Member Login
Home » Investing » Hidden Gems in Canada’s Industrial Landscape

Hidden Gems in Canada’s Industrial Landscape

You’ve probably never heard of this TSX industrial stock, but it has been a quiet compounder for years.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Engineers walk through a facility.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Element Fleet Management offers solid earnings growth, strong margins, and recurring services revenue, making it a quality industrial business.
  • Its business model—global fleet management and financing rather than commodity-heavy operations—gives it less cyclical exposure and more predictable cash flow
  • Investors looking beyond Canada’s obvious energy and financial plays can find value in the mid-cap industrial space by focusing on companies with professional-services traits and strong execution.

It’s common knowledge that the TSX is dominated by energy and financial companies – but that dominance comes at the expense of other sectors, especially industrials. When people talk about Canadian industrial stocks, their minds often go straight to the two major railways or maybe a garbage-disposal firm or two.

But if you dig into the mid-cap space, you’ll find some quiet compounders worth a closer look. One example? The unassuming Element Fleet Management Corp (TSX:EFN). Here’s why I believe it’s a real hidden gem in the Canadian industrial sector.

What is EFN?

EFN is a global fleet-management services company that handles vehicle acquisition, financing, programme management and remarketing across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Its model blends service revenue, financing revenue and remarketing of used vehicles, creating multiple revenue streams.

EFN stands out in the TSX industrial landscape because it doesn’t fit the typical mould of “railway or equipment distributor.” Instead, it operates as a professional-services business in fleet management – a rarer animal on the Canadian exchange. It manages more than 1.5 million vehicles under management as of Q3 2025, up 2% year-over-year.

The business is less exposed to commodity cycles and more driven by recurring contracts and fleet utilization, which gives it a steadier growth profile. Combining this capital-efficient model with global scale puts EFN in a category relatively underpopulated on the TSX – and that’s why I believe it qualifies as a hidden gem.

Is EFN a good buy?

In Q3 2025, the company reported net revenues of US$306.4 million, up 10% year‐over‐year, and adjusted EPS of US$0.33, up 14%. The company also generated US $0.42 in adjusted free cash flow per share, up 17% from a year earlier.

On the balance sheet side, the company carries debt – its business is capital-intensive – but it holds solid credit ratings, and a capital-light services component is growing.

Valuation metrics show the company trades at around a 16% earnings growth run-rate and returns on equity of roughly 15.4%. All in all, for a company that sounds “boring,” EFN appears to deliver quality business fundamentals at a fair price.

The Foolish takeaway

Even if you decide not to buy EFN directly, the lesson here is valuable: look for mid-cap companies in less glamorous sectors with disciplined management, recurring revenue models, and global scale. Often the greatest opportunity lies not in the obvious names, but in those quietly executing compounders that fly under the radar.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Investing

Buy 1,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $90/Month in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX oil & gas royalty stock pays monthly and has less risk than producers.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Growth Investors: 1 TSX Stock You Shouldn’t Ignore

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 75% from all-time highs, Docebo is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders in November…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This 6.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Steady rent growth, strong occupancy, and a reliable payout make this top monthly dividend stock worth considering for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Investing

Here Are My Top 3 Stable Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are well-positioned to deliver stability, income, and long-term growth, making them compelling investment options.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

2 of the Best Silver ETFs to Buy Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Silver ETFs can be more economical and accessible versus buying bullion.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 10.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you building a retirement portfolio? Timbercreek Financial stock offers a massive 10.4% yield paid monthly. Here is why this…

Read more »