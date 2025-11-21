Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 21

After breaking below the 30,000 mark, the TSX may face pressure at the open today from sliding oil and fresh concerns over AI stock valuations.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • Heightened volatility marked Thursday's TSX session, as AI valuation worries and concerns over rate-cut timing following strong U.S. jobs data led to a 1.2% drop in the index.
  • Energy Fuels and Celestica were among the worst performers, while Altus Group surged 5.4% following its strategic value-creation announcement.
  • Today’s TSX opening looks cautious with mixed commodity signals, as investors await domestic retail sales data amidst ongoing tech sector concerns.

The Canadian stock market saw heightened volatility on Thursday as stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls reignited concerns about the timing of more rate cuts, while Nvidia’s upbeat earnings failed to ease investor worries about the overvaluation of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Despite surging as much as 354 points in the morning, the S&P/TSX Composite Index witnessed a sharp reversal later in the day and ended the session down 372 points, or 1.2%, at 29,907 — closing below the 30,000 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks.

While some consumer staples stocks attracted renewed buying interest as investors rotated into defensives, it wasn’t enough to offset broader weakness across other key sectors, like mining, technology, and industrials.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, Celestica, Lundin Mining, and Discovery Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 8%.

Despite the broader market selloff, Altus Group (TSX:AIF) climbed 5.4% to $52.48 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally in AIF stock came after the real estate services firm unveiled a sweeping value‑creation plan, including a move to streamline its portfolio, divest non-core operations, and sharpen its focus on higher‑growth data and analytics businesses.

In addition, Altus announced plans for a major capital‑return program, with up to $500 million authorized for share buybacks. The company further outlined a goal to exit 2027 as a “Rule of 40” company and revealed plans to pursue a U.S. dual‑listing. The combination of portfolio optimization and shareholder‑return initiatives appeared to fuel the surge in AIF stock, which still trades with a 6.3% year-to-date loss.

Curaleaf and Dollarama were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 1.7% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Baytex Energy, and Barrick Mining were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were hovering close to their lowest level in nearly a month in early trading on Friday, while metals prices showed mixed signals, suggesting a cautious start for the TSX in the final session of the week.

In addition to the ongoing AI bubble concerns, Canadian investors will also be watching for fresh signals from the domestic retail sales data, which could influence expectations for the Bank of Canada’s policy path.

Overall, the main TSX benchmark seems on track to end the week in the red, as it currently trades with a 1.2% week-to-date decline.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Dollarama, Enbridge, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Dollarama, Enbridge, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After a sharp recovery, the TSX may find direction in U.S. data and tech momentum today, with Nvidia’s solid results…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 19

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX hitting a fresh one-week low, investors will watch Metro’s earnings and the U.S. Fed’s meeting minutes for…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After Monday’s pullback, the TSX might remain range-bound today as markets look ahead to key economic data later in the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After a volatile week, the TSX could open cautiously today as investors await Canada’s latest inflation data for policy clues.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stock Market

Top Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2026

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for stocks that could have a huge bounce back in 2026? Check out these three quality growth…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Following its biggest one-day decline in over six months, the TSX could open on a volatile note today as oil…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX might build on its record-breaking streak at the open today as investors watch U.S. inflation data and another…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 12

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a three-day rally, the TSX could take a breather at the open today with investors watching the U.S. shutdown…

Read more »