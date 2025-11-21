Member Login
Time to Ditch TELUS Stock and Buy This Dividend Play Instead?

Time to Ditch TELUS Stock and Buy This Dividend Play Instead?

As TELUS stumbles on cash flow and debt, Exchange Income’s diversified, essential businesses may offer steadier dividends and growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • TELUS faces pressure to cut spending, improve free cash flow, and fight churn; if not, a rebound may stall.
  • Exchange Income owns protected niche businesses like northern aviation and specialized manufacturing, producing stable revenue and steadily rising dividends.
  • EIF focuses on free cash flow per share, supports a yield, grows via disciplined acquisitions, but uses debt and faces interest and regional risks.

TELUS (TSX:T) seems to be the latest telecom coming under fire. The core issue right now centres on whether the dividend stock can bring its spending under control while still squeezing more cash out of its fibre and mobility operations, as rising debt costs keep weighing on its bottom line. If areas such as free cash flow, churn, competition and growth don’t improve, the stock may not rebound. In that case, it could be time to move on to a dividend stock like this one.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) feels like one of those Canadian dividend stocks that does everything long-term investors want. It doesn’t shout for attention the way big telecom stocks do, but it consistently turns a mix of niche businesses into steady cash flow and rising dividends.

That alone makes it interesting, but what really stands out is how predictable the story has become. EIF buys companies that operate in areas competitors can’t easily touch. Think northern aviation services, medevac operations, aerospace maintenance, specialized manufacturing. It then keeps them running with disciplined management.

These aren’t flashy sectors, but stable, essential and usually protected by high barriers to entry. That creates revenue that doesn’t swing wildly with the economy, and over time, that stability has translated into a dividend that keeps climbing.

Creating cash

Where TELUS struggles with cash flow, one of the biggest reasons EIF works well for dividend investors is its approach to cash flow. The dividend stock focuses on free cash flow per share, not short-term earnings, because that’s the number that actually funds the dividend. Every quarter, management shows whether its acquisitions are paying off by growing that cash flow and maintaining a solid payout ratio.

The dividend stock offers an attractive yield currently at 3.5%, but it isn’t stretched to dangerous levels because the cash behind it remains strong, with a payout ratio of 95%. When investors buy EIF, they’re not just buying a dividend, but a business model built around keeping that dividend secure.

Growth potential is also stronger than people expect. EIF doesn’t rely on one big swing to move the stock. Instead, it steadily adds new businesses that layer on more revenue and expand its footprint. Each acquisition becomes another source of recurring cash flow, and because the dividend stock targets sectors with long contracts and essential services, the risk stays manageable.

Considerations

It’s a classic compounding machine. Even better, the dividend stock has a history of bouncing back from market volatility faster than many blue chips because its earnings don’t collapse during tougher periods. That makes it appealing for investors who want capital appreciation without taking on unnecessary drama.

There are risks, of course. EIF uses debt to finance its acquisitions, so rising interest costs matter. Investors also need to be comfortable with a dividend stock that depends heavily on the health of northern and remote-region economies, where aviation services are essential but sometimes vulnerable to political or commodity-driven slowdowns.

Still, management has navigated these pressures for years and consistently produced results that calm those concerns. As long as cash flow continues to grow, those risks stay well-balanced.

Bottom line

All considered, EIF checks the boxes for a Canadian stock that pays investors well today while building value for tomorrow. Meanwhile, TELUS stock remains a struggle, with a dividend that doesn’t have the cash flow to support it. In fact, here’s what you could earn in dividends alone from each dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$76.8491$2.76$251.16Monthly$6,992.44
T$18.83371$1.67$618.57Quarterly$6,987.93

EIF offers income backed by real, durable businesses, and it compounds growth through disciplined acquisitions that keep expanding its reach. For investors tired of watching big telecoms struggle to generate momentum, EIF offers a refreshing alternative with a steady and diversified busness built for both dividends and long-term gains.

