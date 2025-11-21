Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

These TSX stocks are well-positioned to deliver stability, income, and long-term growth, making them compelling investment options.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Stable Canadian stocks provide resilience in volatile markets and often deliver reliable dividend income that compounds over time.
  • These are typically, large-cap, blue-chip companies that tend to weather economic slowdowns.
  • These TSX stocks do not deliver flashy short-term gains, but their strong fundamentals, durable business models, and solid management often translate into steady, sustainable growth.

Stable stocks are large-cap, blue-chip companies that tend to weather economic slowdowns with far less volatility than high-growth or speculative names. Thusly, they help investors maintain balance when markets become unpredictable.

Another advantage is income, as most of these companies pay reliable dividends that can supplement earnings or be reinvested. Over time, reinvested dividends can accelerate wealth creation through compounding.

While these stocks do not deliver flashy short-term gains, their strong fundamentals, durable business models, and solid management often translate into steady, sustainable growth that compounds meaningfully over time.

With this background, here are my top three stable Canadian stocks to buy now.

Stable stock #1: Dollarama

Speaking of stable stocks, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a compelling option. It offers stability, steady growth, and consistent income, making it a solid long-term option. The discount retailer offers a wide range of consumable products at low, fixed prices. By offering a mix of private-label goods alongside familiar national brands, Dollarama attracts a wide range of shoppers while maintaining strong margins.

In short, its value proposition continues to draw traffic in both good and challenging economic environments, allowing the retailer to deliver steady comparable-store sales growth and maintain resilience through economic cycles.

Although the retailer operates in a traditionally defensive sector, its stock has consistently outpaced the Canadian benchmark index. Over the past five years, Dollarama shares have climbed around 303%, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 32%. Further, Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since 2011, rewarding shareholders.

The outlook for the stock remains solid. Dollarama’s focus on opening new stores with low maintenance requirements and fast payback periods augur well for growth. In addition, its increasing presence on third-party delivery apps is broadening customer access and convenience, positioning the retailer to capture more sales. Direct sourcing remains another strategic advantage, strengthening Dollarama’s negotiating power with suppliers and helping safeguard profitability even amid rising costs. On top of this, its international expansion positions it well to accelerate growth.

Overall, Dollarama is poised to deliver long-term growth, income, and stability.

Stable stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a no-brainer for investors looking for stable stocks. This electric utility company’s core business of energy transmission and distribution naturally shields it from the volatility often seen in power generation and commodity markets. Further, its rate-regulated assets generate predictable and growing cash flows, which have driven 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The company’s defensive business and strong balance sheet position it well for continued dividend growth. A $28.8 billion capital plan is set to expand its regulated asset base, strengthen its low-risk earnings base, and drive future cash flow growth. Fortis is also likely to benefit from rising electricity demand from data centres and other capital-intensive industries.

Management expects its rate base to grow by 7% annually through 2030, supporting dividend increases of 4% to 6% annually. Overall, Fortis is well-positioned to deliver stability, income, and steady long-term growth.

Stable stock #3: Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another top stock offering stability and growth. This Canadian food and pharmacy retailer has a defensive business model that performs well across economic conditions, offering stability and generating stellar returns. For instance, Loblaw stock has delivered about a 315% gain over the past five years. Consistent same-store sales, solid earnings, and robust cash flow drive this growth.

Loblaw’s strategy to expand its hard discount stores augurs well for growth. Moreover, its focus on competitive pricing, a wide product selection, and the expansion of private-label brands will drive sales and enhance customer loyalty.

Looking ahead, Loblaw’s loyalty rewards, investments in the omnichannel shopping experience, and new store openings will attract consumers. Loblaw is modernizing its supply chain and incorporating automation to increase efficiency and reduce costs. These strategic initiatives are likely to support higher profit margins over time, making the company a reliable long-term investment.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

2 of the Best Silver ETFs to Buy Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Silver ETFs can be more economical and accessible versus buying bullion.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 10.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you building a retirement portfolio? Timbercreek Financial stock offers a massive 10.4% yield paid monthly. Here is why this…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15 Percent This Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Puja Tayal

Dividend investing cane help you build a sustainable source of passive income. And if you buy it at the dip,…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

7.7% Dividend Yield? Buy Up This Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by decades of payouts and a growing mortgage business, MCAN Mortgage’s 7.7% yield makes it an amazing dividend stock…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

My top 2 TSX stock picks are ideal options if you’re investing for income and capital growth.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Investing

This S&P 500 ETF is the Best ETF for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here’s why Vanguard’s VFV is the simplest, low-cost way for Canadians to own America’s biggest stocks.

Read more »