Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Three TSX stocks are ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for investors seeking recurring income streams.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
person stacking rocks by the lake

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the TSX strong, three “buy‑and‑never‑sell” picks are Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN — ~$49.62, ~4.89% yield) for diversified, inflation‑protected infrastructure; Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B — ~$54.01, ~3.7% yield) for stable telco/media exposure and potential value from sports assets; and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU — ~$62.43, ~3.84% yield) for integrated energy with strong free cash flow and shareholder returns.
  • Hold them in a TFSA to maximize tax‑free dividends and compounding — Brookfield brings regulated, inflation‑linked cash flows, Rogers offers low payout‑ratio stability plus asset‑monetization upside, and Suncor provides cyclical upside with consistent FCF, dividends, and buybacks.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Suncor Energy] >

Many income-focused investors want to adopt a “never sell” approach to generate long-term passive income. The single greatest advantage of that investment strategy is the power of compounding.

For Canadians, it’s advisable to use the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for that purpose. Regarding investment choices, there are three stocks you can buy and never sell.

Global infrastructure

Infrastructure stocks are excellent long-term holdings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a top pick for its diversified infrastructure assets. BIP.UN is up 13% year-to-date and pays an attractive 4.9% dividend. The current share price is $49.62.

The assets of this $23 billion company include utilities, pipelines, toll roads, and data centres. Its CEO, Sam Pollock, said, “We enter 2026 from a position of strength, with a substantial runway for growth that is further accelerated by an expanded opportunity set driven by AI infrastructure.”

In the first three quarters of 2025, revenue and net income increased 8% and 24% year-over-year, respectively, to US$16.8 million and US$1.5 billion. The regulated contracts have built-in inflation protection. Thus, Brookfield’s revenue and cash flow increase proportionally when inflation rises.

Heightened investor interest

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is back on investors’ radars in 2025. The Toronto Blue Jays’ strong showing in the recent MLB World Series title boosted the company’s image. At $54.01 per share, the year-to-date positive return is 26.7%, with a corresponding dividend offer of 3.7%.

The $29 billion communications and media company is a sports ownership powerhouse. Rogers now owns 75% of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Its CEO, Tony Staffieri, confirmed that the sports and entertainment business is drawing broad interest among private investors. “We are evaluating multiple options for transactions that could unlock additional value for our shareholders from our sports assets,” he added.

Rogers Communications is the wireless leader in Canada’s telco industry and boasts a cable network advantage. The dividend yield is conservative compared to BCE and TELUS, but should be safe given the low 16% payout ratio. RCI.B has never missed a quarterly payout since Q4 2006.

Oil bellwether

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a pillar in Canada’s energy sector. As of this writing, the large-cap stock outperforms the TSX thus far in 2025, up 25.7% versus 22%. You can purchase SU at $62.43 per share and partake in the 3.8% dividend.

The $75 billion integrated energy company has successfully turned around since the oil price war and the global pandemic in 2020.  In 2024, Suncor committed to return 100% of excess free cash flow to shareholders. “What will be very key for us in 2025, too, is holding the gains of 2024. We’ve made a lot of progress on cost, discipline, asset reliability, and things,” said Rich Kruger, CEO of Suncor.

In Q3 2025, net earnings rose 43% to $1.6 billion compared to Q2 2025, while free funds flow climbed 139% month-on-month to $2.3 billion. Suncor paid $700 million in dividends during the quarter, along with $750 million in share repurchases.

Effective investment vehicle

The TFSA is an effective vehicle for passive income investors. Dividend income and capital gains earned within the account are tax-free. Reinvesting dividends and making withdrawals from the TFSA are also tax-free.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is it a Buy in December 2025?

| Adam Othman

When markets become uncertain, experienced investors tend to flock toward more reliable blue chip stocks, like this telco.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top dividend stocks long-term investors can add to their portfolios right now and sleep…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I think this apartment REIT has a good margin of safety right now, along with attractive monthly income potential.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with leadership positions in specific niches are sound investment options right now for income and growth…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA can generate the tax-free income you want, but the way to achieve is through regular contributions -- the…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $308/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly income, stable tenants, and a solid yield -- this monthly dividend stock offers it all for long-term investors.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $425 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

If you invest $10,000 in this TSX stock today, the dividends alone could bring in roughly $425 over the course…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in November

| Sneha Nahata

The payouts of these energy companies are backed by fundamentally strong businesses that generate steady and growing cash flows.

Read more »