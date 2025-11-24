Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Restaurant Brands Could Be the Best Stock to Own at Year-End

Why Restaurant Brands Could Be the Best Stock to Own at Year-End

Here’s why investors concerned about what 2026 has to offer may want to consider defensive stocks like Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) today.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With elevated interest rates and recession signals, investors are considering more defensive portfolio positions, highlighting Restaurant Brands as a strong Canadian stock choice for 2026.
  • The "trade-down" effect, driven by inflation, benefits Restaurant Brands, known for stability and a solid balance sheet, making it attractive to investors seeking quality and reliable growth.

We’re heading into what I think could be a pivotal 2026. Equities carry valuations we haven’t seen since prior bubbles. And with interest rates elevated, investors do have other alternatives to consider, which makes the potential for a significant drawdown greater than we’ve seen in a long time.

That said, I do think investors will take this opportunity, with so many recessionary red flags flashing right now, to look at adding more defensive exposure within their portfolios. In this regard, I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a top pick to consider right now.

Let’s dive into why this is a top Canadian stock investors should consider as we head into year-end.

The trade-down trade

One of the dynamics that’s been at play for much of this past year, and I’d argue likely for the past few years, is what many call the “trade-down” effect.

In essence, consumers of all income brackets appear to be shifting their consumer purchases. Those in the higher-income brackets are now shopping at discount retailers at a higher level than we’ve seen in a long time. And those in the lower- to mid-end of the income spectrum are doing the same, and reaching for the discount bin more than they may have in the past.

Inflationary forces are certainly at play in many of the most price-sensitive areas of the market for consumers, and that’s a dynamic I see continuing into 2026. In the restaurant business, I think this will likely translate into weakness among higher-end diners, with those looking to eat away from home likely shifting more toward one of Restaurant Brands’ core banners (Tim Horton’s, Burger King, Popeye’s, Firehouse Subs, and others).

Balance sheet stability matters more than ever

Restaurant Brands is among the most stable companies in the quick-service restaurant sector, with a balance sheet I’d argue is one of the best. As such, I do think a broader investor shift toward quality could benefit investors in this stock in an outsized way.

With a 3.5% dividend yield and a price-earnings ratio that’s historically cheap (for this stock), I think Restaurant Brands’ long-term growth outlook and its ability to continue to provide solid cash flow growth in down markets ought to make this a top pick of institutional investors and hedge fund managers all over the world. It already is.

I’m of the view that big money is flowing toward companies like Restaurant Brands en masse right now for good reason. Those who think the same way and are concerned about potential volatility in the year to come may want to give this stock a hard look right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Safer Energy Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

These energy stocks offer big but safe yields, and income investors should have them on their watchlist to potentially buy…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 5% in November 2025.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Tech Stocks

Wake Up and Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three overlooked Canadian stocks could be early in multi-year uptrends as electrification, automation, and real assets go mainstream.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for investors seeking recurring income streams.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

2 TSX Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Demetris Afxentiou

The TSX is full of great stocks with market-beating potential that can provide years of growth and dividends. Here are…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is it a Buy in December 2025?

| Adam Othman

When markets become uncertain, experienced investors tend to flock toward more reliable blue chip stocks, like this telco.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Energy Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $823 in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With one of the highest dividend yields on the TSX, this top dividend stock is proving that steady income and…

Read more »

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank vs. National Bank: Where Should You Park Your Investment Capital?

| Daniel Da Costa

With both Royal Bank and National Bank already earning total returns of more than 25% so far this year, what's…

Read more »