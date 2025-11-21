These TSX stocks are well-positioned to deliver stability, income, and long-term growth, making them compelling investment options.

Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

Stable stocks are large-cap, blue-chip companies that tend to weather economic slowdowns with far less volatility than high-growth or speculative names. Thusly, they help investors maintain balance when markets become unpredictable.

Another advantage is income, as most of these companies pay reliable dividends that can supplement earnings or be reinvested. Over time, reinvested dividends can accelerate wealth creation through compounding.

While these stocks do not deliver flashy short-term gains, their strong fundamentals, durable business models, and solid management often translate into steady, sustainable growth that compounds meaningfully over time.

With this background, here are my top three stable Canadian stocks to buy now.

Stable stock #1: Dollarama

Speaking of stable stocks, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a compelling option. It offers stability, steady growth, and consistent income, making it a solid long-term option. The discount retailer offers a wide range of consumable products at low, fixed prices. By offering a mix of private-label goods alongside familiar national brands, Dollarama attracts a wide range of shoppers while maintaining strong margins.

In short, its value proposition continues to draw traffic in both good and challenging economic environments, allowing the retailer to deliver steady comparable-store sales growth and maintain resilience through economic cycles.

Although the retailer operates in a traditionally defensive sector, its stock has consistently outpaced the Canadian benchmark index. Over the past five years, Dollarama shares have climbed around 303%, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 32%. Further, Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since 2011, rewarding shareholders.

The outlook for the stock remains solid. Dollarama’s focus on opening new stores with low maintenance requirements and fast payback periods augur well for growth. In addition, its increasing presence on third-party delivery apps is broadening customer access and convenience, positioning the retailer to capture more sales. Direct sourcing remains another strategic advantage, strengthening Dollarama’s negotiating power with suppliers and helping safeguard profitability even amid rising costs. On top of this, its international expansion positions it well to accelerate growth.

Overall, Dollarama is poised to deliver long-term growth, income, and stability.

Stable stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a no-brainer for investors looking for stable stocks. This electric utility company’s core business of energy transmission and distribution naturally shields it from the volatility often seen in power generation and commodity markets. Further, its rate-regulated assets generate predictable and growing cash flows, which have driven 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The company’s defensive business and strong balance sheet position it well for continued dividend growth. A $28.8 billion capital plan is set to expand its regulated asset base, strengthen its low-risk earnings base, and drive future cash flow growth. Fortis is also likely to benefit from rising electricity demand from data centres and other capital-intensive industries.

Management expects its rate base to grow by 7% annually through 2030, supporting dividend increases of 4% to 6% annually. Overall, Fortis is well-positioned to deliver stability, income, and steady long-term growth.

Stable stock #3: Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another top stock offering stability and growth. This Canadian food and pharmacy retailer has a defensive business model that performs well across economic conditions, offering stability and generating stellar returns. For instance, Loblaw stock has delivered about a 315% gain over the past five years. Consistent same-store sales, solid earnings, and robust cash flow drive this growth.

Loblaw’s strategy to expand its hard discount stores augurs well for growth. Moreover, its focus on competitive pricing, a wide product selection, and the expansion of private-label brands will drive sales and enhance customer loyalty.

Looking ahead, Loblaw’s loyalty rewards, investments in the omnichannel shopping experience, and new store openings will attract consumers. Loblaw is modernizing its supply chain and incorporating automation to increase efficiency and reduce costs. These strategic initiatives are likely to support higher profit margins over time, making the company a reliable long-term investment.