Hidden Gems in Canada’s Industrial Landscape

You’ve probably never heard of this TSX industrial stock, but it has been a quiet compounder for years.

It’s common knowledge that the TSX is dominated by energy and financial companies – but that dominance comes at the expense of other sectors, especially industrials. When people talk about Canadian industrial stocks, their minds often go straight to the two major railways or maybe a garbage-disposal firm or two.

But if you dig into the mid-cap space, you’ll find some quiet compounders worth a closer look. One example? The unassuming Element Fleet Management Corp (TSX:EFN). Here’s why I believe it’s a real hidden gem in the Canadian industrial sector.

What is EFN?

EFN is a global fleet-management services company that handles vehicle acquisition, financing, programme management and remarketing across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Its model blends service revenue, financing revenue and remarketing of used vehicles, creating multiple revenue streams.

EFN stands out in the TSX industrial landscape because it doesn’t fit the typical mould of “railway or equipment distributor.” Instead, it operates as a professional-services business in fleet management – a rarer animal on the Canadian exchange. It manages more than 1.5 million vehicles under management as of Q3 2025, up 2% year-over-year.

The business is less exposed to commodity cycles and more driven by recurring contracts and fleet utilization, which gives it a steadier growth profile. Combining this capital-efficient model with global scale puts EFN in a category relatively underpopulated on the TSX – and that’s why I believe it qualifies as a hidden gem.

Is EFN a good buy?

In Q3 2025, the company reported net revenues of US$306.4 million, up 10% year‐over‐year, and adjusted EPS of US$0.33, up 14%. The company also generated US $0.42 in adjusted free cash flow per share, up 17% from a year earlier.

On the balance sheet side, the company carries debt – its business is capital-intensive – but it holds solid credit ratings, and a capital-light services component is growing.

Valuation metrics show the company trades at around a 16% earnings growth run-rate and returns on equity of roughly 15.4%. All in all, for a company that sounds “boring,” EFN appears to deliver quality business fundamentals at a fair price.

The Foolish takeaway

Even if you decide not to buy EFN directly, the lesson here is valuable: look for mid-cap companies in less glamorous sectors with disciplined management, recurring revenue models, and global scale. Often the greatest opportunity lies not in the obvious names, but in those quietly executing compounders that fly under the radar.