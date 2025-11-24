Member Login
Home » Investing » This Top Stock Keeps Finding New Ways to Reward Investors

This Top Stock Keeps Finding New Ways to Reward Investors

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) stock stands out as a great gainer to hold for the long run.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) is a diversified alternative‑asset manager with a real‑asset tilt (renewables, power, AI data‑centre infrastructure) and disciplined capital deployment, positioning it to capture AI‑infrastructure upside.
  • Shares dipped ~6%; while the yield is low (~0.55%), strong dividend‑growth prospects and backing from smart investors (e.g., Bill Ackman) make BN a buy‑on‑weakness idea for long‑term (15+ year) TFSA investors.

There’s a lot more to stocks than just capital appreciation potential. With generous dividends and the potential for frequent dividend hikes, longer-term investors stand to do well on the total returns front with dividends that might just stand to do a bit more of the heavy lifting over time. In any case, let’s check in on two intriguing names that I think stand to be more rewarding for shareholders who choose to hang onto them for longer periods of time (think 15 years or more).

So, if you’ve got unused TFSA cash that’s parked in a savings account and you’re ready to put it to work in a market bargain after the latest bout of November volatility (stocks gained on Friday after a rather tumultuous rest of the week), take heed. That volatility might be opening the door to more opportunities for those investors keen on scoring the largest discount to intrinsic value possible.

In this piece, we’ll check in on one proven performer that I think has what it takes to not only end the year in a strong spot but to continue their market-crushing ways in 2026. As always, be ready to keep buying on the dips, as sometimes, all it takes is a market-wide hangover or an exhaustion of prior momentum to set the stage for such a steeper pullback.

Brookfield Corp.

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) is a diversified asset management play that a lot of smart money investors, including Bill Ackman of the legendary Pershing Square Capital Management, have taken a liking to. Not only are the alternative asset managers, with more of a real asset tilt, a great way to keep the cash flows going strong when the economic environment faces growing challenges, but they’re also nice to have when markets are doing well and new trends (such as the rise of AI and data centres) emerge. Brookfield Corp. is taking advantage of opportunities to power the AI boom in a relatively low-risk way, in my opinion.

Whether we’re talking about playing the power side (think renewables or nuclear reactors) or more direct bets on the AI data centre, Brookfield seems like a growth play and a defensive bet all in one. Additionally, Brookfield appears very disciplined in deploying capital across the various pitches thrown in its strike zone. So, even if you envision an AI bubble, Brookfield Corp. might be the way to benefit from the gains without participating (as much) in the collapse that follows.

In short, Brookfield Corp. stands out as a prudent, disciplined AI infrastructure enabler as it invests its plentiful cash flows wisely over time.

Perhaps Brookfield’s most significant source of a moat lies in its management team, which keeps making a slew of smart bets across a broad range of areas across the alternative asset scene. And with smart partnerships, I do think Brookfield is able to stretch every dollar as far as it can go when it comes to ambitious projects. That’s a good thing for ROIs, at least in my view.

Teaming up on investment endeavours tends to lead to the spreading of risk and the combining of talents, both of which are fantastic things when seeking to make smart bets that lead to a more than promising risk-reward trade-off. With shares dipping close to 6% for no real reason, I think there’s a chance to pounce right here. Sure, the 0.55% dividend yield isn’t massive, but the dividend growth trajectory, I think, is a gift that keeps on giving!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Safer Energy Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

These energy stocks offer big but safe yields, and income investors should have them on their watchlist to potentially buy…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Investing

Why Restaurant Brands Could Be the Best Stock to Own at Year-End

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors concerned about what 2026 has to offer may want to consider defensive stocks like Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 5% in November 2025.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Tech Stocks

Wake Up and Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three overlooked Canadian stocks could be early in multi-year uptrends as electrification, automation, and real assets go mainstream.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for investors seeking recurring income streams.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

2 TSX Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Demetris Afxentiou

The TSX is full of great stocks with market-beating potential that can provide years of growth and dividends. Here are…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is it a Buy in December 2025?

| Adam Othman

When markets become uncertain, experienced investors tend to flock toward more reliable blue chip stocks, like this telco.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Energy Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $823 in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With one of the highest dividend yields on the TSX, this top dividend stock is proving that steady income and…

Read more »