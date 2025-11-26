Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Invest $5,000 wisely in dividend stars like TD Bank, Enbridge, Granite REIT, and TELUS stock for yields up to 9.2% and long-term income growth.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • (The) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) delivers a 3.6% yield with steady growth and an $8 billion stock buyback program underway.
  • Enbridge (ENB) stock offers a reliable 5.6% yield, backed by 30 years of dividend hikes and AI-related asset-base expansions.
  • TELUS stock tempts with a 9.2% yield amid telecom recovery, targeting 3-8% annual dividend growth through 2028.

Canadian investors deploying $5,000 in new capital into blue-chip dividend-paying stocks to build long-term portfolios may consider an equal allocation across industrial real estate, energy pipelines, and banking; and munch on bloated telecom dividend yields by buying shares in four smart dividend growth stocks. Here’s how.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) offers some growth potential and promises future earnings stability. The bank stock is showing positive momentum as it recovers and moves on from a regulatory scandal while realizing up to $650 million in annual cost savings following a restructuring program this year.

TD Bank’s 3.6% dividend yield is several basis points better than that of its closest peer, Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC, at 2.9%, giving investors an instant yield advantage. It has paid regular dividends since the 1850s and raised its payouts every year since 2011. The payout could keep growing.

TD stock has rewarded investors with capital appreciation alongside growing dividends in 2025, with a total return of 58.8% so far this year. An $8 billion share repurchase program is underway to amplify shareholder returns.

Enbridge

Energy pipelines and gas utility giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a dividend growth stock that has historically generated double-digit annual returns with minimal volatility compared to the overall stock market. It enjoys vibrant streams of contracted cash flows from more than 200 asset streams, with about 98% of operating earnings from regulated or take-or-pay contracts.

While the stock’s positive price momentum has chipped into the yield, Enbridge stock’s dividend yield of 5.6% is still decent, while the company’s multi-year capital investment program, including its renewables energy projects to support emerging artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, could grow its distributable cash flow and support about a 5% annual dividend growth program post-2026.

Enbridge has raised dividends every year for 30 years now, and counting.

Granite REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is an industrial property landlord leasing out more than 60 million square feet of highly sought warehousing, logistics, and industrial properties to diverse (and financially stable) tenants in Europe, the United States, and Canada.

A new investment in Granite REIT units today could lock in a 4.6% distribution yield. If the REIT continues to raise its monthly distributions, as it has done over the past 15 consecutive years, the yield could significantly grow from here.

Trustees have wide room to raise Granite’s distributions as the industrial REIT only paid out 65% of its distributable cash flow during the first three quarters of this year. The REIT’s monthly payouts may improve cash flow liquidity in a portfolio.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T) is a yield hunter’s favourite play right now as the telecommunications stock dangles a rare 9.2% dividend yield to investors willing to make a contrarian bet on the Canadian communication services sector’s recovery from catastrophic price competition.

The company grew its subscriber base by 5% during the 12 months to September 30, 2025. Its free cash flow increased by $186 million during the first nine months of this year, and management increased the fourth-quarter dividend by 4% year-over year. TELUS targets raising dividends by 3% to 8% annually through 2028. The dividend payout rate remains within management’s target payout range of 60% to 75% of free cash flow.

How to invest $5,000 in dividend stocks

For an equally weighted exposure to the banking, energy, real estate and telecoms sectors, investors may invest $1,000 in smart dividend stocks as follows:

Dividend StockRecent PriceAllocationNumber of SharesDividends Per ShareTotal DividendFrequencyTotal Annual Income
Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)$116.11$1,0008$1.05$8.40Quarterly$33.60
Enbridge (TSX:ENB)$67.08$1,00015$0.94$14.10Quarterly$56.40
Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN)$75.92$1,00013$0.283$3.68Monthly$44.15
TELUS (TSX:T)$18.28$1,00055$0.4184$23.01Quarterly$92.05
Total $4,000    $226.20

So what could one do with the $1,000 balance?

Leave a little cash for new opportunities

After deploying $4,000 in core portfolio holdings in the smart dividend stocks to buy right now, you could be left with a $1,000 balance in cash, and that dry powder balance is reserved for new high-conviction opportunities. This balance will be deployed in new high-conviction investment opportunities as they come along.

Joining professional-led investment groups and forums may help uncover new ideas, improve investment knowledge, and help you stay the course in your investment journey through all market conditions, including during those turbulent times.

Happy investing.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can buy in this environment with $200.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Investors: 3 Stocks With a +5% Monthly Payout

| Robin Brown

Most stocks pay quarterly. Here are three monthly income payers for your TFSA.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Crucial Investment Theme in 2026: Income vs. Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growth is a dominant investment theme in 2026, although some investors might move towards income generation due to inflation risks.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

3 Emerging Canadian AI Companies With Big Potential

| Andrew Button

Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) is an under-the-radar AI play.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive dividend growth stocks are some of the best and most reliable companies on the TSX that you…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4.6% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to benefit from a growing dividend payout should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip stocks such as TC Energy.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Start with $1,000: Hydro One and a global ETF make building a simple, diversified, low-stress TFSA surprisingly easy.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $50,000 in your TFSA into smooth, tax-free monthly income with two steady REITs and a simple, diversified plan.

Read more »