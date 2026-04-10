How to Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

These high-quality dividend stocks offer attractive yields, have sustainable payouts, and can turn your TFSA in a cash-generating machine.

Splitting the investment between these stocks could generate roughly $68 per month in tax-free income while maintaining diversification.

Investing $14,000 in dividend stocks within a TFSA allows investors to earn tax-free income and compound returns by reinvesting dividends over time.

Investing $14,000 in high-quality dividend stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can gradually turn the account into a cash-generating machine. The TFSA is advantageous for dividend investors because all income generated within the account, including dividends and capital gains, is exempt from tax. Over time, this allows the full value of reinvested dividends to compound, strengthening both portfolio growth and future income potential.

Against this background, let’s look at two reliable dividend stocks that could effectively turn your TFSA into a cash-generating machine with $14,000.

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SmartCentres REIT stock

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive dividend stock to turn your TFSA into a cash-generating machine. The REIT pays a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, yielding 6.6%

The REIT benefits from its high-quality portfolio of retail properties located in prime, high-traffic areas. These strategic locations help sustain strong leasing demand and high renewal rates, providing stable rental income and dependable cash flow. Further, robust customer traffic and a solid tenant base continue to drive its net operating income, supporting its payouts.

SmartCentres ended 2025 with an occupancy rate of 98.6%, reflecting persistent demand for its properties. Leasing activity remained strong, with newly developed retail space attracting tenants and lease renewals generating rental rate growth of 8.4%, excluding anchor tenants. Rent collection exceeded 99% of total revenue, showing the resilience of its tenant base and business model.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres’s core retail portfolio could continue to deliver steady growth, led by high-quality tenants, a better tenant mix, and the opening of new stores within existing properties. Moreover, the REIT is expanding its revenue potential through a growing mixed-use development pipeline. Supported by significant land holdings and a solid balance sheet, the REIT remains well-positioned to pursue long-term growth while maintaining reliable dividend distributions.

Whitecap Resources stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top dividend stock to turn your TFSA into a cash-generating machine. The energy company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding roughly 5% near the current market price of $14.61.

Whitecap has a strong record of returning capital to shareholders. From January 2013 through December 2025, Whitecap distributed approximately $3 billion in dividends. This payout history highlights its ability to generate consistent earnings and distribute dividends despite fluctuations in global commodity prices.

Whitecap benefits from a diversified portfolio of energy assets, a solid inventory of drilling opportunities, and low debt. These factors provide Whitecap with operational flexibility and help ensure the company can sustain its dividend payments across varying market conditions.

Whitecap’s acquisition of Veren has further strengthened its growth outlook. The deal expanded the company’s operational footprint and increased its asset base, enabling it to scale up. It also improves Whitecap’s access to premium markets and supports larger, long-term marketing agreements, helping diversify the prices it receives for its energy products.

Looking ahead, Whitecap plans to maintain a sustainable base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%. Management also expects modest dividend growth over time, targeting annual increases of approximately 1% to 3%.

Earn about $68 per month in tax-free income

An investment of $14,000, split evenly between SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources, can help diversify your TFSA portfolio and generate a steady monthly income of about $68.