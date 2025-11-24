TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Many income-focused investors want to adopt a “never sell” approach to generate long-term passive income. The single greatest advantage of that investment strategy is the power of compounding.

For Canadians, it’s advisable to use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for that purpose. Regarding investment choices, there are three stocks you can buy and never sell.

Global infrastructure

Infrastructure stocks are excellent long-term holdings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a top pick for its diversified infrastructure assets. BIP.UN is up 13% year-to-date and pays an attractive 4.9% dividend. The current share price is $49.62.

The assets of this $23 billion company include utilities, pipelines, toll roads, and data centres. Its CEO, Sam Pollock, said, “We enter 2026 from a position of strength, with a substantial runway for growth that is further accelerated by an expanded opportunity set driven by AI infrastructure.”

In the first three quarters of 2025, revenue and net income increased 8% and 24% year-over-year, respectively, to US$16.8 million and US$1.5 billion. The regulated contracts have built-in inflation protection. Thus, Brookfield’s revenue and cash flow increase proportionally when inflation rises.

Heightened investor interest

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is back on investors’ radars in 2025. The Toronto Blue Jays’ strong showing in the recent MLB World Series title boosted the company’s image. At $54.01 per share, the year-to-date positive return is 26.7%, with a corresponding dividend offer of 3.7%.

The $29 billion communications and media company is a sports ownership powerhouse. Rogers now owns 75% of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Its CEO, Tony Staffieri, confirmed that the sports and entertainment business is drawing broad interest among private investors. “We are evaluating multiple options for transactions that could unlock additional value for our shareholders from our sports assets,” he added.

Rogers Communications is the wireless leader in Canada’s telco industry and boasts a cable network advantage. The dividend yield is conservative compared to BCE and TELUS, but should be safe given the low 16% payout ratio. RCI.B has never missed a quarterly payout since Q4 2006.

Oil bellwether

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a pillar in Canada’s energy sector. As of this writing, the large-cap stock outperforms the TSX thus far in 2025, up 25.7% versus 22%. You can purchase SU at $62.43 per share and partake in the 3.8% dividend.

The $75 billion integrated energy company has successfully turned around since the oil price war and the global pandemic in 2020. In 2024, Suncor committed to return 100% of excess free cash flow to shareholders. “What will be very key for us in 2025, too, is holding the gains of 2024. We’ve made a lot of progress on cost, discipline, asset reliability, and things,” said Rich Kruger, CEO of Suncor.

In Q3 2025, net earnings rose 43% to $1.6 billion compared to Q2 2025, while free funds flow climbed 139% month-on-month to $2.3 billion. Suncor paid $700 million in dividends during the quarter, along with $750 million in share repurchases.

Effective investment vehicle

The TFSA is an effective vehicle for passive income investors. Dividend income and capital gains earned within the account are tax-free. Reinvesting dividends and making withdrawals from the TFSA are also tax-free.