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Your RRSP Balance Doesn’t Matter as Much as These 3 Things in Retirement

These three things matter more than your RRSP balance.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • A big RRSP balance matters less than having investments that produce reliable income to cover your retirement expenses.
  • Make sure your income and portfolio growth outpace inflation — think dividend-growth stocks or other sources that raise purchasing power over time.
  • Protect your capital by avoiding overpaying for investments, staying diversified, and buying quality at reasonable valuations.
10 stocks we like better than Royal Bank Of Canada

Many Canadians spend years focused on growing their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balance. While building a sizeable nest egg is important, the number on your RRSP statement is not the ultimate measure of retirement success. In reality, three other factors can have a much greater impact on your quality of life in retirement: covering expenses, keeping pace with inflation, and protecting your capital.

A large RRSP balance may look impressive, but if it cannot support your lifestyle or withstand market and economic challenges, it may not deliver the retirement you envisioned.

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1. Generating enough income to cover your expenses

The first and most important retirement goal is ensuring that your investments can generate sufficient income to fund your lifestyle. After all, retirement is about spending money comfortably, not simply accumulating it.

Your income can come from a variety of sources, including dividends, interest from Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and bonds, pension payments, and gains from selling investments that have appreciated in value. The key is having reliable cash flow that allows you to pay your bills, enjoy leisure activities, and handle unexpected expenses without constantly worrying about your account balance.

A retiree with a moderate RRSP that produces dependable income may be in a stronger position than someone with a larger portfolio that generates little cash flow.

2. Growing your income and portfolio faster than inflation

Retirement can last 20, 30, or even 40 years. During that time, inflation steadily reduces purchasing power. As a result, maintaining your lifestyle requires income and portfolio growth that at least keeps pace with inflation.

This is where high-quality dividend-growth stocks can play an important role. For example, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has increased its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of about 8.5% over the past 20 years and about 7.0% over the last decade. Both growth rates are comfortably above the Bank of Canada’s long-term inflation target of 2-3%.

Over the last 10 years, RBC stock has also delivered strong total returns, turning a $10,000 investment into roughly $49,000. While past performance never guarantees future results, companies with long records of growing earnings and dividends can help retirees preserve and potentially increase their purchasing power over time.

Even better, if your investment income covers your expenses while continuing to grow, you could avoid drawing down your principal and potentially leave a larger legacy for future generations.

3. Protecting your capital from overvaluation

Growing wealth is important, but preserving it is equally critical. One of the biggest mistakes investors make is overpaying for great businesses.

Even exceptional companies can produce disappointing returns when purchased at excessive valuations. During the pandemic market crash in 2020, RBC shares traded at approximately $78 and a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 9.3. Before the downturn, the stock typically traded closer to a fair P/E of around 12.3.

Today, at about $271 per share, RBC stock trades at a premium of about 40%. If the stock market were to correct over the next 12 months, with RBC stock reverting to its historical average multiple, it would mean a decline of about 25%.

For retirees, protecting capital means being selective, maintaining diversification, and aiming to buy quality investments at reasonable or attractive valuations.

Investor takeaway

Your RRSP balance is only one piece of the retirement puzzle. What matters more is whether your portfolio can generate enough income to cover expenses, grow faster than inflation, and protect your hard-earned capital. By focusing on these three priorities, you can build a retirement plan that supports both financial security and long-term peace of mind.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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