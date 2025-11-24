Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

Is Brookfield stock still one of the best investments to buy and hold for the long haul as we head into 2026?

When it comes to high-quality Canadian stocks you can buy and hold for the long haul, Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock isn’t just in the category, it’s among the very best.

The company is one of the largest real-asset managers in the world, with operations in over 50 countries that span infrastructure, renewable power, private credit, insurance, real estate, and more.

Because of that unique and naturally complicated structure, investors often struggle with how to view the stock in different market environments. For example, real assets have been heavily affected by interest rates over the last few years, while the asset-management business has continued to expand at an impressive pace.

With more expectations of rate decreases in 2026 and Brookfield continuing its long track record of impressive execution in 2025, is it one of the best stocks to buy now, or has it become too expensive?

Should you buy Brookfield stock for 2026?

Although the macroeconomic environment affects every business to some degree, especially a company as globally diversified as Brookfield, it continues to find reliable ways to grow and compound shareholder capital year after year.

In fact, over the last 30 years, Brookfield stock has delivered annualized returns of 19% thanks to its disciplined investment philosophy. And going forward, it has a ton of potential to see big earnings growth in 2026.

Brookfield has spent decades growing its value steadily, and the business still looks set up for more strong compounding ahead. The company is aiming to grow its wealth management earnings rapidly through 2029 by managing money in areas like renewable energy, infrastructure, and transition investing, all sectors where demand from institutional clients remains strong.

On top of that, Brookfield’s wealth solutions business has expanded quickly, now managing around $140 billion and targeting organic growth to roughly $300 billion in assets under management by 2029.

Furthermore, as interest rates continue to decline and markets improve, which naturally allows deal activity to pick up again, the company should also start earning more carried interest.

On the monetization front, one of the things that Brookfield stock does best is that it has been highly active in 2025. So far this year alone, Brookfield has sold more than $75 billion worth of assets, with nearly all of those sales completed at or above the values carried on its books, which shows the company continues to unlock strong returns on the investments it made years ago, even in a tough macroeconomic environment.

How is Brookfield valued today?

Although Brookfield is a stock that will never trade ultra-cheap due to its high-quality nature and long track record of rapid and consistent growth, it trades at a reasonable price today given the growth analysts estimate for it in the near term.

For example, its average analyst target price of $73.27 is a roughly 16.3% premium to where Brookfield stock trades today. Furthermore, of the nine analysts covering Brookfield, eight currently rate it a buy, with the remaining analyst calling it a hold.

With that being said, though, you don’t buy Brookfield because it’s cheap today relative to where analysts believe it will be in a year. You buy Brookfield for its long-term compounding potential.

Not only has it been one of the best long-term growth stocks for decades, but Brookfield also has huge potential upside as AI infrastructure ramps up in the coming years. Its assets in infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity put it in the perfect position to support the massive investment needed to build out AI over the next decade.

So, as long as you’re looking for stocks to buy and hold in your portfolio for years to come, there’s no question Brookfield is one of the very best Canadian companies to buy for 2026.