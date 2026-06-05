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The Bank of Canada Speaks: 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

Rate uncertainty is back. These two stocks offer a practical mix of industrial strength and income potential.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Toromont is growing through essential equipment demand, with Q1 revenue up and backlog surging to $1.4 billion.
  • Dream Industrial owns warehouses and logistics buildings, and it’s still growing rents while paying about a 5% yield.
  • Toromont can be expensive in a downturn, and REITs can lag if rates stay higher.
10 stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Investors love a clean signal. The central bank rarely gives one. It held its policy rate at 2.25% in April, while warning the economy still faces tariff pressure, higher energy costs, and uneven growth. Its next decision lands on June 10, and the market now has to weigh recession talk against a surprisingly firm jobs report. That makes stock selection more important. Two Canadian names look especially useful in this environment: Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

bank of canada governor tiff macklem

Governor Tiff Macklem; Source: Bank of Canada

TIH

Toromont sells, rents, and services heavy equipment, mainly through its Caterpillar dealerships. Its machines support construction, mining, power systems, and infrastructure, areas that can keep moving even when consumers pull back.

The latest numbers show why investors keep paying attention. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 13% to $1.2 billion. Net earnings climbed to $92.7 million, or $1.14 per share. That’s a strong result in a market where many companies still blame weak demand or high costs.

The bigger catalyst may sit in the backlog. Toromont ended March with a $1.4 billion backlog, up 40% from the year before. That gives the company visibility. It also suggests customers still need equipment despite a choppy economy. If Canada leans harder into infrastructure, mining, energy, and industrial work, Toromont could keep benefiting. Recent federal focus on large projects only adds to that appeal, since contractors need reliable equipment before steel, concrete, and power assets can get built.

The dividend won’t thrill pure income investors, but Toromont has paid dividends for decades, and its long-term growth record gives the stock a quality feel. For investors worried about sticky inflation or higher-for-longer rates, a company tied to productive assets can make sense.

The risk comes from valuation and the cycle. Toromont often trades at a premium because investors trust the business. If equipment demand slows or margins weaken, the stock could pull back. Still, this remains one of the cleaner ways to invest in Canada’s industrial backbone.

DIR

Dream Industrial brings a different angle. If the Bank of Canada eventually cuts rates, real estate investment trusts (REIT) could regain investor interest. Lower rates can reduce pressure on financing costs and make monthly distributions look more attractive again. Dream Industrial already pays investors monthly, which gives it an easy appeal for income seekers.

The REIT owns industrial, logistics, and distribution properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States, assets that sit behind the modern economy. Companies still need warehouses, shipping space, and logistics hubs to move goods efficiently. That demand can hold up better than many office or retail properties.

Dream Industrial’s first-quarter 2026 results showed steady momentum. Net rental income rose 7%, while comparative properties net operating income increased 9%. Revenue reached about $141 million. Those figures suggest the portfolio continues to grow even while higher rates keep pressure on REIT valuations.

The catalyst here comes from two directions. First, industrial real estate still benefits from e-commerce, supply chain reshoring, and demand for well-located space. Second, rate cuts would likely improve sentiment toward REITs. Dream Industrial doesn’t need a perfect economy to look interesting. It needs stable tenants, rent growth, and a calmer rate backdrop.

Risks remain. Debt costs can bite, and REIT units can lag when bond yields rise. Industrial real estate also depends on business confidence. A deeper recession would hurt leasing demand. Yet the stock also offers investors a 5% dividend yield at writing to help ease any volatility.

Bottom line

Both Canadian stocks offer timely setups. Toromont gives investors industrial growth and pricing power. Dream Industrial offers monthly income and rate-cut upside. The Bank of Canada may not hand investors an easy answer, but it does remind them to own businesses with durable demand. These two both fit that idea well for patient investors looking past one messy rate decision this year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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