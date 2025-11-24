Create Durable Passive Income in Retirement With These 3 Canadian Gems

Let’s dive into three of the most durable dividend stocks long-term investors can rely on for consistent passive income in retirement.

Investors who are near retirement or still years away from the next stage of their lives have a number of excellent options to generate passive income for retirement.

I think that fixed-income assets are worth considering due to the portfolio diversification this asset class provides, as well as the downside protection investors can gain from owning uncorrelated assets.

But for those looking to stick with equities and attempting to generate most of their passive income from their stock portfolio, here are three excellent dividend stock options to consider right now.

Royal Bank of Canada

There are four other “Big Five” Canadian banks to choose from, but I picked Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) as one of these durable passive-income picks, mostly due to the bank’s underlying durability.

Indeed, in terms of defensive positioning, there aren’t going to be many better options out there than Royal Bank. As a top 10 global bank, this is a company that comes with a “too big to fail” label. So, for those with concerns that cracks are building in the financial system, Royal Bank remains a top way I’d play this trend.

With a dividend yield of 2.9% and a rock-solid balance sheet, Royal Bank is among the most durable and consistent cash flow machines on the TSX. Investors can buy Royal Bank today for its capital appreciation potential and dividend growth over time.

Hydro One

I’ve been focusing more of my attention of late on the utilities sector. That’s for two reasons. First, this sector’s regulated nature provides cash flows that grow at one of the most consistent rates in any sector. Second, if AI becomes what many suggest it could, this is a sector that could be ready for growth.

In the Canadian market, Hydro One (TSX:H) remains one of my top picks in this sector.

The company’s strong recent results, in combination with its rock-solid balance sheet, make the company’s current 2.4% dividend yield one that I think is worth investing in. While this yield has come down considerably in recent years, thanks to the capital appreciation investors can visualize in the chart above, this is a yield I think should continue to grow as the company returns more capital to shareholders over time.

BCE Inc.

Canadian telecommunications giant BCE (TSX:BCE) is another durable dividend stock I think long-term investors can sleep well at night owning into retirement.

The company earns the vast majority of its revenue via very consistent mobile and internet service charges to millions of customers, mostly in the Canadian market.

While the company’s stock price has been on the decline of late, what this means for investors today is a higher up-front yield. With a current dividend yield of 5.6% and plenty of dividend growth likely on the horizon, this is one of my top picks to buy now in a market that’s been doing nothing but heading up to the right, for the most part.