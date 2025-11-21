Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Market volatility is a constant companion for investors. Stocks rise, stocks fall, and uncertainty is always present. That’s precisely why choosing safe Canadian stocks matters. But what does “safe” truly mean in the world of investing?

At its core, a safe stock is one that is resilient. It’s a stock that may dip during a correction but typically falls less than the overall market. It’s a company that continues generating reliable profits even when the economy is under pressure. It’s also a business with staying power — one unlikely to disappear, delist, or face permanent decline.

A safe stock protects investors from permanent loss of capital. While its price may fluctuate in the short term, long-term earnings growth should push the share price higher over time. With that foundation in mind, here are some of the safest Canadian stocks to consider buying now — and ideally adding to during market dips.

1. Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one of the most stable yet growth-oriented names in the Canadian market. After dropping more than 21% from its 52-week high, the stock now trades at $70.74 per share and offers a decent dividend yield near 3.5%. Based on the current analyst consensus price target, BAM trades at a discount of about 13%, implying roughly 15% near-term upside.

But the real appeal of BAM lies in its long-term engine. Management believes it can grow earnings by roughly 20% annually over the next five years — a remarkable pace for a company of its size. That earnings strength should naturally translate into double-digit dividend growth, rewarding patient shareholders.

BAM is one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, overseeing more than US$1 trillion in assets. With 58% of those assets classified as fee-bearing capital, BAM enjoys steady management fees, complemented by performance fees tied to delivering strong investment results for clients.

Several global megatrends, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, deglobalization, and decarbonization are expected to support sustained expansion across its infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity platforms. For investors seeking a blend of stability, scale, and long-term growth, BAM remains one of the most compelling Canadian blue chips available.

2. Intact Financial

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is another top-tier name ideal for building wealth through turbulent markets. As Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer with additional operations in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, Intact benefits from a diversified and defensive business model.

Over the past decade, the company has consistently delivered superior return on equity, helping it grow net operating income per share by more than 10% annually. That earnings reliability has flowed directly to shareholders through solid dividend growth. Over the last 10 years, Intact has increased its dividend at a compound annual rate of 9.7%.

At today’s price of around $281 per share, the stock yields nearly 1.9%. Analysts currently see the shares as trading at a discount of 12%, suggesting almost 14% upside potential.

Intact’s disciplined underwriting, strong balance sheet, and proven ability to grow across cycles make it a reliable buy-and-hold Canadian stock.

Investor takeaway

Even the safest stocks are not immune to market swings. Investors should be prepared to hold positions for at least three to five years — long enough to let earnings growth compound and the market recognize the underlying value.

For those with patience, companies like Brookfield Asset Management and Intact Financial can offer resilience, reliable income, and long-term wealth creation through any market environment.