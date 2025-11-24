Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Gold ETFs to Buy Now

2 of the Best Gold ETFs to Buy Now

These ETFs are a more liquid and affordable way to invest in gold versus bullion.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Stacked gold bars

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Physical gold ETFs and CEFs offer cleaner, cheaper exposure than buying gold bars at retail.
  • CGL offers hedged Canadian-dollar bullion exposure with strong liquidity.
  • PHYS is a lower-fee alternative but can trade at discounts or premiums relative to NAV.

Gold demand is having a moment. Costco can’t keep its 24-karat bars on the shelves, Wealthsimple just launched its own physical gold trading service, and younger investors are treating bullion like a must-own asset again.

But if you want simplicity, liquidity, and eligibility across registered accounts like the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and First Home Savings Account (FHSA), exchange-traded products are still the cleanest way to get exposure.

Two options stand out today: one gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) and one gold closed-end fund (CEF). Both are easy to trade and can be held in registered accounts without storage or insurance headaches.

Gold ETF

The iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSX:CGL) gives investors exposure to the price of gold hedged to the Canadian dollar. That means you’re tracking gold prices without worrying about U.S. dollar swings.

As of November 18, 2025, the fund has 67,250,000 units outstanding backed by 370,210.24 ounces of gold, so each unit represents roughly 0.0055 ounces, give or take.

It’s one of Canada’s largest gold ETFs with $2.1 billion in assets, backed by strong liquidity and tight spreads. The management expense ratio is 0.55%, or about $55 per $10,000 invested each year. There are no dividends, so the ETF is naturally tax efficient.

Gold CEF

For a lower-cost option, the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX:PHYS) remains one of the biggest bullion-backed funds, traded on either side of the border (it has a U.S.-listed share class).

It holds 3,736,085 ounces of gold, totalling about $15.2 billion in assets, against 480,371,393 units outstanding – meaning each unit represents about approximately 0.0078 ounces.

All of the gold held by PHYS is fully allocated, meaning every bar is specifically owned by the trust rather than pooled or lent out, giving investors direct, identifiable bullion exposure.

The gold is custodied by the Royal Canadian Mint and audited annually by KPMG, a Big Four accounting firm, which adds an extra layer of assurance around the fund’s holdings, storage, and reporting integrity.

Unlike CGL, PHYS can trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value based on investor demand. At the moment, it trades at a -2.1% discount, which means investors are buying the underlying bullion at slightly below its intrinsic value.

The catch is that discounts don’t always close quickly, or ever at all. But on the plus side, PHYS is significantly cheaper with a 0.39% MER, or $39 per $10,000 invested.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Prediction: This Canadian Mining Stock Will Outperform the TSX

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a great miner that's corrected and is worth stashing away long term.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy as Gold Hits Record Highs

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how to gain exposure to the price of gold and buy some of the top stocks in the industry…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Gold Funds to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why gold stocks have seen a huge rally this year and what some of the best funds to buy…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Mining Stock Just Hit its 52-Week High

| Daniel Da Costa

Shares of Barrick Mining have surged to a fresh 52-week high.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Yes, You Should Probably Own Some Gold: Start With These 3 Canadian Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top ideas in the TSX for investors looking to gain exposure to gold and…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Shines! 1 Precious Metal Stock to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) stock looks like a great play as the precious metal gets back on its feet going…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold to $5,000? 2 Stellar TSX Gold Mining Stocks That Can Shine

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and another shining gold stock fit for a TFSA fund.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 of the Best Mining Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is one of the better uranium miners to buy now despite its hot stock and hotter premium…

Read more »