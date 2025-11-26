Invest $5,000 wisely in dividend stars like TD Bank, Enbridge, Granite REIT, and TELUS stock for yields up to 9.2% and long-term income growth.

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Canadian investors deploying $5,000 in new capital into blue-chip dividend-paying stocks to build long-term portfolios may consider an equal allocation across industrial real estate, energy pipelines, and banking; and munch on bloated telecom dividend yields by buying shares in four smart dividend growth stocks. Here’s how.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) offers some growth potential and promises future earnings stability. The bank stock is showing positive momentum as it recovers and moves on from a regulatory scandal while realizing up to $650 million in annual cost savings following a restructuring program this year.

TD Bank’s 3.6% dividend yield is several basis points better than that of its closest peer, Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC, at 2.9%, giving investors an instant yield advantage. It has paid regular dividends since the 1850s and raised its payouts every year since 2011. The payout could keep growing.

TD stock has rewarded investors with capital appreciation alongside growing dividends in 2025, with a total return of 58.8% so far this year. An $8 billion share repurchase program is underway to amplify shareholder returns.

Enbridge

Energy pipelines and gas utility giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a dividend growth stock that has historically generated double-digit annual returns with minimal volatility compared to the overall stock market. It enjoys vibrant streams of contracted cash flows from more than 200 asset streams, with about 98% of operating earnings from regulated or take-or-pay contracts.

While the stock’s positive price momentum has chipped into the yield, Enbridge stock’s dividend yield of 5.6% is still decent, while the company’s multi-year capital investment program, including its renewables energy projects to support emerging artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, could grow its distributable cash flow and support about a 5% annual dividend growth program post-2026.

Enbridge has raised dividends every year for 30 years now, and counting.

Granite REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is an industrial property landlord leasing out more than 60 million square feet of highly sought warehousing, logistics, and industrial properties to diverse (and financially stable) tenants in Europe, the United States, and Canada.

A new investment in Granite REIT units today could lock in a 4.6% distribution yield. If the REIT continues to raise its monthly distributions, as it has done over the past 15 consecutive years, the yield could significantly grow from here.

Trustees have wide room to raise Granite’s distributions as the industrial REIT only paid out 65% of its distributable cash flow during the first three quarters of this year. The REIT’s monthly payouts may improve cash flow liquidity in a portfolio.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T) is a yield hunter’s favourite play right now as the telecommunications stock dangles a rare 9.2% dividend yield to investors willing to make a contrarian bet on the Canadian communication services sector’s recovery from catastrophic price competition.

The company grew its subscriber base by 5% during the 12 months to September 30, 2025. Its free cash flow increased by $186 million during the first nine months of this year, and management increased the fourth-quarter dividend by 4% year-over year. TELUS targets raising dividends by 3% to 8% annually through 2028. The dividend payout rate remains within management’s target payout range of 60% to 75% of free cash flow.

How to invest $5,000 in dividend stocks

For an equally weighted exposure to the banking, energy, real estate and telecoms sectors, investors may invest $1,000 in smart dividend stocks as follows:

Dividend Stock Recent Price Allocation Number of Shares Dividends Per Share Total Dividend Frequency Total Annual Income Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) $116.11 $1,000 8 $1.05 $8.40 Quarterly $33.60 Enbridge (TSX:ENB) $67.08 $1,000 15 $0.94 $14.10 Quarterly $56.40 Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) $75.92 $1,000 13 $0.283 $3.68 Monthly $44.15 TELUS (TSX:T) $18.28 $1,000 55 $0.4184 $23.01 Quarterly $92.05 Total $4,000 $226.20

So what could one do with the $1,000 balance?

Leave a little cash for new opportunities

After deploying $4,000 in core portfolio holdings in the smart dividend stocks to buy right now, you could be left with a $1,000 balance in cash, and that dry powder balance is reserved for new high-conviction opportunities. This balance will be deployed in new high-conviction investment opportunities as they come along.

Joining professional-led investment groups and forums may help uncover new ideas, improve investment knowledge, and help you stay the course in your investment journey through all market conditions, including during those turbulent times.

Happy investing.