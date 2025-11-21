Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) are highlighted as safe Canadian buy‑and‑hold stocks to own through market volatility.
  • Both offer resilient, recurring earnings, steady dividend growth, and analyst‑implied discounts — making them suitable for investors willing to hold at least 3–5 years to capture upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Asset Management

Market volatility is a constant companion for investors. Stocks rise, stocks fall, and uncertainty is always present. That’s precisely why choosing safe Canadian stocks matters. But what does “safe” truly mean in the world of investing?

At its core, a safe stock is one that is resilient. It’s a stock that may dip during a correction but typically falls less than the overall market. It’s a company that continues generating reliable profits even when the economy is under pressure. It’s also a business with staying power — one unlikely to disappear, delist, or face permanent decline.

A safe stock protects investors from permanent loss of capital. While its price may fluctuate in the short term, long-term earnings growth should push the share price higher over time. With that foundation in mind, here are some of the safest Canadian stocks to consider buying now — and ideally adding to during market dips.

1. Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one of the most stable yet growth-oriented names in the Canadian market. After dropping more than 21% from its 52-week high, the stock now trades at $70.74 per share and offers a decent dividend yield near 3.5%. Based on the current analyst consensus price target, BAM trades at a discount of about 13%, implying roughly 15% near-term upside.

But the real appeal of BAM lies in its long-term engine. Management believes it can grow earnings by roughly 20% annually over the next five years — a remarkable pace for a company of its size. That earnings strength should naturally translate into double-digit dividend growth, rewarding patient shareholders.

BAM is one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, overseeing more than US$1 trillion in assets. With 58% of those assets classified as fee-bearing capital, BAM enjoys steady management fees, complemented by performance fees tied to delivering strong investment results for clients. 

Several global megatrends, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, deglobalization, and decarbonization are expected to support sustained expansion across its infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity platforms. For investors seeking a blend of stability, scale, and long-term growth, BAM remains one of the most compelling Canadian blue chips available.

2. Intact Financial

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is another top-tier name ideal for building wealth through turbulent markets. As Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer with additional operations in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, Intact benefits from a diversified and defensive business model.

Over the past decade, the company has consistently delivered superior return on equity, helping it grow net operating income per share by more than 10% annually. That earnings reliability has flowed directly to shareholders through solid dividend growth. Over the last 10 years, Intact has increased its dividend at a compound annual rate of 9.7%.

At today’s price of around $281 per share, the stock yields nearly 1.9%. Analysts currently see the shares as trading at a discount of 12%, suggesting almost 14% upside potential.

Intact’s disciplined underwriting, strong balance sheet, and proven ability to grow across cycles make it a reliable buy-and-hold Canadian stock.

Investor takeaway

Even the safest stocks are not immune to market swings. Investors should be prepared to hold positions for at least three to five years — long enough to let earnings growth compound and the market recognize the underlying value. 

For those with patience, companies like Brookfield Asset Management and Intact Financial can offer resilience, reliable income, and long-term wealth creation through any market environment.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 10.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you building a retirement portfolio? Timbercreek Financial stock offers a massive 10.4% yield paid monthly. Here is why this…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

7.7% Dividend Yield? Buy Up This Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by decades of payouts and a growing mortgage business, MCAN Mortgage’s 7.7% yield makes it an amazing dividend stock…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15 Percent This Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Puja Tayal

Dividend investing cane help you build a sustainable source of passive income. And if you buy it at the dip,…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

My top 2 TSX stock picks are ideal options if you’re investing for income and capital growth.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these top Canadian dividend stocks could remain resilient in a falling-rate environment.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Every share of this TSX income fund you buy will pay $0.10 a month in distributions.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This 6.2% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a monthly payout and an attractive yield of 6.2%.

Read more »