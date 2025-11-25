How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Consistent Monthly Income

So you’ve tucked away $50,000 inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). It’s probably one of the best places to invest that cash, with every dollar of growth coming in tax free. Unlike even a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), you don’t pay tax when withdrawing, which gives you total flexibility to use the money whenever you want while still capturing long-term upside.

A $50,000 investment can grow far faster inside a TFSA as well, because none of your returns are dragged down by yearly taxes. This allows your gains to build on themselves again and again. Whether you choose dividend stocks for passive income, growth stocks for long-term wealth, or exchange-traded funds (ETF) for diversification, a TFSA turns every return into pure profit. This makes it an ideal home for serious investing and a powerful foundation for long-term financial freedom.

Getting started

Structuring a TFSA with $50,000 for consistent monthly income starts with choosing investments that pay reliably and don’t expose you to unnecessary volatility. The easiest way to do this is to anchor the account with monthly dividend payers and stable quarterly dividend stocks that together create a smooth, predictable stream of cash.

Monthly-paying real estate investment trusts (REIT) can provide dependable base income. The revenues come from long-term leases that stay steady even when markets wobble. Pairing these with high-quality utilities, pipelines, and financials that pay quarterly ensures you get bigger injections of income at regular intervals while keeping risk balanced.

A smart structure often looks like a diversified mix of 6 to 10 income-producing stocks, with perhaps 40% in monthly REITs for steady cash flow, 40% in defensive dividend giants (utilities, telecoms, pipelines) for reliability, and the remaining 20% in higher-growth dividend names that slowly increase payouts over time. This spreads risk across sectors so income doesn’t collapse if one industry faces pressure. You can also stagger holdings by different payout dates so something is paying out almost every week. So let’s look at two monthly payers to consider.

2 to consider

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) make a compelling duo for structuring a TFSA with $50,000 aimed at consistent monthly income. Each brings a different kind of stability to the table.

DIR.UN delivers reliability through industrial real estate, arguably the strongest property segment in Canada. Its tenants are e-commerce companies, logistics operators, manufacturers, and distribution centres that tend to sign long-term leases and rarely move. That stability translates into predictable rental income that supports Dream’s monthly distribution. The REIT also owns properties across multiple countries, which spreads risk and boosts diversification. Its occupancy rates remain near the high 90% range, and its cash flow has steadily expanded thanks to rising rental demand.

NWH.UN, on the other hand, is appealing because it’s tied to one of the most resilient sectors in the world: healthcare. Hospitals, medical offices, and clinics don’t close during recessions, and leases in this space often run 10–20 years, meaning cash flow is unusually secure. NWH.UN pays an attractive monthly distribution, and while its stock price has faced headwinds due to refinancing challenges, the underlying portfolio remains remarkably defensive.

Bottom line

Pairing DIR.UN’s industrial strength with NWH.UN’s healthcare stability creates a balanced TFSA base that produces reliable, tax-free income each month. All while giving you exposure to two essential, recession-resistant corners of the real estate market. Right now, here’s what $25,000 invested in each dividend stock might look like.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.33 2027 $0.70 $1,418.90 Monthly $24,992.91 NWH.UN $5.40 4629 $0.36 $1,666.44 Monthly $24,996.60

With $50,000 allocated across dependable income stocks, you can build a smooth monthly income stream today that grows stronger every year as dividends increase and reinvested payments compound quietly in the background.