Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

Is Brookfield stock still one of the best investments to buy and hold for the long haul as we head into 2026?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a globally diversified real‑asset manager (infrastructure, renewables, real estate, private credit, insurance) with a 30‑year annualized return of ~19%, ~$140B in wealth‑solutions AUM (targeting $300B by 2029) and >$75B of 2025 asset sales largely at/above book value — evidence of strong execution and compounding.
  • Trading roughly 16% below the average analyst target ($73.27) with 8 of 9 analysts rating it a buy, Brookfield is a buy‑and‑hold candidate for 2026 due to its growth runway and AI/infrastructure exposure, though it remains sensitive to interest‑rate cycles.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield

When it comes to high-quality Canadian stocks you can buy and hold for the long haul, Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock isn’t just in the category, it’s among the very best.

The company is one of the largest real-asset managers in the world, with operations in over 50 countries that span infrastructure, renewable power, private credit, insurance, real estate, and more.

Because of that unique and naturally complicated structure, investors often struggle with how to view the stock in different market environments. For example, real assets have been heavily affected by interest rates over the last few years, while the asset-management business has continued to expand at an impressive pace.

With more expectations of rate decreases in 2026 and Brookfield continuing its long track record of impressive execution in 2025, is it one of the best stocks to buy now, or has it become too expensive?

Should you buy Brookfield stock for 2026?

Although the macroeconomic environment affects every business to some degree, especially a company as globally diversified as Brookfield, it continues to find reliable ways to grow and compound shareholder capital year after year.

In fact, over the last 30 years, Brookfield stock has delivered annualized returns of 19% thanks to its disciplined investment philosophy. And going forward, it has a ton of potential to see big earnings growth in 2026.

Brookfield has spent decades growing its value steadily, and the business still looks set up for more strong compounding ahead. The company is aiming to grow its wealth management earnings rapidly through 2029 by managing money in areas like renewable energy, infrastructure, and transition investing, all sectors where demand from institutional clients remains strong.

On top of that, Brookfield’s wealth solutions business has expanded quickly, now managing around $140 billion and targeting organic growth to roughly $300 billion in assets under management by 2029.

Furthermore, as interest rates continue to decline and markets improve, which naturally allows deal activity to pick up again, the company should also start earning more carried interest.

On the monetization front, one of the things that Brookfield stock does best is that it has been highly active in 2025. So far this year alone, Brookfield has sold more than $75 billion worth of assets, with nearly all of those sales completed at or above the values carried on its books, which shows the company continues to unlock strong returns on the investments it made years ago, even in a tough macroeconomic environment.

How is Brookfield valued today?

Although Brookfield is a stock that will never trade ultra-cheap due to its high-quality nature and long track record of rapid and consistent growth, it trades at a reasonable price today given the growth analysts estimate for it in the near term.

For example, its average analyst target price of $73.27 is a roughly 16.3% premium to where Brookfield stock trades today. Furthermore, of the nine analysts covering Brookfield, eight currently rate it a buy, with the remaining analyst calling it a hold.

With that being said, though, you don’t buy Brookfield because it’s cheap today relative to where analysts believe it will be in a year. You buy Brookfield for its long-term compounding potential.

Not only has it been one of the best long-term growth stocks for decades, but Brookfield also has huge potential upside as AI infrastructure ramps up in the coming years. Its assets in infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity put it in the perfect position to support the massive investment needed to build out AI over the next decade.

So, as long as you’re looking for stocks to buy and hold in your portfolio for years to come, there’s no question Brookfield is one of the very best Canadian companies to buy for 2026.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP? Here’s the Income You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees looking to supplement the CPP should consider investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Pembina Pipeline.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

2 Easy Canadian Stocks to Invest $500

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are some of the best investments to own for the long haul, with simple operations, making them…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Forget TELUS Stock: A Dividend Giant to Buy Immediately Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Big yield and bigger risks: why TELUS may disappoint, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners could be the steadier dividend grower.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2026

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can boost yield while reducing risk.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Create Durable Passive Income in Retirement With These 3 Canadian Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the most durable dividend stocks long-term investors can rely on for consistent passive income in…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-yield dividend ETF is so reliable and why it's the perfect investment for passive-income seekers to buy…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into a tax-free paycheque with a grocery-anchored REIT that pays monthly and lets compounding do the heavy…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian rail giant might be oversold.

Read more »