend is sustainable down to roughly US$50 per barrel of crude oil, giving a good margin of safety against downside oil-price risk.

The Foolish takeaway

If you’re going to own a royalty company like Freehold, the mindset matters as much as the investment itself. Ignore the day-to-day share-price swings because they usually reflect investor panic or excitement rather than anything meaningful about the business.

What actually drives Freehold’s long-term results are the fundamentals—commodity prices, operating margins, production volumes and the new royalty interests it acquires. As long as those remain healthy, the monthly cash flow will keep rolling in, making it much easier to stay focused on the fundamentals rather than the noise.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Growth Investors: 1 TSX Stock You Shouldn’t Ignore

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 75% from all-time highs, Docebo is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders in November…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This 6.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Steady rent growth, strong occupancy, and a reliable payout make this top monthly dividend stock worth considering for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Investing

Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are well-positioned to deliver stability, income, and long-term growth, making them compelling investment options.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

2 of the Best Silver ETFs to Buy Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Silver ETFs can be more economical and accessible versus buying bullion.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 10.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you building a retirement portfolio? Timbercreek Financial stock offers a massive 10.4% yield paid monthly. Here is why this…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15 Percent This Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Puja Tayal

Dividend investing cane help you build a sustainable source of passive income. And if you buy it at the dip,…

Read more »