Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Emerging Canadian AI Stocks With Big Potential

Emerging Canadian AI Stocks With Big Potential

Two Canadian AI stocks are turning hype into recurring cash flow. Here’s why they could lead the next decade.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canada’s AI ecosystem mixes world-class research, policy support, and adoption
  • WELL Health uses AI to fix real clinic problems
  • Absolute Software brings AI-driven, self-healing cybersecurity to big device fleets

Emerging Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) has enormous potential in this country. Canada sits at the intersection of world-class research, strong government support, and fast-growing commercial adoption across key industries. We’re the home to leading AI hubs in Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton. This means many breakthroughs happening globally originate here.

At the same time, Canadian companies tend to focus on practical, enterprise-grade AI. These solutions solve real problems for businesses, in contrast with those of flashy consumer apps. That gives them a long runway as organizations modernize their operations and look for efficiency, automation, and predictive insights. Now, Canadian AI isn’t just exciting; it’s positioned to become one of the country’s most transformative growth engines over the next decade.

WELL

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) sits at the intersection of two powerful trends. Those are the digital transformation of healthcare and the rapid adoption of AI-driven clinical tools. Unlike many early-stage AI companies, WELL is applying AI to real problems in clinics, hospitals, and virtual-care networks across Canada, the U.S., and international markets. Its platform already powers thousands of physicians, telehealth providers, and clinics, giving it a massive data foundation to train and deploy practical AI models.

WELL has begun integrating AI into electronic medical records, billing automation, clinical decision support, virtual triage, and patient-flow management. As healthcare systems struggle with staffing shortages, long wait times, and rising costs, WELL’s AI solutions directly address pain points that every clinic wants solved. Yet what makes WELL especially compelling is its business model and execution.

The AI stock has grown through a proven acquisition strategy, now layering AI capabilities on top of that ecosystem. Revenue continues to grow at a solid pace, and margins are expanding as higher-value digital and AI services scale. The healthcare sector is moving deeper into automation and digital triage. WELL Health stands out as a Canadian AI stock with the infrastructure, customer base, and technological foundation to become one of the country’s most important AI players over the next decade.

ABT

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST) is an emerging Canadian AI company with big potential. It operates at the centre of one of the fastest-growing global priorities: cybersecurity driven by automation and behavioural intelligence. Unlike traditional security firms that depend on perimeter firewalls, Absolute embeds itself directly into devices with a unique “self-healing” technology that can reinstall or repair security controls even after they’ve been disabled by malware. What makes ABT an AI play is how it increasingly uses machine learning to monitor device behaviour, detect risks, identify anomalies, and predict attacks before they fully deploy.

The AI stock’s long-term potential rests on its rapidly expanding platform and recurring revenue model. Absolute sells directly to governments, schools, and large enterprises. These are organizations with enormous device fleets that require always-on protection and generate consistent, subscription-based cash flow. As its AI features improve, the value of its software increases, making customer churn incredibly low and giving ABST a sticky, high-margin business model.

This is crucial for emerging AI players, as stable recurring revenue allows Absolute to invest heavily in training models, expanding integrations, and rolling out new intelligence tools without sacrificing financial stability. The AI stock has also forged partnerships with major hardware manufacturers, creating a built-in adoption channel unmatched by most cybersecurity firms.

Bottom line

It can be hard to dig through the rubble to find that AI stock shining bright like a diamond. But they’re there. In fact, there are two points these companies have in common: recurring revenue and an essential product. We need healthcare and cybersecurity, and software brings in cash each and every year. As these two AI stocks expand, there’s no telling where each could head next.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

todder holds a gold bar
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling BlackBerry Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires are losing patience with BlackBerry and shifting to a cash-generating gold miner. Here’s what that says about where value…

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Shopify by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s next decade may be slower, but two overlooked Canadian plays could ride AI and energy megatrends to outgrow it…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $50,000 in your TFSA into smooth, tax-free monthly income with two steady REITs and a simple, diversified plan.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Tech Stocks

Don’t Sleep on These 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two overlooked Canadian compounders could quietly turn patience into real wealth for investors who don’t chase hype.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold Forever (and Ever)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX lifers to tuck in your TFSA: a logistics compounding machine and a dependable power producer.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Bargain Stocks Perfect for a $3,000 Investment

| Puja Tayal

Some stocks have dipped significantly in the second half but have a promising 2026.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Brookfield Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Brookfield’s proven strategy of buying, optimizing, and scaling assets could continue to drive its momentum in the next five years.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Tech Stocks

Wake Up and Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three overlooked Canadian stocks could be early in multi-year uptrends as electrification, automation, and real assets go mainstream.

Read more »