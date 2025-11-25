Member Login
Home » Investing » Defend Your Investment Gains With 3 Top TSX Gems

Defend Your Investment Gains With 3 Top TSX Gems

For investors looking to not only eke out some gains, but protect their hard-earned capital right now, here are three stocks worth considering.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors should consider shifting focus from capital appreciation to capital preservation by holding defensive stocks to hedge against potential market volatility.
  • Key defensive picks include Agnico Eagle for gold exposure, Enbridge for its dividend stability, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF for bond market safety.

I’d argue that there are a number of dynamics at play in the investing world right now that should probably change. One of the key dynamics I’m focusing on is the concept of capital preservation versus capital appreciation.

Most investors in this market are on the lookout for maximum gains. Finding stocks that can grow faster than the overall market (and merit higher multiples than the overall indices) has been a winning strategy for a number of years. However, if we do see multiple contraction on the horizon, investors who have taken a more defensive position within their portfolio may outperform.

I’m in the latter camp, as I see the likelihood of outsized volatility on the horizon increasing. With that in mind, here are three of the top defensive TSX stocks I’m thinking about holding as a way to hedge against this potential upcoming volatility.

Agnico Eagle

Most investors are well aware that gold and other precious metals are viewed as a market hedge. For those looking for outsized exposure to the rising value of this yellow metal, Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) remains one of my top picks to consider right now.

Agnico has a high-quality portfolio of mining assets, benefiting both from production growth and rising gold prices in recent years. In fact, this stock is up more than 250% over the past two years at the time of writing. That’s better than many of the top growth stocks in the market, at a time when valuations appear to be dropping for some tech stocks.

Those looking for a true market hedge, and a company with the potential to actually increase at a time when other stocks are falling, can certainly own AEM stock through this coming cycle.

Enbridge

Shifting to a more dividend-heavy stock, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) continues to be one of my top picks for those looking for portfolio ballast right now.

The company’s incredible network of oil and gas pipelines spanning North America is impressive, and drives the vast majority of its revenue. And while Enbridge has vertically integrated into other complimentary business lines in recent years, this will remain the key growth driver for the company moving forward.

With pipeline-friendly administrations in Canada and the U.S., the potential for new pipelines to be approved is higher than it has been in a long time. And even without such a growth catalyst materializing, the company’s surging cash flow and stronger balance sheet (thanks to balance sheet deleveraging) makes this 5.6%-yielding stock one worth buying right now, in my view.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The last pick on my list isn’t a company at all, but an exchange traded fund (ETF) tracking longer-duration bonds. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is an excellent option to consider for those who see additional upside ahead.

This ETF tracks a range of U.S. Treasury bonds spanning 20-plus years in duration. Now, there is some inflation-related risk involved with owning this ETF, which is clearly evidenced in this ETF’s much lower price since 2021 levels.

That said, I’m of the view that longer-duration interest rates are likely to come down, due to a variety of factors. One of the key factors I think could drive this downside in yields is market weakness, with investors rotating into places of safety to hide out and wait for a market recovery.

For those looking to hedge their portfolios and add some additional defensive exposure right now, this is the ETF I’d pick as a top way to do so right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and have increased their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These passive income stocks are yielding over 6% and are set to benefit enormously from the expanding natural gas demand…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Screaming Buys Today

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$30 TSX stocks offer significant growth potential, thanks to their solid fundamentals and long-term demand tailwinds.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Its Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years  

| Puja Tayal

Discover the fundamentals that define Canadian Stock value. Unpack the metrics that indicate a stock's true performance.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Tech Stocks

Don’t Make These Mistakes That’ll Trigger Tax on TFSA Withdrawals 

| Puja Tayal

Understand how TFSA withdrawals work and their impact on your finances. Maximize tax-free savings with ease.

Read more »

c
Dividend Stocks

Navigating Volatility: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by robust business fundamentals, strong financial performance, and encouraging long-term prospects, these three Canadian stocks offer stability and resilience,…

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Sneha Nahata

Shares of these high-quality Canadian companies witnessed significant declines, yet now offer compelling entry points for long-term investors.

Read more »